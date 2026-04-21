Who Is Dystany Spurlock? All You Need to Know About the First Black Female NASCAR Racer

Dystany Spurlock turned heads across the NASCAR world with a sensational save at Kansas, but that single moment of brilliance is just a glimpse into her multifaceted career.

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Who is Dystany Spurlock?

Born on March 30, 1992, in Richmond, Virginia, she was just three when she developed an interest in motorsports, watching NHRA and occasional NASCAR races.

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She discovered drag racing at age 12 and started her career in motorcycle drag racing by age 17. In 2009, she founded her own team, Dystany Spurlock Racing.

What followed was a career in racing that spanned the NHRA, NASCAR, and the world of fashion. Spurlock was a trailblazer for women in motorsports. Beyond racing, she is also an avid football fan, supporting the Dallas Cowboys.

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Is Dystany Spurlock married?

Dystany Spurlock is not married and prefers to keep her personal life, including her relationship status, private.

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Who are Dystany Spurlock’s parents and siblings?

While there’s no information on Spurlock’s personal life, one aspect of her life she has been very public about is her parents. Spurlock has often credited her parents as her biggest support system.

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Her parents’ love for motorcycles was passed down early, and a Suzuki GSX-R750 gifted by her mother in 2006 set her on a record-breaking path. Soon after, she put her skills to the test on a BMW at Virginia Motorsports Park, clocking an 8.46-second quarter-mile at 163 mph.

Her father introduced her to NASCAR, and the two bonded over the sport, which she would years later make history in.

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What is Dystany Spurlock’s ethnicity and nationality?

An American citizen and born-again Christian, Spurlock is public about the role of faith in her career, often using her social media to post hashtags thanking God for her success on the track.

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Apart from that, she once described herself as ‘earthy’ and ‘spiritual’ and as someone who has healing energy.

What is Dystany Spurlock’s contract and salary?

Spurlock has previously raced with Arana Racing in the NHRA. For her ARCA Series venture, she raced with MBM Motorsports in the #66 Ford sponsored by Foxxteccca.

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After her 2025 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle debut at the Virginia Nationals, she was signed by Foxxtecca, her main sponsor. BMW, Brocks Performance, R&G Racing, and Alter/Bivins Land Speed Racing have also backed Spurlock during her career.

As for her career earnings, no numbers are available on that. But in a 2024 interview, she admitted that racing is not her main source of income, as she still drives a tractor-trailer to support her racing ambitions. But she hoped to reach a point where racing could be her main source of making a living.

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What are Dystany Spurlock’s racing career highlights?

Spurlock has shattered records and barriers in her career. She became the first African American woman to win a 4.60 index final in 2019 and later made history as only the second Black woman to compete in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle class. Her history-making continued in NASCAR’s ARCA series, where she secured a top-10 finish in her debut. Spurlock received the Women Who Drive Richmond Award in 2023.