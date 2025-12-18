Who Is Greg Biffle’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Cristina Grossu

Greg Biffle is one of NASCAR’s most versatile drivers, having proven his competence in both the Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts) and Cup Series. Rising through the ranks in the late 1990s, he established himself as a strong driver upon winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2002. He carried similar competence in the Cup Series, winning 19 races, and managing a career-best second-place finish in 2005.

Having retired at the end of the 2016 season, he returned on a part-time schedule in 2022. This was around the same time he was in a relationship with Cristina Grossu, and the couple married shortly after.

Who is Greg Biffle’s wife, Cristina Grossu?

Cristina Grossu and Biffle had been dating each other for several years. She is said to have been born in Mooresville, North Carolina, in January 1990. Her name, Cristina, is short for Cristina Ann Grossu. She studied Sociology, Forensics & Criminality at the University of Southern California.

What are Cristina Grossu’s height and age?

Interestingly, Grossu’s exact date of birth isn’t confirmed. However, considering that she was born in 1990, she is understood to be 35 years old. Greg Biffle, her husband, is at least twenty years older than her, being born in 1969.

She is roughly around 5’4” in height (around 162 cms), but again, she hasn’t disclosed her exact height publicly. Moreover, she is understood to be a Christian.

How did Greg Biffle and Cristina Grossu meet?

Greg Biffle and Cristina Grossu had been dating for several years before their marriage. They had a son in 2020, named Ryder Jack. Eventually, the couple got engaged in December of 2021, a year before their marriage on New Year’s Eve in 2022. While it isn’t exactly known where or how the couple initially met, Biffle’s romantic proposal on a trip to the Bahamas was widely popular with the fans.

Who is Greg Biffle’s ex-wife, Nicole Lunders?

Although they seem to be the perfect couple, Cristina wasn’t Biffle’s first marriage. He was previously married to Nicole Lunders for almost nine years between 2007 and 2016. They had been dating since 1998, through Biffle’s peak years in racing.

However, their marriage did not have a very happy ending. They filed for a divorce in 2015, which was finalized the following year. Two years later, in 2018, however, Lunders filed a lawsuit against Biffle for invasion of privacy, alleging that he had security cameras installed in their personal spaces (the bedroom and bathroom). This was quite shocking for the former NASCAR driver. He eventually lost the lawsuit, and the court later asked him to pay her $250k in damages.

What does Cristina Grossu do for a living?

Cristina Grossu is a licensed real estate broker and realtor. She is based in her hometown of Mooresville, North Carolina. Specializing in residential real estate, she helps her clients buy, sell, and rent homes in areas primarily around Charlotte, Lake Norman, and NC.

Grossu is also associated with Realty ONE Group Select, where she serves as a broker. She is excellent in her field of work, as she consistently makes the top sales, helping a large number of clients.

Her excellent work also saw her being awarded the Realtor Magazine’s “30 Under 30” award, and she was voted a “rising star” in real estate publications. Furthermore, she also owns a home staging company called Anchor Staging Co.

Meet Cristina Grossu and Greg Biffle’s children

Cristina Grossu and Greg Biffle only had one child, and it was even before the couple was engaged. Ryder Jack Biffle was born on the 9th of September, 2020. Like most NASCAR drivers’ kids, Ryder is also expected to get into racing; however, at just five years old, he is still too young to be doing it professionally. His mother does share some interesting glimpses with him on social media, one of which shows him riding a bike.

Greg Biffle also has a daughter named Emma, with his ex-wife Lunders.

What is Cristina Grossu’s Instagram account?

Cristina Grossu has become quite popular with fans on social media ever since her relationship with Greg Biffle was publicized. She goes by @cristinagbiffle on Instagram and regularly posts glimpses from her personal and professional life on the platform. So far, she has managed to gain over 18k followers on the platform, and the numbers seem to be growing every day.

The couple is widely loved by NASCAR fans. Although Biffle has been away from racing for a long time, he continues to remain a fan-favorite driver.