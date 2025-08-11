Who Is Joey Hand? Everything You Need To Know About Brad Keselowski Loyal Ford Factory Driver

Carrying the badge of a Ford factory driver, Joey Hand is a standout figure, though less recognized by everyday NASCAR fans, who brings championship-caliber versatility to the track. Born in Sacramento, Hand rose through the American racing ranks, winning the Star Mazda Series early in his career. He then went on to co-win the 2011 24 Hours of Daytona (GTLM class), clinched a class victory at the 2012 12 Hours of Sebring, and earned a prestigious 2016 class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Pro category while driving the Ford GT for Chip Ganassi Team USA. His endurance racing accolades place him among elite global motorsports talents.

Though primarily known for his sports car prowess, Hand’s talents have extended into NASCAR’s road course specialty. In 2021, he made his Cup Series debut in the #52 for Rick Ware Racing at the Charlotte Roval, then added several additional starts in 2022, including COTA, Sonoma, Road America, Indianapolis Road Course, Watkins Glen, and the Roval again. Though results were modest, the value he provided was experience and composure on road-course layouts that demand precision and adaptability.

A trusted seal in Brad Keselowski’s pit box

Hand’s consistent excellence behind the wheel didn’t go unnoticed. His relationship with Ford Performance and RFK Racing solidified through rigorous simulator work and technical collaboration. He was frequently tapped by Ford to contribute road-course insights, including sim-driven setups, testing notes, and strategic feedback, especially crucial in the Gen-7 car development process. That trust ultimately opened the door for Hand to join RFK’s #Stage60 road course effort.

His stay with the team culminated in a standout Chicago Street Course appearance: piloting the #60 Ford Mustang, Hand climbed from the back of the field to a stage win and a career-best 4th-place finish, his top NASCAR result to date. It was the perfect blend: his street racing instincts dovetailed perfectly with RFK‘s race-day execution and team synergy. The performance solidified his reputation as a dependable road-course asset.

Hand also mentioned that his involvement began with a meeting with the team, including the crew chief and engineer, to refresh his knowledge of NASCAR rules and procedures. He noted, “It basically started with the meeting last Wednesday with the team I’m running with, the crew chief, engineer…doing pit stop practice, looking at the NASCAR rules again to refresh my memory. I’ve done seven total before, so I have a feeling it’s more of a refresher course on all the stuff… Man, the driver’s driving a racecar… it’s not easy but obviously it comes naturally because you can do it all your life.”

Standby for Keselowski: When the leash becomes essential

At Watkins Glen, Keselowski’s focus is divided, and it is not just about championship battles. The veteran driver and RFK co-owner is expecting his fourth child, and family commitments have prompted the team to plan. To that end, Joey Hand has been on standby in Keselowski’s pit box, ready to assume driving duties, if necessary, and lending a calm, experienced presence behind the scenes. It’s a testament to Hand’s reliability and technical support with the team. Additionally, Hand expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity at Chicago, stating, “Brad [Keselowski] and I have gotten close doing sim stuff, and he was like, ‘hey, you want to do Chicago?’ I said absolutely. I do not turn down races, pretty much.”

Given his extensive international racing experience, Hand provides valuable guidance on managing the intense physical and mental demands of top-tier motorsports, including Brad Keselowski‘s team, emphasizing fitness, focus, and adaptability. This mentorship extends to sharing insights on optimizing racing lines and braking points, helping less experienced drivers sharpen their road course skills. Hand’s presence has been particularly impactful during transition phases within the team, such as driver changes or strategic shifts, offering stability and continuity. Moreover, his off-track professionalism and balanced temperament have made him a respected figure in the garage, strengthening the team cohesion and promoting a culture of patience and calculated risk-taking.

As NASCAR continues to evolve, Hand’s involvement signifies a broader trend of integrating specialized skills into the sport. Looking ahead, Hand’s continued partnership with RFK Racing and Ford underscored a commitment to excellence and innovation, aiming to elevate performance standards and achieve success on the road courses that are becoming increasingly pivotal in the NASCAR calendar.