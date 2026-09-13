Who is Joey Logano’s Wife? Everything to Know About Brittany Baca

Joey Logano’s racing career has made him a familiar NASCAR name. His life away from racing is quieter, though. Brittany Baca has shared that life with him since their teenage years. Their relationship began around an ice rink, long before marriage. Today, their family includes three children and a shared charitable mission.

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Who is Joey Logano’s wife, Brittany Baca?

Brittany Baca is Joey Logano’s longtime wife and childhood sweetheart. She was born in California before her family moved to North Carolina. She later attended David W. Butler High School in Matthews. Brittany eventually studied psychology and sociology at UNC Charlotte.

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Her early interests included competitive figure skating during adolescence. That hobby eventually connected her with Joey’s family. She met Joey through his sister, Danielle, at their family’s ice rink. The connection eventually became something much bigger than skating.

Their teenage beginning wasn’t exactly smooth or romantic. Joey admitted that Brittany initially considered him extremely awkward. He later joked that she “friend-zoned me” after their early dating period.

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The couple eventually found their way back to each other. They became engaged in November 2013 after reconnecting years earlier. They married on December 13, 2014, at Biltmore Estate.

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Brittany has also built an identity beyond being Logano’s wife. Her work centers heavily on community support and charitable efforts. That focus has become an important part of their family’s life.

What is Brittany Baca’s profession?

Brittany works closely with the Joey Logano Foundation as vice-chairman. The foundation focuses on children and young adults facing difficult circumstances. Its work particularly emphasizes support within the foster-care system.

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Her background includes programs serving elderly community members. She has also helped struggling families regain financial stability. Her work connects people with resources that can improve their situations.

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The foundation says Brittany joined its board seeking meaningful community change. Her approach centers around helping people without expecting material returns. That philosophy also appears throughout her charitable work with Joey.

Brittany has spoken publicly about supporting foster children and young adults. She and Joey have increasingly focused their charitable efforts there. The foundation continues to fund organizations supporting vulnerable children across communities.

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How did Joey Logano and Brittany Baca meet?

Joey and Brittany first met while teenagers at an ice rink. The rink belonged to Joey’s family and employed both teenagers. Brittany worked concessions, while Joey drove the Zamboni.

Joey noticed Brittany while she was skating at the rink. He already knew she was friends with his sister. Being shy, Joey asked his sister to introduce them.

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Their first interaction apparently wasn’t especially impressive to Brittany. She later described that initial meeting as “awkward” during 2025. Joey remembered being only sixteen during their first date.

Their first date included Brittany’s family and a movie. They watched The Pursuit of Happyness after eating at Chili’s. Joey later recalled that they talked through much of that movie. He also remembered their first kiss during that date.

The teenagers eventually dated before separating for several years. They reconnected when they were around nineteen years old. From there, their relationship became considerably more serious.

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Joey proposed in November 2013 after their relationship matured. He paired the engagement ring with Brittany’s dream car. The couple then married the following December.

Do Brittany Baca and Joey Logano have children?

Yes, Brittany and Joey have three children together. Their first son, Hudson, was born in January 2018. Their second son, Jameson, arrived in May 2020. Their daughter, Emilia Love, was born February 8, 2022.

Emilia’s arrival came shortly after Joey won the Busch Light Clash. NASCAR reported that she joined older brothers Hudson and Jameson. The family has since remained a central part of Joey’s public life.

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Brittany and Joey have also discussed foster care openly. Their charitable work has strengthened that personal connection. Brittany has described the foster-care journey as “good” despite its demands.

The couple began exploring foster licensing after Joey’s 2024 season. Brittany said the process proved more demanding than expected. Still, the family continued taking those steps together.

What are Joey Logano’s Social Media handles?

Joey Logano uses @joeylogano across his main social platforms. Meanwhile, her instagram handle is @blogano. His X handle is also @joeylogano for NASCAR-related posts. His Facebook page is named Joey Logano as its name.

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His official website also provides another way to follow updates. The site features race news, appearances, and personal announcements.