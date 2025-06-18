Who Is Kevin Harvick’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About DeLana Harvick

You’ll often find NASCAR WAGs supporting their boyfriends/partners/husbands on and off the racetrack. But, there are a few who have carved their own space as an entrepreneur/businesswoman in this domain. One such personality, who is highly respected by the NASCAR community in this regard, is Kevin Harvick’s wife, DeLana Harvick.

Who is Kevin Harvick’s wife, DeLana Harvick?

DeLana Harvick, born DeLana Lynn Linville, grew up in the heart of racing in Kernersville, North Carolina. Born on July 7th, 1973, DeLana, well, has been surrounded by the sound of engines revving and tires screeching her entire life. In fact, her father, John Paul Linville, raced in the Busch Series (the current Xfinity Series). So, it can be safe to assume that DeLana Harvick was practically raised at the track. Her mother’s name is Joyce Linville. After high school, she went on to the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and earned her degree. But the racing world never really left her.

What is DeLana Harvick’s height and age?

DeLana is currently 51, and she’s gearing up to celebrate her 52nd birthday in less than a month. While exact details regarding her height is not publicly disclosed, DeLana is generally described as having an average build. Her age, experience, and background in NASCAR, including being Kevin Harvick’s wife, make her one of the most recognizable figures in the racing community.

How did Kevin and DeLana Harvick meet?

It has been said that Kevin and DeLana Harvick first became acquainted in 2000. This occurred at the Michigan International Speedway during a race. DeLana was then employed by driver Randy LaJoie in public relations. Were you aware that she has previously worked with other well-known NASCAR figures, like as Jeff Gordon?

Regarding the developing affection between Kevin and DeLana, it was sparked by their mutual racing friends and love of the sport. Kevin and DeLana married on February 28, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada, after just a year of courtship. Fans will remember that the wedding took place just two weeks after the tragic passing of Dale Earnhardt Sr., whom Kevin Harvick had replaced to be the spotlight for the sport. This put immense pressure on DeLana, too.

What does DeLana Harvick do for a living?

DeLana Harvick’s career in motorsports has been diverse. Working in public relations for well-known NASCAR drivers was the first step. She collaborated with drivers like Randy LaJoie and Jeff Gordon. Later, she and Kevin co-founded Kevin Harvick Incorporated (KHI), a profitable NASCAR team that competes in the Nationwide and Camping World Truck Series. DeLana was co-owner and manager. She took charge of their marketing and operations, helping the team achieve notable success before KHI was sold to Richard Childress in 2011.

She co-founded the Kevin Harvick Foundation outside of racing. Through sports programs or scholarships, the organization’s main goal is to assist children around the United States. DeLana has been actively involved in the project. And yes, she is also active on social media, especially X. DeLana regularly shares insights into her family life and continues to engage with the racing community.

Kevin and DeLana Harvick’s children

Kevin Harvick sits on the pre-race stage with son Keelan and daughter Piper prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 03, 2023 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC.

With two children, Kevin and DeLana are proud parents. Their daughter, Piper Grace, was born in 2018, and their son, Keelan Paul Harvick, was born in 2012. Keelan has matured to the point that he now follows in his father’s (and possibly his mother’s) footsteps by dabbling in grassroots racing. As for the Harvicks, you’ll often spot the family at NASCAR races. And DeLana? Well, she never shies away from sharing cute family moments online or showing support to the men in the family. Her X timeline is proof of that!

Who are DeLana Harvick’s parents?

As mentioned, DeLana’s dad is John Paul Linville. This is a name many longtime NASCAR fans will recognize. Her mom, Joyce Linville, was also deeply supportive of DeLana’s early interest in racing. Reportedly, DeLana was at the track when she was just three weeks old. So yeah, racing’s kind of in her DNA! Her parents’ involvement in racing helped shape her career and her deep connection to the NASCAR world.

DeLana Harvick’s net worth in 2025

As of 2025, DeLana’s estimated net worth is around $20 million. While she’s not known for flashy endorsement deals, her time running KHI and her continued work with the foundation have added up. Meanwhile, her husband, Kevin Harvick, is worth approximately $100 million. Combined, their net worth is over 100 million dollars and counting. Honestly, this should come as no surprise, given both Kevin and DeLana’s decades-long careers in the NASCAR world.

DeLana Harvick’s Instagram

DeLana Harvick is active on social media, particularly on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Her official Instagram handle, @delenaharvick, is private, though she has over 700 posts. However, she maintains a strong public presence on X under the handle @DeLanaHarvick. Here, she regularly shares family updates, racing news, and charitable initiatives. She has amassed over 338,000 followers on X, making her a prominent voice in the NASCAR community (and beyond).

DeLana Harvick is much more than being known as just Kevin Harvick’s wife. In fact, she has surely carved an identity for herself and is a respected figure in her own right in the NASCAR community. With a successful career in motorsports management, a strong family legacy, and a commitment to giving back through charity, DeLana Harvick continues to make an impact in the world of NASCAR. Her story is a testament to the power of passion, partnership, and perseverance in the high-speed world of NASCAR.