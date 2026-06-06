Who Is Kevin Magnussen? All You Need to Know About Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 Driver’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, and Ethnicity

Justin Marks recently announced Kevin Magnussen as Trackhouse Racing‘s entry for Project 91 this year. The program has always been about giving world-class drivers from other series a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s how they unearthed Shane van Gisbergen. This time around, they’re handing the keys of the #91 Chevy to a man who spent a decade in F1. Here’s everything you need to know about K-Mag before he makes the switch stateside.

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Who is Kevin Magnussen?

Kevin Magnussen, born on October 5, 1992, is a Danish former F1 driver who spent exactly 10 years in the premier open-wheel racing series. While he never quite established himself as one of the fastest drivers in the sport, he did score a podium finish in his debut F1 race with McLaren in 2014, finishing second at the Australian Grand Prix in Albert Park, Melbourne. It turned out to be both the first and last podium of his career.

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He spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with McLaren before heading to Enstone, UK, to drive for Renault’s F1 team. After spending a season with the French outfit, he moved to Haas, which became the team he spent the longest time with in the sport.

Magnussen drove for the Kannapolis-based squad between 2017 and 2020 before returning in 2022 for a final stint that lasted until he left F1 at the end of the 2024 season. He never finished higher than P5 with Haas.

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Since 2025, Magnussen has been competing in the World Endurance Championship with BMW, most recently securing a P2 finish with his team at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. He also won an IMSA race with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021, along with several other podium finishes.

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Who is Magnussen’s wife?

Kevin Magnussen married Louise Gjørup on the 10 of August, 2019. Gjørup, who is a trained teacher, grew up in Copenhagen and studied English, sports, and biology at Læreruddannelserne Metropol in the Danish capital.

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While the couple has been spotted several times together on the grid and in Formula 1 events, she usually stays away from the public eye and prefers to keep a private life. Before their marriage, Magnussen and Gjørup dated for three years.

The couple gave birth to their first daughter, Laura, in January 2021. Just two years later, the family welcomed their second daughter, Agnes.

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Who are Magnussen’s Parents & Siblings?

K-Mag’s father, Jan Magnussen, played a major role in helping his racing career get started. He raced in Formula 1 during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. While he did not achieve many notable results there, apart from a P6 finish at the 1998 Canadian GP, he found far more success in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he picked up four class wins between 2004 and 2009. Those achievements helped establish him as one of the more successful drivers in the race’s history. The father-son duo even competed together in the Gulf 12 Hours endurance race in 2022, finishing seventh.

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His mother, Britt Petersen, has been spotted on the grid multiple times, even with a very young Kevin Magnussen back in 1997, when his father was racing. However, she has kept her life largely out of the public eye, and not a lot is known about her.

Magnussen also has a younger brother, Luca Magnussen, who most recently participated in the GB4 Championship in 2025.

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What is Magnussen’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Kevin Magnussen was born and raised in Roskilde, Denmark. Both his parents, Jan and Britt, are also of Danish background. He does have a distant cousin who is of Colombian ancestry, but as far as K-Mag is concerned, he is purely Danish.

While he has never spoken publicly about his religious beliefs, it is believed that Magnussen is a Christian.

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What is Magnussen’s net worth?

Over the years, through his run with different teams, Kevin Magnussen has amassed a net worth of over $25 million.

Driving for Haas, he earned $6 million a year when he came back to the sport in 2022, and $5 million a year in his subsequent two years in F1. He also made a lot from brand endorsements from companies like Jack & Jones and Asetek SimSports.

In 2022, he became the ambassador for the American Porsche team, MDK Motorsports. And just last year, Magnussen joined Racing Unleashed as an investor and ‘strategic partner.’

What is Magnussen’s racing Contract & Salary?

Unlike Formula 1, the WEC teams usually don’t publicize their drivers’ contract details and earnings. And so, it is currently unknown how much Kevin Magnussen is actually earning through his current full-time gig in the series. However, it is speculated to be somewhere around $2 million.

As for his career earnings, during the 10 years he spent behind the wheel of different teams in F1, Magnussen amassed over $26 million in total. Here is a breakdown of the same:

Year Team Salary 2014 McLaren $1,440,000 2016 Renault F1 Team $900,000 2017 Haas F1 Team $1,000,000 2018 Haas F1 Team $2,500,000 2019 Haas F1 Team $1,200,000 2020 Haas F1 Team $3,200,000 2022 Haas F1 Team $6,000,000 2023 Haas F1 Team $5,000,000 2024 Haas F1 Team $5,000,000

What are Kevin Magnussen’s racing career highlights?

Kevin Magnussen was one of the few F1 drivers to score a podium on debut in 2014, putting him in the elite company of drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Jacques Villeneuve. This also turned out to be one of the best seasons of his career, considering McLaren’s performance compared to Haas, where he spent most of his remaining years in the sport. Yet, he managed to surpass his debut-season tally with Haas in 2018, when he finished ninth in the championship with 56 points, one more than he scored in 2014.

From the start of his professional career, Magnussen proved to be highly competitive. He won the Danish Formula Ford Championship on debut in 2008 and finished as runner-up in the 2011 British Formula 3 Championship. He then won the 2013 Formula Renault 3.5 Series before making his Formula 1 debut with McLaren the following year.

Magnussen never enjoyed much success in Formula 1. Apart from his lone podium, he also claimed pole position for the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix, but that was about it. However, his real success came once he began exploring opportunities outside of F1.

His debut IMSA season was impressive, featuring a race win and five top-five finishes. Although his first WEC season was not particularly competitive, as he finished 20th in the championship, the 2026 campaign has started well for the Dane. He currently sits P5 in the Drivers’ standings after three races.

Kevin Magnussen continues to be one of the more versatile drivers to emerge from Formula 1, having gained extensive experience across multiple disciplines. Considering his NASCAR debut is set to come later this month with Trackhouse Racing, it will be interesting to see whether his years of open-wheel racing experience prove useful.