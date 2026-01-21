Who Is Kurt Busch’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Lyda Moore

Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch’s older brother, has been one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers with 34 Cup Series victories and the 2004 championship. After running more than 800 races over two decades, he retired in 2022. A while after that, Busch went public about his current girlfriend, Lyda Moore, in 2024.

His relationship was revealed through numerous posts on the social media of the couple. Since then, the pair have been spotted at multiple venues, including NASCAR ball, Disneyland, and even the IROC. So who is Lyda Moore? Let’s get to know more about Kurt Busch’s current love interest.

Who is Kurt Busch’s girlfriend, Lyda Moore?

Lyda Moore hails from Chandler, Arizona. She was born on December 4, 1957, as indicated on her Instagram page. There is no information about her parents and siblings, unfortunately. She is a graduate of Aveda Institute-Phoenix in 2018 as a Skin Care Specialist, with a background in medical treatments. Moore is a medical aesthetician and laser technician based in Arizona.

How did Kurt Busch and Lyda Moore meet?

The couple has not revealed any details about when they met for the first time. However, according to their social media posts, they have known each other since 2023. The pair have been to USAC Midget Series races and multiple NFL games together. In an Instagram post, Busch also called Lyda Moore his “Missouri girl.”

Busch went public about their relationship via social media and shared photos with Moore in late 2024.

What happened between Kurt Busch and his ex-wife, Ashley Van Metre?

Ashley Van Metre and Kurt Busch were married for 5 years from 2017 to 2022. The pair starred together in the reality TV show Racing Wives. Van Metre was a former professional polo player and a brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association. The couple divorced in 2022, shortly after Van Metre accused Busch of cutting off her access to their joint finances and forcing her to leave their shared home.

Busch refused to comment on his divorce, citing personal reasons and requesting privacy in the matter. “Divorce is a personal and private matter, and I hope our privacy will be respected.” There has been no recent news about the former couple as of 2026.

What does Lyda Moore do for a living?

Lyda Moore is a certified medical aesthetician, laser technician, and certified addiction treatment counselor. She uses her medical background, coming from the Aveda Institute. However, she has also experimented with fashion and business development. She was formerly a men’s stylist expert at Hendricks Park. There is no information about the recent developments in her career, but she resides in North Carolina currently.

Lyda Moore’s Instagram

Lyda Moore goes by the username ligerlou on her Instagram page. She has nearly 1900 followers on her Instagram page. Her personal account is mostly filled with snippets of her latest escapades with Kurt Busch.

While Moore largely prefers to share the adventures of the couple, her presence in Kurt Busch’s life after his retirement is certainly a new chapter in their lives. As Busch continues to shape his legacy beyond the track, Moore has come out as a steady and supportive part of his journey.