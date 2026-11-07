Who Is Kyle Larson’s Crew Chief Cliff Daniels? All You Need to Know About His Career, Championships and How He Calls the Race 

Kyle Larson’s success behind the wheel is no accident. Every winning driver needs someone who understands his instincts, makes the right calls under pressure, and knows when to take a calculated risk. For Larson, that person is Cliff Daniels. From building his engineering credentials to becoming a championship-winning leader, Daniels has carved out an impressive place in NASCAR. But how did he get there, and what makes his partnership with Larson so successful? There’s plenty to discover about the man behind the No. 5 team’s success.

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Who Is Cliff Daniels and How Long Has He Been Kyle Larson’s Crew Chief?

Cliff Daniels is the crew chief behind Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, and their partnership has become one of NASCAR’s most successful combinations. Daniels enters the 2026 season in his sixth year working alongside Larson.

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Since joining forces in 2021, the duo has won 25 Cup Series races and two NASCAR Cup Series championships, in 2021 and 2025, over five seasons. Known for his technical expertise and leadership, Daniels has played a crucial role in maximizing Larson’s potential and keeping the No. 5 team consistently competitive at the highest level.

What Is Cliff Daniels’s Background?

Born on June 30, 1988, in Smithfield, Virginia, Cliff Daniels is 38 years old in 2026. Racing has been part of his life since childhood, influenced by his father, Charlie Daniels, a late-model driver. Cliff began racing go-karts at seven before progressing to Bandoleros, Legends cars, and late models.

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Although he initially pursued a professional driving career, he eventually chose engineering. Daniels enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2006 and earned a mechanical engineering degree with a motorsports concentration in 2010. His technical education laid the foundation for his successful NASCAR career.

How Did Cliff Daniels Work His Way Up to the Pit Box?

Cliff Daniels didn’t become one of NASCAR’s leading crew chiefs overnight. His journey was built on years of experience, engineering knowledge, and learning from some of the sport’s biggest names.

He began as a mechanic for ARCA teams before moving into engineering roles. In 2013, he joined Stewart-Haas Racing as an engineer for Tony Stewart. Two years later, he moved to Hendrick Motorsports, working with Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 team.

His big break came in 2019 when he became Johnson’s crew chief. On October 28, 2020, Hendrick announced him as Kyle Larson’s crew chief, starting a successful partnership in 2021.

What Has Cliff Daniels Won, and Where Does He Rank Among Crew Chiefs?

Cliff Daniels has quickly established himself as one of NASCAR’s elite crew chiefs, guiding Kyle Larson to two Cup Series championships in 2021 and 2025. His success also places him among the sport’s most accomplished active pit-box leaders.

According to NASCARReference’s crew chief rankings, Daniels ranks fifth in Cup Series victories, with 28 wins, and is tied for second in championships with two titles.

However, his success is not just about collecting trophies. Daniels understands that winning and securing crucial championship points often require different approaches, making race strategy and timing essential parts of his leadership.

How Do Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels Work Together?

Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels have built their success on trust, clear communication, and a shared hunger to win. Their partnership began in 2021 after Daniels spent years working with Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 team.

The transition brought a fresh spark to Hendrick Motorsports, with Larson and Daniels winning their first race together at Las Vegas in just their fourth outing. They went on to capture the 2021 and 2025 Cup Series championships.

Their chemistry remains strong, with Hendrick signing Daniels to a multi-year extension and, in 2026, five-year extensions for Larson and HendrickCars.com.

Has Cliff Daniels Faced Penalties or Controversy?

Cliff Daniels has faced NASCAR suspensions stemming from technical violations involving the No. 5 team. In June 2022, NASCAR suspended him for four races after Kyle Larson’s right-front wheel came off during the race at Sonoma Raceway on June 12.

The violation involved an improperly installed wheel. During Daniels’ absence, Kevin Meendering stepped in as Larson’s interim crew chief for four races, from Nashville through New Hampshire.

Daniels faced another four-race suspension in 2023 following Hendrick Motorsports’ illegal hood-louver modifications discovered at Phoenix. These were team-related technical penalties.

What Is Cliff Daniels’s Family Life and Net Worth?

Away from the NASCAR garage, Cliff Daniels enjoys a family life with his wife, Shannon, and their children, Ivey. He has occasionally spoken about the importance of balancing the demanding racing schedule with spending time at home.

In a 2021 interview with the Associated Press, he also credited Shannon for supporting his demanding career. Born on June 30, 1988, Daniels is 38 years old in 2026. Financially, his exact net worth and salary have not been publicly disclosed. However, Hendrick Motorsports signed him to a multi-year contract extension in February 2026, securing his future with the No. 5 team.

Cliff Daniels has proven that success in NASCAR takes more than quick decisions on the pit box. His engineering background, steady leadership, and chemistry with Kyle Larson have helped turn the No. 5 team into a championship-winning force. With two Cup Series titles and a multi-year contract extension, Daniels’ journey is far from over. And with Larson behind the wheel, the big question remains: how many more victories can this partnership add to its growing legacy? Only time will tell.