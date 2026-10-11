Who Is Layne Riggs’s Fiancée? Everything to Know About Kristen Piercy

“She said yes ❤️💍” was the simple announcement that marked a major personal milestone for Layne Riggs. As the NASCAR driver continues to make his mark on the track, attention has also turned to the woman sharing this chapter with him. Layne Riggs’s fiancée, Kristen Piercy, has largely kept a low profile, but their engagement has sparked fresh curiosity about her background, career, and relationship with the racing star.

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Who is Layne Riggs’s fiancée, Kristen Piercy?

Kristen Piercy is best known as the fiancée of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Layne Riggs. The couple became engaged in January 2026 after Riggs proposed during a romantic rooftop moment.

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Piercy has largely stayed away from the spotlight compared with her NASCAR partner. Publicly available information indicates that she studied Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, with a concentration in Health Communication and minors in Journalism and American Studies.

She graduated in 2023. Her professional profile also lists a connection with Matt Piercy Racing in Hickory, North Carolina.

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What is Kristen Piercy’s profession?

Kristen Piercy has an academic background in communications, having studied Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Her concentration was Health Communication, while she also pursued minors in Journalism and American Studies.

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Her public professional profile lists experience connected with Matt Piercy Racing in Hickory, North Carolina. However, reliable sources do not clearly identify her current job title, employer, or specific day-to-day responsibilities.

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Her education nevertheless provides some insight into her professional interests. Health Communication focuses on how information is created and shared in healthcare-related settings, while her journalism studies add experience in communication, writing, and media.

Unlike Riggs, whose NASCAR career naturally keeps him in the public eye, Piercy maintains a considerably lower profile. Her current occupation has not been extensively documented publicly, so details about her present work remain limited.

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How did Layne Riggs and Kristen Piercy meet?

Layne Riggs and Kristen Piercy reportedly met during their college years at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Their relationship reportedly began in February 2022, although publicly available sources do not provide a detailed account of their first meeting.

Piercy was studying at UNC Charlotte during this period, while Riggs was building his racing career. Their relationship subsequently developed alongside his progression in motorsports, with Piercy becoming a familiar presence around his racing activities.

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The exact location where they first met, who introduced them, and details about their first date have not been reliably documented. It is therefore difficult to provide a more specific origin story without relying on speculation.

Their relationship eventually reached a major milestone in January 2026. Riggs proposed to Piercy on a rooftop, and he publicly announced their engagement on January 24, 2026.

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Do Kristen Piercy and Layne Riggs have children?

No, Kristen and Layne Riggs do not have any children together. The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 after meeting during their college years. They remained together as Riggs continued progressing through the NASCAR ranks before getting engaged in January 2026.

Neither Riggs nor Piercy has publicly announced having children in the reliable sources currently available. There has also been no verified announcement concerning plans to start a family.

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What are Layne Riggs’s Social Media Handles?

Layne Riggs keeps fans updated through his public social-media accounts, particularly Instagram and X. On Instagram, he can be found at @layneriggs99, where he shares racing content, career updates, and occasional personal moments. He also uses @LayneRiggs99 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The NASCAR driver used the platform to announce his engagement to Kristen Piercy in January 2026, sharing photos from his rooftop proposal. His social media accounts offer fans a closer look at both his racing career and his life away from the track.