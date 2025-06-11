Who Is Martin Truex Jr.’s Younger Brother – Ryan Truex, the JGR Ace That Never Blossomed

Well, if there’s one thing Joe Gibbs knows, it’s definitely how to win championships with a strong bench. The man literally won three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks. So it makes perfect sense that his NASCAR operation, Joe Gibbs Racing, would have a dependable “next man up” in their lineup. Here’s where Ryan Truex enters.

Now at 33, Ryan might not be as headline-grabbing as his older brother Martin Truex Jr., but behind the scenes, he’s become JGR’s go-to guy when things go sideways. He’s basically the Cup Series’ backup quarterback. Ryan’s always ready, always dialed in, just waiting for the headset to come off. And yes, it’s as intense as it sounds. “It’s about knowing all the plays,” Ryan said with a grin. “For me, that’s a big deal being trusted as the guy to jump into Cup cars if something might happen.”

Ryan Truex is more than just a fill-in

Ryan Truex isn’t just hanging around waiting for someone to call in sick. His role is way more layered than that. He is ‘the emergency substitute’ for both the Cup and Xfinity teams at JGR. However, it’s during the week that he’s putting in real work. You’ll find Ryan Truex doing sim runs, test-driving the wheel force car, and helping Toyota fine-tune setups that might shave off those crucial tenths of a second on race day.

Michael Guttilla, JGR’s chief operating officer, explained Ryan Truex’s importance. “He can say, ‘This is what the Phoenix tire was like in 2023,’ and he can remember how we scaled that (in the simulator) and how that ended up working. That ability to recall work that has been done and apply it to present-day needs is something he’s very good at.”

And trust us, the homework is intense. Ryan spends hours studying data, running laps in Toyota Racing Development’s simulator in Salisbury, NC, and adapting his driving style to mimic the quirks of guys like Denny Hamlin or Ty Gibbs. Each driver has their own preferences, and Ryan’s job is to nail them to help teams prep like pros.

Ryan Truex’s journey from Xfinity wins to sim sessions

Last year, Ryan Truex got 10 starts in JGR’s Xfinity Series car and made the most of them. He got two wins, including the August Xfinity race in Daytona Beach. Then, there’s countless laps, and a serious spike in stock. But even with that success, there’s nothing currently scheduled for him in 2025. And the reason? Money.

Like a lot of talented drivers, Ryan faces the harsh reality that speed alone doesn’t land you a ride anymore. Teams want performance and sponsorship dollars, and without millions in backing, it’s tough to stay in the seat.

“That ends up leading to situations where you have someone with Ryan’s talent that is not limited by a performance perspective, but can be limited from a financial perspective,” Guttilla explained Ryan Truex’s situation. It’s frustrating! But Ryan’s not the type to sit around and mope about it. Instead, he’s focused on doing his job so well that the next opportunity becomes impossible to ignore.

No glory, just grind for the younger Truex as the fire keeps burning

Tyler Gibbs, the president of Toyota Racing Development (and no, he’s not related to Joe), sees Ryan for exactly what he is. An unsung hero. “Drivers like Ryan are the unsung heroes who don’t always get the accolades, so it’s been great to see Ryan have success when he’s had the opportunity to compete on the track,” Gibbs explained.

For now, Ryan might not be racing every weekend, but he’s ready every weekend. If someone’s hurt, sick, or even just welcoming a new baby, Ryan’s that first call. Sometimes he’s even got a backup to the backup situation, depending on if he’s got a rare Xfinity start lined up.

Look at the current Denny Hamlin situation, for example. Hamlin might have to give up on his NASCAR duties as he embraces fatherhood one more time. “Ryan’s a backup. I’ve been talking with him. He’s been working on the sim to get acclimated,” Hamlin explained. The Joe Gibbs Racing team has even adjusted the car’s pedals and seating to fit Ryan Truex. This will ensure a seamless transition between the drivers if Hamlin is called away mid-race or can’t start at all.

And Ryan Truex, despite his age, still has that fire to prove himself and make the switch to a full-time role. “I’m the best I’ve ever been,” Ryan said. “Still not close to my peak.” So while fans might not always see Ryan Truex under the spotlight, make no mistake. He’s one of the key reasons JGR stays sharp across the board. He’s the QB2 with a championship mentality, and he’s just waiting for the right moment to sling it deep. Until then, he’s studying film, grinding in the sim, and staying ready! Just in case.