Who Is Singing the National Anthem and Who Is the Grand Marshal at the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship? 

The NASCAR Cup Series finale is about more than the battle for the championship. From the United States Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants bringing a patriotic touch to race day to Jason Derulo adding hometown star power, Homestead-Miami Speedway has plenty planned for Sunday. Meanwhile, the identity of the grand marshal remains unannounced, leaving one pre-race mystery for fans. Who will take on the special role before the engines roar? Only time will tell.

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Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the NASCAR Cup Championship?

Adding a patriotic touch to Championship Sunday, the United States Air Force Band, The Singing Sergeants, will perform the national anthem at the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The performance is scheduled for November 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, setting the tone for the season’s final showdown.

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According to FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, the military vocal ensemble is part of the pre-race celebrations. Known for representing the U.S. Air Force through music, The Singing Sergeants will bring a special ceremonial moment to the championship festivities before the drivers prepare for the green flag.

Who Is the Grand Marshal for the Homestead Championship Race?

The grand marshal for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has not been officially confirmed in the available event announcements. The identity should be updated once NASCAR or the speedway makes its announcement.

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The grand marshal is a special guest who typically participates in the pre-race ceremonies and delivers NASCAR’s famous “Drivers, start your engines!” command. That announcement signals the beginning of the final preparations before drivers fire up their cars and head into the championship battle.

Who Is Performing Before the NASCAR Championship Race?

Music superstar Jason Derulo will headline the pre-race concert at the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 8. The performance is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on the frontstretch, giving fans a musical start to the season finale before the championship contenders take the track. The announcement was made by Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22. Derulo’s appearance adds an entertainment highlight to a weekend that will crown champions across NASCAR’s three national series.

Who Is Jason Derulo, and Why Is a Miami Native Opening the Finale?

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Jason Derulo brings a genuine hometown connection to the 2026 NASCAR Championship festivities. The multiplatinum singer and songwriter has built an international following with chart-topping hits such as “Wiggle,” “Swalla,” and “Savage Love.”

According to Homestead-Miami Speedway’s announcement, his music catalog has sold more than 250 million singles worldwide. Having a Miami native headline the pre-race concert gives the South Florida finale a local touch while connecting NASCAR’s championship celebration with one of the region’s most recognizable musical stars.

What Is the Pre-Race Timeline, From the Concert to the Green Flag?

The 2026 NASCAR Championship Weekend builds toward Sunday’s Cup Series finale with three days of championship racing. The schedule begins with the Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday.

Sunday’s festivities include Jason Derulo’s concert, driver introductions, and the Cup Series championship showdown. Here is the key timeline, with all times in Eastern Time (ET).

Date Event Time (E.T) Friday, Nov. 6 Craftsman Truck Series Championship 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 Jason Derulo’s pre-race concert 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 Cup Series driver introductions 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 Cup Series Championship green flag 3:00 p.m.

The Sunday concert and driver introductions take place on the frontstretch, setting the stage for the season’s final race.

With the Singing Sergeants confirmed to perform the national anthem and Jason Derulo set to entertain fans, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship already has plenty of pre-race excitement. However, the grand marshal’s identity remains under wraps, with no official announcement from NASCAR or Homestead-Miami Speedway yet. As the finale approaches, fans will be watching for that final reveal before the championship contenders take center stage.