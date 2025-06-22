Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Pocono’s NASCAR Race Weekend?

The 2025 NASCAR Race Weekend at Pocono Raceway promised not just high-speed thrills but also a patriotic musical, which kicked off with a carefully curated lineup of National Anthem performers across all three race days. For the main event on June 22, fans will rise to their feet as Generald Wilson, U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class (Ret.), delivers a rousing vocal performance of the National Anthem ahead of the Great American Getaway 400. Wilson, whose deep, powerful voice has made him a fixture at major sporting events, including the Super Bowl and World Series, brings unmatched emotions and military pride to his performance.

Friday’s Miller Tech 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series saw a soulful performance by Kendal Conrad, a country-pop singer-songwriter and a native Pennsylvanian. She has opened for stars like Blake Shelton and has previously performed the anthem at NFL and MLB games, making her return to Pocono a sort of homecoming. Whereas Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series featured a unique and stirring rendition of the anthem by John Maurer, a renowned trumpet artist.

This is not the first time the military has performed in the sport. NASCAR has a long history of partnering with military bands and service members to perform the National Anthem at high-profile events. For example, the Navy Band Southeast has appeared multiple times at the Daytona 500 and Coke Zero 400, delivering stirring orchestral renditions. The U.S Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps also performed at Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 Cup weekend, bringing traditional service music to the frontstretch. Beyond Navy groups, an Air Force Technical Sergeant from Max Impact sang the anthem prior to the 62nd Daytona 500, and Talladega’s 2024 Xfinity race featured country star and Army reservist Craig Morgan performing alongside the 313th U.S. Army Band.

Recently, at the Cracker Barrel 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway, the National Anthem was performed by Sgt. Elizabeth Marino of the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing Band, just prior to the dropping of the green flag. These collaborations underscore NASCAR’s commitment to showcasing military talent and honoring their service through music, a tradition that Pocono continues with Wilson’s appearance this season. But the race has already had a turbulent and delayed start, as the weekend starts off with a green flag way past its schedule.

Breaking down Pocono’s starting grid after weather clears up amid delayed schedule

The starting lineup for Pocono Raceway’s The Great American Getaway 400 race is as follows:

#11 Denny Hamlin #17 Chris Buescher #77 Carson Hocevar #42 John Hunter Nemechek #41 Cole Custer #19 Chase Briscoe #54 Ty Gibbs #45 Tyler Reddick #20 Christopher Bell #99 Daniel Suárez #43 Erik Jones #22 Joey Logano #60 Ryan Preece #6 Brad Keselowski #38 Zane Smith #3 Austin Dillon #4 Noah Gragson #9 Chase Elliott #2 Austin Cindric #12 Ryan Blaney #1 Ross Chastain #7 Justin Haley #88 Shane van Gisbergen #5 Kyle Larson #48 Alex Bowman #8 Kyle Busch #10 Ty Dillon #71 Michael McDowell #35 Riley Herbst #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #24 William Byron #34 Todd Gilliland #16 A.J. Allmendinger #23 Bubba Wallace #21 Josh Berry #51 Cody Ware #44 Brennan Poole

Pocono Raceway began the weekend under cloudy, humid skies with scattered showers and a strong thunderstorm cell moving across Long Pond early afternoon. NASCAR officials delayed pre-race activities mid-morning due to lightning warnings, asking fans to seek shelter in cars or under cover. But later, the storm rapidly diminished, clearing an overcast sky that offered brief yet promising windows for drying the track and preparing for the green flag, which ultimately dropped at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Current 11-15 mph west winds are expected to continue into the evening, with no rain anticipated beyond sunset, having ideal conditions for extended racing continuing till 8:25 p.m. ET, as predicted by NASCAR insiders. Under these warm, dry skies and stable track temperatures, crews can likely stick with primary dry-weather setups for the race.