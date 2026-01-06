Who Is Steve Phelps? NASCAR Commissioner’s Net Worth, Wife & NASCAR Contract

Steve Phelps’ sudden resignation sent a jolt through the NASCAR world, ending a 20-year run that reshaped the sport’s modern era. From navigating the COVID shutdown to sealing a multibillion-dollar media rights deal, Phelps became one of the most powerful figures NASCAR had ever seen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But beyond the headlines and courtroom fallout, fans are now asking a different set of questions. Who is Steve Phelps away from the boardroom? What is his net worth after two decades at NASCAR? And what did his contract as commissioner actually look like? As the dust settles, a closer look at Phelps’ life, finances, and legacy adds context to one of NASCAR’s biggest leadership exits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Steve Phelps?

Steve Phelps, born December 23, 1962, in Vermont, USA, is a longtime sports executive best known for becoming NASCAR’s first-ever Commissioner. He officially joined NASCAR in 2005 as Vice President of Marketing after building a strong résumé in the NFL and global sports marketing. Over the next two decades, Phelps steadily climbed the organizational ladder, eventually serving as President, Chief Operating Officer, and finally Commissioner in April 2025.

Within NASCAR, Phelps earned a reputation as a measured, business-first leader. He was widely viewed as a stabilizing presence following a turbulent leadership era, often praised for his calm public demeanor and ability to manage complex relationships with teams, sponsors, and broadcast partners. Under his watch, NASCAR embraced modernization – expanding its media footprint, restructuring race schedules, and navigating unprecedented challenges like the COVID-19 shutdown. Until his abrupt resignation, Phelps was regarded as one of the sport’s most influential behind-the-scenes decision-makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Steve Phelps’ wife?

Steve Phelps was married to Dina Phelps. The couple, however, divorced in 2024 after decades together. They met in the early 1990s during Phelps’ Turner Sports tenure; Dina supported his career shift to NASCAR in 2005, relocating for family stability. Their relationship timeline reflects a partnership through executive climbs, with public appearances at races emphasizing low-key support.

Dina’s profession remains private, though sources suggest involvement in education or nonprofit work aligned with Phelps’ community initiatives. The couple shares four children: daughters Katherine and Maddie, sons Jack and Ryan. Post-divorce, they maintain amicable co-parenting amid Phelps’ high-profile role, prioritizing privacy for their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Steve Phelps’ net worth?

Steve Phelps’s estimated net worth stands at $10 million plus, amassed through executive salaries, bonuses, and investments from 40+ years in sports media and motorsports. Primary sources include NASCAR compensation ($2.5M base + up to $2.5M bonuses as commissioner) and prior Turner roles.

Breakdown: ~70% salary/bonuses ($15M+ career earnings), 20% real estate/endorsements (NASCAR partnerships), 10% stocks from media deals. No major public ventures, but perks like executive perks boost lifestyle. Growth ties to NASCAR’s $7B media rights; net worth likely rises with expansions.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Steve Phelps’s NASCAR contract & salary?

Steve Phelps signed a multi-year commissioner contract in April 2025, succeeding his indefinite president role since 2018. Terms remain confidential, but 2025 salary leaks during antitrust trial reveal $2.5 million base, up to $2.5 million bonuses (performance, revenue metrics), totaling $5M potential. As president, he earned $1.6M base + $1.65M bonuses (~$3.25M max). Career earnings exceed $25 million.

Year Role Base Salary Bonuses Total 2018-2024 President $1.6M $1.65M ~$3.25M 2025 Commissioner $2.5M $2.5M ~$5M

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrapping up

Steve Phelps’ story is ultimately one of influence, ambition, and complexity. For nearly two decades, he sat at the center of NASCAR’s biggest decisions, steering the sport through crisis, modernization, and massive financial growth. His sudden exit doesn’t erase that impact, but it does reshape how his legacy will be debated moving forward. Beyond the titles and contracts, Phelps leaves behind a career that helped redefine NASCAR’s modern business model, while also serving as a reminder that leadership, especially at the top, is never without consequences.