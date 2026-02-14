Who Is the Grand Marshal, National Anthem Singer, Pace Car Driver, and Honorary Starter for the Daytona 500?

The most-awaited NASCAR event, the Daytona 500, is almost here. Just like the main event, the pre-race shows are also an eye-catcher for the spectators. With the Grand Marshal commanding the drivers to start the engines until the winner takes it all at the end of the 200th lap, let’s take a look at the who’s who of the grand event.

Who is the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Daytona 500?

Right before the pace laps, the drivers sit in the cars and wait for the command from the Grand Marshal, who can sometimes be labeled as the race’s ambassador. Usually a notable celebrity, the Grand Marshal delivers the popular command, “Drivers! Start your engines!” and only then do the drivers do so.

“The Nicest Man in Stand Up,” comedian Nate Bargatze, is named as the Grand Marshal for the 68th running of the Grand Race. He is known for his family-friendly comedy and recently won the Grammy in the Best Comedy Album category for his latest release, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze. He also created The Breadwinner, which is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year in May. Bargatze is one of America’s most beloved voices, and that voice will now echo around the Daytona International Speedway.

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2026 Daytona 500?

Miss America Cassie Donegan will sing the national anthem. She has previously held the Miss New York 2025 title, and she’s the eighth New Yorker to hold the national title. Along with this, Donegan is also a trained singer and performer with a background in musical theatre.

Meanwhile, Dinah Jane will add her powerful vocals to the nation’s pride as she will be performing “America the Beautiful” in the main event. Jane rose to prominence as a member of Fifth Harmony. The band’s studio albums grossed in the top 10 on the US Billboard 200. Prior to her involvement with the group, she appeared as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012, and she has been working as a solo artist since 2018, with Dancing Like A White Girl being her debut single. More recently, she was featured on Sammy Johnson’s single, Backstroke, released in 2025.

Who is the pace car driver for the Daytona 500, and what car is serving as the official pace car?

Kurt Russell has been chosen as the Pace Car driver for the 68th running of the Great American Race. Known for his exquisite roles in Hollywood, Russell has earned quite a few accolades in the past six decades of acting. He is well known for his roles in Tombstone (1993), The Thing (1982), and quite a few Quentin Tarantino films, including the likes of The Hateful Eight (2015) and Death Proof (2007). The latter was special as he played the role of a stunt car driver.

The pace car driver keeps the field packed right before the race starts, letting the cars take up the two-by-two formation, giving the drivers a comfortable speed, yet keeping it just fast enough for them to warm up their tires for maximum grip. This is right before the Honorary Starts waves the green flag to let the drivers push to the top gear. This year around, it will either be the Toyota Camry or the Chevrolet Blazer SS EV, which will be piloted as the pace car.

Who is the honorary starter for the 2026 Daytona 500?

While it sounds rather unusual for a racing event, it will be a mascot who will wave the green flag to determine the start of the Daytona 500. It will be none other than Bart Simpson, the American icon of pop culture, who will serve as the honorary starter for NASCAR’s Super Bowl.

This will coincide with The Simpsons’ 800th episode airing on FOX, which is also the broadcaster of the Daytona 500. The animated show first aired back in 1989 and is globally recognized, but largely popular in the US.