Who Is Tyler Reddick’s Wife? Everything you need to know about Alexa DeLeon Reddick

“I was pretty stuck on Ryker at that point and he was not hopping on that train.” That playful confession from Alexa DeLeon Reddick offers a glimpse into the personality behind the NASCAR headlines. From growing up around professional baseball to building a family with Tyler Reddick, her journey has been anything but ordinary. But there is much more to Tyler Reddick’s wife than her connection to the racetrack, and her story takes some interesting turns along the way.

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Who is Alexa DeLeon Reddick?

Alexa DeLeon Reddick is the wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick. She was born March 6, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois, making her 31 in September 2026. Her full name is generally reported as Alexa DeLeon, and she is now publicly known as Alexa DeLeon Reddick following her July 2024 marriage to Tyler.

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Additionally, Alexa attended Bloomington High School in Illinois. Beyond being part of Reddick’s NASCAR life, she has built her own identity as a social healthcare advocate, environmentalist, and founder of the nonprofit Sembration Opita. As per a 2023 USA Network report, her nonprofit foundation works with reforestation projects in the Dominican Republic and helps raise awareness through environmental education. At the time of that report, the organization had already replanted over 700 trees.

What is Alexa DeLeon Reddick’s height and age?

Born on March 6, 1995, Alexa DeLeon Reddick is 31 years old as of September 2026. She is slightly taller than Tyler Reddick, who has publicly acknowledged he is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm). Alexa has also publicly identified herself as Christian. She has spoken about maintaining her relationship with God and turning to her faith during difficult periods.

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How did Tyler Reddick and Alexa DeLeon Reddick meet?

Tyler Reddick and Alexa DeLeon’s relationship goes back much further than their 2018 dating timeline. The couple has known each other since 2012, when they were teenagers, and reportedly spent about six years building a friendship before officially becoming a couple around 2018. Public sources do not provide a detailed account of the exact place or circumstances where they first met.

Their relationship eventually became serious, with Alexa and Tyler welcoming their first son, Beau, in 2020. They got engaged in May 2023 and married on July 25, 2024, at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

What does Alexa DeLeon Reddick do for a living?

Alexa DeLeon Reddick has developed a career that extends well beyond being a NASCAR driver’s wife. She has been described as a social healthcare worker, mental-health advocate, influencer, and environmentalist. Her work with West Kent has involved providing free mental-health support to young people.

She also founded Sembration Opita, a nonprofit focused on environmental awareness, reforestation, and giving back to the Dominican community. The organization reflects her connection to her late father, former MLB pitcher Jose DeLeon, who was Dominican. Today, Alexa also spends much of her time supporting Tyler and raising their two sons, while continuing to maintain her advocacy interests.

Tyler Reddick and Alexa DeLeon Reddick’s Children

Tyler Reddick and Alexa DeLeon Reddick have two sons: Beau Reddick and Rookie George Reddick. Beau was born in January 2020, and his name came from a playful championship bet. Alexa had wanted to name him Ryker, but she told Tyler he could choose the name if he won the 2019 Xfinity Series championship. He did, and “Baby Beau” became the winner’s victory-lane announcement.

Their second son, Rookie George, was born on May 25, 2025. Rookie’s name is a nod to NASCAR’s first-year drivers, while George is Tyler’s middle name. Both boys have already spent plenty of time around NASCAR.

Who are Alexa DeLeon Reddick’s parents?

Alexa DeLeon Reddick is the daughter of Jose DeLeon, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who spent 13 seasons in the majors from 1983 to 1995. He played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Montreal Expos. Jose, who was born in the Dominican Republic, died on February 25, 2024, at age 63 after battling cancer.

Alexa’s mother is Lia Menken DeLeon, who was identified in a 2010 FOX Sports report as Jose’s wife and a longtime resident of the Bloomington, Illinois, area. Her father’s professional baseball career clearly connected Alexa to sports from childhood, while his Dominican heritage also influenced her environmental and community work.

What is Alexa DeLeon Reddick’s Net Worth in 2026?

There is no reliable publicly reported figure for Alexa DeLeon Reddick’s individual net worth in 2026. Her income is associated with her work as a social healthcare worker, influencer, and environmental advocate. She is also the founder of Sembration Opita, a nonprofit focused on environmental awareness and reforestation.

While Alexa has a public-facing social media presence, there are no specific paid brand endorsements or major commercial deals under her name from reliable sources. Likewise, Sembration Opita is a nonprofit, not a conventional for-profit brand owned by Alexa. Therefore, her personal wealth remains undisclosed, separate from Tyler Reddick’s estimated $5 million net worth.

Is Alexa DeLeon Reddick on Instagram ?

Alexa DeLeon Reddick maintains a social media presence where she shares glimpses of her family life, advocacy work, and time around NASCAR. Her Instagram handle is @alexareddick_, which is identified as her profile in social-media listings. She also has a presence on Facebook, but a specific public Facebook username or page that can be confidently attributed to her was not found. Likewise, the official X account belonging to Alexa could not be verified as active. Therefore, it is better to list Instagram as her confirmed social handle and avoid attaching unrelated accounts that share her name.

From her sporting roots and advocacy work to motherhood and life alongside Tyler Reddick, Alexa DeLeon Reddick has a story that goes well beyond the NASCAR spotlight. While much of her life remains private, her journey offers plenty of intriguing chapters. And with Tyler’s career continuing to accelerate, it will be interesting to see what comes next for the family away from the track.