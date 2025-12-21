Who Was Craig Wadsworth? His Story and Connection to Greg Biffle’s Plane Crash

The racing world is still reeling from the devastating plane crash that claimed the life of NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his family. But they weren’t alone on the plane. There were no survivors from all seven people onboard. One of them was Craig Wadsworth, who, as Kenny Wallace said, “drove our motorhome for six years.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He was a figure less known to the public, but deeply connected to the flight’s final moments. He held a pilot’s license along with Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack Dutton, but we don’t know if it was he who was flying the plane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who was Craig Wadsworth? Background and personal life

Craig Wadsworth, aged 62 at the time of his death, was a longtime NASCAR community member originally from Anderson, California, in Shasta County. He grew up alongside his siblings, including brother Brian Wadsworth. Craig attended Anderson High School, where he developed early interests in motorsports.

After high school, Wadsworth built a life centered around racing and local business before relocating to North Carolina around 30 years ago for professional opportunities. This included roles like cooking for race teams, being a truck driver, and also a pit crew person. He also worked for NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace during this period.

NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace paid his condolences to him on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family described him as a kind, light-hearted individual whose personal life revolved around close friendships in the racing world. Craig Wadsworth, along with the late Greg Biffle, was also actively involved in helping people during Hurricane Helene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He gave everything. He was a giver,” Craig’s brother Brian said.

Craig Wadsworth’s career and professional life

As mentioned earlier, Craig Wadsworth worked behind the scenes in the NASCAR world, taking up multiple roles in his three-decade-long career. He first started with hands-on roles at Shasta Speedway in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There wasn’t anybody in the garage area or at Shasta Speedway that ever disliked him. He was just that kind of guy. He was a go-to guy, he could fix anything. Craig was outgoing and just a super person,” NASCAR technical inspector and pit road official, Butch Schaefer, revealed.

He later worked for Cressey Beverage Distributing Company in Shasta County, gaining business acumen before transitioning fully to NASCAR operations. In North Carolina, he became a respected figure within the sport, known for his deep connections and contributions behind the scenes.

Described as a “longtime member of the NASCAR community,” Wadsworth supported various team and event logistics, leveraging his expertise to foster relationships across the industry. His affiliations placed him at the heart of stock car racing, where he earned admiration for reliability and enthusiasm. Wadsworth’s professional path exemplified dedication, evolving from local tracks to national prominence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Wadsworth’s connection to Greg Biffle and the plane crash

Imago via Imago

Craig Wadsworth shared a close friendship with retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, often traveling together on personal trips. Described by associates as “always with Greg on our trips,” Wadsworth joined Biffle, his wife Cristina, children Emma and Ryder, and Dennis Dutton with son Jack for a flight to Florida to visit Cleetus McFarland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their bond stemmed from shared NASCAR circles, with Wadsworth’s industry ties likely deepening the relationship. Craig also co-founded the Greg Biffle Foundation to improve the lives of animals.

Plus, he was actively involved with philanthropy work with the late NASCAR driver. As journalist Kaitlyn Ross explained in a Facebook post, “After Hurricane Helene in 2024, he personally delivered food, water, and supplies to stranded communities.”

Friends remembered Wadsworth’s kindness during these outings, highlighting a personal camaraderie beyond professional ties. This tragic group journey underscored Wadsworth’s role as a trusted companion in Biffle’s inner circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is known about the crash so far that killed Craig Wadsworth

On December 18, 2025, a Cessna C550 jet, owned by a company linked to Greg Biffle, crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. This incident killed all seven aboard, including Craig Wadsworth. The plane took off from the same airport around 10:10 a.m., flew briefly for five minutes, then looped back for an emergency landing amid light rain and low visibility.

It struck runway lights and trees 1,800 feet short of the runway, erupting into flames. No mayday call was issued. However, a passenger, Greg Biffle’s wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, texted her mother, “we’re in trouble” moments prior. The NTSB recovered the cockpit voice recorder for analysis; three licensed pilots were aboard, including Biffle. Investigations continue into weather, mechanical issues, and who piloted, with no preliminary cause released.