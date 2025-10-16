Why a Full-Season Points System Would Have Made 2025’s William Byron-Kyle Larson Battle Legendary

The NASCAR Playoff Committee definitely has a lot on its plate right now. Sure, the elimination-style playoff bid can be entertaining, but one bad race can derail everything the driver has worked towards. With NASCAR officials looking at the playoff systems under a microscope, if the potential change to the full-season points system came earlier rather than later, then the William Byron and Kyle Larson championship fight would’ve looked far more different, and here’s how!

How did Larson and Byron get tied in the points battle?

Kyle Larson and William Byron have been practically inseparable in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings, locked in a season-long duel for supremacy. The Hendrick Motorsports drivers have the same points this season, 2032 each, but Larson is ahead with one more win. Even though Byron clearly had the highest points haul of any driver on the grid.

In Chicago, Byron edged out Larson with 632 points to Larson’s 613, a razor-thin 19-point gap that kept fans on edge throughout the year. At multiple points, the leaderboard was a nail-biter, with four drivers, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin, all separated by 13, 19, and 43 points from the leader, showing how fiercely contested the top spots were.

But it was the new rule in NASCAR that helped Kyle Larson and his path to the top spot. NASCAR introduced a bonus point for the fastest lap in each race, and the 2021 Cup Series champion had racked up 4 of them. These four extra points played a crucial role in Larson finishing ahead of Chase Elliott in the final standings by just three points. He also ended up earning an extra playoff point, taking his tally up to 32. Despite this, William Byron was the one who took home the Regular Season title. And if it were for the good ol’ fashioned regular points system, Larson and Byron’s fight to the top would be one to keep an eye out for.

Should NASCAR change the Playoff format?

NASCAR has officially opened the door to change. The playoff format committee is reviewing a possible tweak for the 2026 season. At a competition briefing, John Probst said that there will be a working group involving drivers, teams, manufacturers, media, and Goodyear to explore what adjustments could be made.

While nothing changes this year, many stakeholders, including fans, media, and some drivers, are pushing for alternatives to the current elimination/playoff setup. Many drivers and teams have issued complaints about how the ‘win and you’re in’ system doesn’t reward season-long consistency. And that proves to be a bit unfair.

Proposals under discussion include returning to a full-season points championship. NASCAR veteran Dale Jr. admits that the change is unlikely, but he hasn’t ruled it out, noting that nothing is off the table. Even drivers like Chase Elliot and Christopher Bell have been extremely vocal about returning to the golden era.

Earlier this year, Chase Elliott said, “The system would be just fine if you just had a full season (and no playoffs). And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let’s celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good.” Meanwhile, Bell echoed that sentiment as well, going on to say, “I think there’s only one true legitimate champion crowning format, and that’s to count every race, and I think that’s how you get a legitimate champion.”

And now, with Mike Ford announcing that the changes won’t come before the finale at Phoenix, fans and drivers alike have their eyes and ears open to this.

How the Las Vegas Crash with Ty Dillon Altered William Byron’s Fate?

William Byron‘s crash at the South Point 400 proved to be very costly for his hunt for the title this year. Amid lead changes and a jaw-dropping battle between Kyle Larson and William Byron, the No. 24 driver’s day ended earlier than expected. His collision with Ty Dillon changed everything. Dillon, after multiple laps, entered pit road, while Byron, running second and unaware of Dillon’s intention, crashed into the back of Kaulig Racing’s car. This incident left Byron in 36th place.

But things would have looked different if the full-season point system had been employed. Before the incident, Byron had a 23-point advantage over the cut line to make the Championship 4. However, the crash dropped him to 15 points below the cut line, jeopardizing his chances of advancing further in the playoffs. And while he collected 19 points in the process, the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who dominated the race by winning Stage 1 and led 55 laps, believes he will need to win either a Talladega Superspeedway or Martinsville Speedway to seal his spot at Phoenix for the third consecutive season.

How will the full-season points championship alter the narrative power of the title?

Fans and drivers alike will do anything to get back the pre-2004 playoff format. Full-season points championships restore the narrative power of the NASCAR title by emphasizing consistent performance across the entire season.

This system provides drivers who excel consistently rather than those who peak during a short playoff series. Drivers could win a championship despite inconsistency, which clashed with NASCAR’s traditional values. As NASCAR makes considerable changes towards the playoffs next year, the debate is centered on whether to revert to a full-season point system, which many believe better reflects a driver’s skill in endurance throughout the year.

The advocates argue that such a system could crown a champion based on overall excellence, not just success in a few races. This perspective is gaining traction among fans and drivers alike, suggesting a shift back to a more traditional and enduring method of determining the champion.

What a 2026 Format Change Could Mean For Drivers and Fans?

NASCAR fans crave nostalgia; they want the ‘Dale Earnhardt claiming titles with two races to go’ narrative back. The potential shift to a full-season point championship could significantly alter both driver strategies and fan engagement altogether. Under the current playoff format, drivers often prioritize peak performance during the 10-race postseason, sometimes at the expense of consistent results throughout the regular season.

Transitioning to a full-season format would necessitate a more balanced approach, where every race is equally important and will contribute meaningfully to the championship standings. This change could lead teams to focus more on reliability and consistent finishes rather than taking high risks for short-term gains.

For fans, this approach might enhance the narrative of the championship, as it would reward sustained excellence over the entire season, which aligns with traditional motorsport values that emphasize endurance and consistency. Such a format could also increase planning engagement by maintaining a clear and conscious storyline throughout the season, rather than resetting expectations during the playoffs.