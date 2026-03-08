Why Are NASCAR Tires Blowing Up at Phoenix Race? Everything to Know About Goodyear’s Ignored Warning

The warning was already there, and the drivers couldn’t escape it. In fact, Goodyear Racing practically spelled it out before cars even rolled onto the track at Phoenix Raceway. “The recommended tire pressures weren’t guesses,” the manufacturer posted, along with a detailed chart showing the exact setups teams were expected to follow. Yet once the race unfolded, chaos followed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Multiple drivers suddenly reported flats during the same caution period. Michael McDowell believed his issue likely came from debris after the No.4 car brushed outside the wall, suggesting that debris on the track might have been responsible for several of the flat tires seen under yellow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around the same time, William Byron described feeling something unusual with the tire before it finally gave out a lap later. Meanwhile, Cole Custer was pushed to the garage after debris reportedly punched through his radiator.

For the Phoenix weekend, Goodyear’s data listed minimum cold pressures of 14 psi on the left-side tires, 30 psi on the right front, and 26 psi on the right rear. Teams were also limited to 10 total tire sets for the weekend, one for practice, one for qualifying, and eight for the race. The numbers weren’t random either, and the engineers had already simulated the loads, the heat and the wear expected on the 1-mile desert oval.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the list of drivers dealing with flats grew. Slowly, Noah Gragson, Byron, and Connor Zilisch were all in the middle of dealing with flats. Part of the problem may have been the new power package, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a lot of fun,” Chase Briscoe summed it up perfectly. “We were slipping and sliding. It was only 80 more horsepower, but it felt like a lot more. Darlington is gonna be out of control.”

Add the scorching Arizona sun, extra horsepower in teams pushing limits on pressure and grip, and the tire failure suddenly makes a lot more sense.