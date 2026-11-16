Cleetus McFarland has spent years making speed look effortless for millions of subscribers. Then came New Smyrna Speedway, a half-mile bullring where the Richard Childress Racing prospect picked up a lesson nobody had scheduled, one that arrived mid-race, cost him laps, and might end up saving him time.

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“I got to eleventh lead lap, and I was fired up, and then I got hit in turn three, and in that hit, my car was alright, but I lost the front brakes,” McFarland told Frontstretch via X. “Well, I lost the brakes completely, ’cause the line was broken; the pedal went to the floor. So then they clamped it and sent me back out with rear brakes, which I was like, ‘ Why are we doing this?'”

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“But then, it’s actually like, well, damn, I can go pretty fast like this. So I realized maybe I’ve been using too much brake the whole race, and that’s something you can’t learn in a simulator right there. So it was really, really cool, great learning experience and my car is good to go for the big leagues, so it’s not wrecked or nothing. Which usually it’s a fifty-fifty whether or not it’s cooked.”

The Florida Governor’s Cup, the 61st running of the 200-lap showcase, was McFarland’s ASA STARS National Tour debut, and he was in the thick of it early. Contact in Turn 3 broke a brake line, and his crew clamped it off and sent him back out on rear brakes alone.

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He finished 14th, six laps down, in a field that included 2023 Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, who won this race three straight years from 2015 to 2017.

When the interviewer pointed out that a repairable car was what mattered, McFarland agreed with a shrug: “No, she’s good, she just needs a brake line fitting.”

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The scare fits a pattern of public, expensive tutoring. In February, McFarland spun on Lap 6 of his Truck Series debut at Daytona and hit the wall in the No. 4 for Niece Motorsports. In August, he got loose in Turn 3 of his Super Late Model debut at Berlin Raceway’s Tekton 250, spun and collected Keith Herp, finishing 19th with damage.

Why Richard Childress Racing is betting on Cleetus McFarland

Richard Childress Racing knows something about patience. The organization won six Cup titles with Dale Earnhardt and took the 2025 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship with Jesse Love. On October 28, RCR announced that McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, will run the full ARCA Menards Series schedule in the No. 33 Chevrolet, marking the team’s return to ARCA. Robert Strmiska will serve as crew chief.

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McFarland’s RCR education began in the spring, when a three-race O’Reilly program opened at Rockingham in April with Tommy’s Express Car Wash on the No. 33.

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He also earned a top-five finish in an ARCA East race at Rockingham, where he had to adapt to faster cars and a tougher division.

Of the full-time move, McFarland said, “Ever since I got behind the wheel with RCR, I’ve wanted more.”

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McFarland got a close look at another rising name in the program. Carson Brown, a member of RCR’s driver development program, won the Governor’s Cup after clinching the ASA STARS National Tour title with five victories this season, including the Clyde Hart Memorial at New Smyrna.

McFarland called Brown “a frigging animal,” adding that the winner “blew my door off” as he passed.

The ARCA slate will be the deepest test yet. McFarland will share the series with friend and fellow content creator George Siciliano, who is also set to run the full schedule, according to Motorsport.com. Consistent seat time, repeat visits to the same tracks and a dedicated crew chief should give him what one-off starts cannot: the chance to apply a lesson before the next one finds him.

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Asked what comes next, McFarland listed “the big league,” the Dome and the CARS Tour at the Freedom Factory. Each stop adds another chance to turn a hard day into usable data for RCR. First, though, there is a brake line fitting to replace, and a lighter right foot to test.