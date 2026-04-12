Why Brad Keselowski’s Darrell Waltrip Praise Raises a Big Question Around NASCAR Veterans’ Betrayal?

A driver is never fully retired as long as they’re shaping the new NASCAR generation. Many seem to be proving it, especially Darrell Waltrip, as Brad Keselowski recently opened up on his active involvement in racing.

Throughout the years, NASCAR has witnessed the rise and fall of many drivers. Some retire and move on with their lives, but others regularly engage even after retirement. But what truly makes them a legend?

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“You know, just how he is. You know, he’s been a big part of this sport for a long time, and I think retired. You never know what he did, he likes to come out with little side projects now and then,” Brad Keselowski said recently, talking about his discussion with Darrell Waltrip. He hasn’t run a race for the past two decades, but is still remembered, and not only for what he did behind the wheel.

Imago NORTH WILKESBORO, NC – MAY 21: Darrell Waltrip waves to race fans prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsports, USA Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21, 2023, at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 21 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2305211820

Even after all these years, Waltrip promotes the younger generation. Even during his broadcasting days, he was enthusiastic about the new drivers joining. Although he didn’t own a team that promoted these drivers, Waltrip did enough for their publicity. This, however, is something that a lot of veterans seem to be missing out on.

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Take Matt Kenseth’s case, for example. Won the title in 2003, retired after 2020, and has had a quiet life ever since. He is rarely involved in any active promotions or NASCAR’s programs for the young drivers. But should that be the case? Veterans have a lot to contribute to a sport, and voices of champions like Kenseth carry weight, which is why hearing from them is great for young drivers.

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That stage has some of the finest talents of the future just awaiting the right opportunity. And drivers like Kenseth, who raced long enough to have a strong voice within the sport, have the power to give those young drivers that opportunity. But if they choose to live a quieter life, it can perhaps end up hurting the sport instead.

What is the difference that drivers like Dale Jr. make?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is perhaps the biggest and most successful example one can give in this regard. Even before retiring from the sport, once he had a stable presence, he began JR Motorsports. The O’Reilly team has effectively become a pipeline for well-performing drivers to find a secure spot in the Cup Series.

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Chase Elliott, for example, won the 2014 Xfinity Series championship with the team as a rookie, and has ever since found himself racing in the Cup Series with one of the most successful teams of all time. There’s also Tyler Reddick, who just managed to set a new NASCAR record, winning the opening three races in the Cup Series. These are just a few of the many drivers that have benefited through Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his ‘driver pipeline.’

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice Feb 15, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250215_pjc_bc1_002

Of course, what he has contributed to the sport (and continues to do so) is exceptional. It would be difficult to expect similar results from the other retired drivers, too. However, there are still small-scale campaigns that are possible. Even something as small as a shoutout to the upcoming drivers is sometimes enough to get the teams’ attention.

But then some drivers simply don’t seem to look back once they retire. If not Matt Kenseth, there’s also the case of Carl Edwards. He was once one of the most competitive drivers on the grid, but today, he has disappeared behind the fast-moving world of NASCAR.

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At the end of the day, it is quite understandable if drivers want to focus on their personal lives after retirement. Many have chosen that path. But if they have the power to give something back to the sport, shouldn’t they? Darrell Waltrip is 79 years old. He can simply stay at home and spend time with his family, but he chooses not to. He can be spotted during a few weekends, running his little campaigns. Drivers like Waltrip understand the voice they have in the sport and make the most of it, which ideally should be the case for most of them.

If you really think about it, if one driver can make so much difference, just imagine how competitive the field could get in the future if more such veterans decided to give back to the sport that basically made their lives.