Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offered a Ride to Daniel Suarez in NASCAR’s Mexico Return

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has built a reputation for spotting real-deal racing talent, and JR Motorsports’ success shows that. From Chase Elliott’s 2014 Xfinity championship to William Byron and Tyler Reddick going back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, JRM has produced gems. So when NASCAR circled Mexico City on the Xfinity calendar, Junior did not hesitate to offer the opportunity to someone who had more than just speed to bring.

The JRM No. 9 is reserved for seasoned Cup Series drivers or top-tier racers brought in for one-offs, where expectations are sky-high and only real contenders can apply. And that’s exactly why Junior picked the 2016 Xfinity Champion, full-time Cup Series racer and one of Mexico’s finest, Daniel Suarez, to drive the car during NASCAR’s historic return to Mexico City.

Originally, the car was meant to be driven by Shane van Gisbergen, who also belongs to the Trackhouse Racing team. But when these plans shifted, Junior did not just fill the seat, but made a statement, too.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on making the right pick for Mexico

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t choose Suarez for the Mexico weekend at random; he tapped into a story with depth. Suarez is the first Mexican-born full-time NASCAR Cup driver and race winner, and his homecoming carried massive significance. Junior shared during the post-race media session, showing he knew exactly what hiring Suarez meant, on and off track.

Dale Jr. didn’t hold back his compliments, saying, “Daniel is so proud to have his industry in Mexico City and have all of us here to see what Mexico City is all about, because he has a ton of pride in that. And so I know there’s a lot of pressure on him to come here to perform, to do well. And he wants everybody in the NASCAR industry to have a great experience.” Junior understood the weight behind giving this opportunity to Daniel Suarez.

This wasn’t just about racing. It was about respect, representation, and delivering a weekend that meant something to Mexico’s NASCAR fans. From the start, things weren’t easy. Suarez crashed out in qualifying, forced to start 39th in a backup car. Add this to the pressure he has for retaining his Cup Series seat with Trackhouse Racing, as rumors are swirling of an impending replacement, Suarez could easily have been crushed. But Dale Jr. knew how much this meant to the Mexico native.

Junior added, “So I can’t imagine the things that are running through his mind just leading up to this weekend, much less on the racetrack, trying to race well. So I was so thankful for him to be able to have a moment like he had today. I know he wants to win again tomorrow. But I’m just so thankful that he got to show what he can do and give everybody here in attendance something to be excited about and cheer for.”

The Hall of Famer’s decision wasn’t just a PR move; it was strategic. Suarez hadn’t raced in the Xfinity Series this season and only once before in 2024. JR Motorsports and Quaker State came together to sponsor the car, aligned with bringing the sport home for one of the country’s poster boys. Suarez was thrilled with this opportunity, saying before the race, “I’ve been very impressed with how fast JR Motorsports has been this season, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Quaker State Chevrolet in a few weeks. Being born and raised in Mexico is incredibly special to me. I have dreamed about racing in my home country every day since I left Mexico to chase my NASCAR dream in 2011. I appreciate everyone at Quaker State and JR Motorsports coming on board to make this a reality.”

And Suarez turned his dreams into everlasting memories in Mexico City. He led 19 laps and battled hard with Taylor Gray on restarts to keep his lead and secure his first win of the season, and first in Xfinity since his championship-winning 2016 season. But beyond the trophy, he gave the crowd something to rally behind, and that’s what Dale Junior set out to do: spotlight a talent with homegrown power and leave Mexico City with fans believing.

Junior clinches a PR win, a feel-good story, and a reminder that while he’s a former driver, his greatest strength has always been spotting heart and giving it a chance to shine. Daniel Suarez wasn’t just a driver in Mexico City; he was their driver. And Dale Junior made sure the narrative sticks.

Dale Jr. is an advocate for raw talent within NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t just lending his name to the CARS Tour; he’s actively shaping its mission. As co-owner alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, Junior continues to spotlight the tour as a development platform and a space where racing meets purpose. One of its standout events, the Mini’s Mission 125 at Dominion Raceway, exemplifies that blend.

The race not only featured elite late-model competition but also supports pediatric cancer awareness through our foundation, started by driver and eventual racer-winner, Mini Tyrell, in honor of a friend who battled a brain tumor. This mission has raised over $800,000 to date, and Dominion will again serve as a meaningful venue.

Dale Junior helped stoke anticipation for the event, using his reach to elevate the cause while teasing the strong diver lineup expected to compete. On a recent episode of the Dale Jr. download, he doubled down on his belief that the CARS Tour is unmatched when it comes to developing raw racing talent. He pointed to names like William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Cory Heim as proof that success in the series can catapult a driver into national attention.

Dale Jr. said, “I’m glad all the great drivers coming out of the CARS Tour. Cory Heim, Josh Berry, Carson Kvapil, Butterbean … a bunch of good talent coming out through the series… Plus, I think the CARS Tour is the best place to learn racecraft. Tell me another series out there. I’ll put it up against any of them in terms of trying to just teach somebody how to race and get through an event.”

From giving Daniel Suarez a shot in Mexico City to uplifting young drivers and meaningful causes on the CARS Tour, Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of NASCAR.