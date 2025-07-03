Why Daniel Suarez’s NASCAR Cup Series Exit Was a No-Brainer for Trackhouse Racing

“We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021, and then just a couple of years we were winning races and running upfront on a weekly basis.” Those were the words of Mexico’s Daniel Suarez as he reflected on parting ways with Trackhouse Racing. The mutual decision not to extend his contract after the 2025 season rocked NASCAR fans, even if deep down, many saw it coming.

With only 2 cup wins, Sonoma in 2022 and Atlanta in 2024, that breakthrough promise hasn’t quite clicked into sustained success this year. Adding a meandering mid-pack season, many fans and insiders had already seen the writing on the wall. Make no mistake, Daniel has always been a charismatic presence in the garage, and his underdog appeal gave fans a reason to root hard for him.

But in a sport where stats don’t lie and the field gets younger every year, sentimental value only gets you so far. To many, Trackhouse’s decision to part ways with its first-ever Cup driver felt inevitable, but what does he do next? And who replaces him in the #99?

Daniel Suarez’s seat slips away, but was it all too inevitable?

As NASCAR analyst Eric Estepp put it bluntly in his recent video, “I think it’s pretty clear, in my opinion, Daniel Suarez has hit his ceiling.” And he’s not wrong. Suarez is undeniably a talented driver; he’s won on both a road course and a super speedway, and let’s not forget his 2016 Xfinity Series championship. That’s no small feat. But in the ruthless world of NASCAR’s top tier, it’s a whole different ball game.

In 2025, Suarez’s average finish is sitting at 21.4, his worst since joining Trackhouse racing in 2021. He’s led only a handful of laps this season, has just two top-five finishes, and sits 29th in the Cup Series standings. That’s a far cry from his teammate Ross Chastain, who is eighth in points and just came off a win at the Coca-Cola 600. Eric, speaking about Daniel, goes on to say, “33 years old, he’s supposed to be smack-dab in his prime right now. And the number suggests he’s regressing.”

Trackhouse didn’t leave him hanging either. Over the last few seasons, they’ve tried giving Daniel Suarez everything he needed: different crew chiefs, different changes, and even internal reshuffles. Estepp explains, “They’ve shaken up the team. They’ve changed things behind the scenes. They’ve listened to him. But it hasn’t gone anywhere.” To make matters more glaring, Shane Van Gisbergen, who joined Trackhouse full-time in 2025, has already notched a Cup win in his rookie season. In just a few starts, SVG has matched Daniel’s win total for the team, with his first coming in his inaugural Cup race back in 2023. “Shoot, SVG has as many wins at Trackhouse as Suarez does, in far, far, far less time,” Eric makes note of it. And it stings because Suarez has been with the team for five years.

Then there is the looming presence of Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse’s teenage phenom. Even before the official announcement, Estepp had Suarez at the top of his “hot seat” list. He goes on to say, “The writing was on the wall last year when Suarez only got a one-year extension. If they really believed in what each other were capable of, they would have agreed to a multi-year extension last year, that’s sort of the norm now.” With top drivers like William Byron and Christopher Bell having multi-year deals, commitment is the norm under the charter system, and Trackhouse did not commit to Suarez with that new deal, and the timing seems perfectly orchestrated.

Connor Zilisch, signed as a developmental driver to Trackhouse in 2024, is racing full-time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports and already has three career wins: Watkins Glen in late 2024 on his Xfinity debut, then this year at Circuit of The Americas in March, and Pocono in June as a full-time driver. He’s also made 3 Cup starts for Trackhouse this season, with an average finish around 23rd, which is a solid debut for an 18-year-old racing the Next-Gen car. Eric already believes that Zilisch is ready for Cup racing: “Drop Connor Zilisch into the 99 car next year; he’ll be a contender at least four, five, six races.” This confidence comes from his road course prowess.

Like SVG, Connor Zilisch is a road course messiah. As aforementioned, he won his Xfinity debut on a road course, won this year in Xfinity at a road course, made his Cup debut at COTA, surging to the top-10 until an incident with none other than Daniel Suarez cut short a compelling drive. This road course talent is what leads many insiders, including Estepp, to put their faith in Connor Zilisch.

But Eric Estepp asks the most important question and answers it with much certainty: “Can Zilisch be top 30 in points next year? Yeah, maybe. And he gives you a better shot at winning a road course and sneaking into the playoffs, the SVG route.” Hard to argue with that logic when your current driver is struggling to crack the top 25. However, things do not look so bleak for the Mexican star. Here are his possible options for 2026 and beyond.

What are Suarez’s options for 2026?

It’s not denying that Daniel Suárez’s Cup Series career has been a story of peaks, valleys, and plenty of sharp turns. After making history in 2016 as the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR national title, he was unexpectedly called up to the Cup Series by Joe Gibbs Racing following Carl Edwards’ sudden retirement. The opportunity was massive, but in two seasons with JGR, Suarez couldn’t quite break through. A short-lived stint with Stewart-Haas Racing followed in 2019, and then a forgettable year with Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2020, while he was far from competitive.

Things finally clicked in 2021 when Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing as their first Cup driver. He became the face of the upstart team and even delivered two wins. But despite those moments, consistent results never quite followed. Now, with the team looking to build around rising talent, Suarez finds himself on the outside looking in. So where could he go?

Most top-tier teams have their 2026 rosters set, but there are a few doors that aren’t fully closed. Legacy Motor Club has been vocal about expanding to a third car, but a legal dispute over a charter purchase has been tied up in court. Spire Motorsports could be a wildcard if they choose to shake things up in the. No. 7 car, as Justin Haley’s performance this year hasn’t stacked up well against teammates like Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell. Kaulig Racing may also be an option, with Ty Dillon’s seat still not guaranteed beyond the season. And if the Cup Series dries up, returning to the Xfinity Series could be a smart play.

With Zilisch likely to vacate the JR Motorsports No. 88 seat if promoted, Daniel could slide back into familiar territory. He’s a proven winner at that level, and just this year, he won the Chilango 150 Xfinity race in Mexico City, reminding everyone that he still has it. It wouldn’t be a step backward so much as a strategic pivot, because at 33, Daniel’s NASCAR story doesn’t have to be over. It just needs a new chapter.

So, what do you think about his options? Is he likely to get a call from any of these teams? Let us know in the comments!