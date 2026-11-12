In January, Justin Allgaier’s retirement looked like a done deal. Months later, he joked that JR Motorsports spokesman Mike Campbell would have put the odds at “105%.” Instead of a farewell lap, Allgaier spent November 7 at Homestead-Miami Speedway celebrating another championship. The driver who once believed his career was nearing its end instead finished the season with another championship. But for Kenny Wallace, Allgaier’s title run raised a different question altogether.

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Why, Wallace wondered, did it take so long for a driver with Allgaier’s résumé to receive the level of attention he believes it deserved?

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“NASCAR quit putting Justin Allgaier on all the promos. Somewhere, somebody said, hey, you messed up. This kid’s going to start winning. And did you notice that NASCAR started putting Justin Allgaier back on all the promos?” Wallace said via his X account.

“Now, why did they do this? Why didn’t NASCAR make this small mistake, catch themselves, and include Justin Allgaier on all the promos?” Wallace asked. He added, “Do you know how rare it is what Justin Allgaier just did?”

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Wallace’s broader criticism centered on what he sees as NASCAR’s long-running emphasis on youth and future stars, sometimes at the expense of veteran drivers who continue producing results.

Allgaier’s second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title in three years came after he entered the Homestead finale with a 22-point lead in a five-driver title fight. He finished seventh and beat defending champion Jesse Love by 14 points.

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Brandon Jones won the race, while the No. 7 JR Motorsports team celebrated the championship, giving crew chief Andrew Overstreet his first title in the role.

Allgaier has said retirement had seemed settled earlier in the season, but his father, Mike, encouraged him to reconsider. He thought, “Maybe I’m not ready to quit.” Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in July that the team could count on his return, and JRM confirmed a multiyear extension with Allgaier on November 2, alongside longtime partner BRANDT.

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Allgaier needed more than a decade in the series to win his first championship in 2024. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has praised his mentorship of JRM’s younger drivers.

Why Justin Allgaier’s Achievement Stands Out in the Series’ History

“The last time a 40-year-old won the championship was Tommy Ellis and then Jack Ingram. Jack Ingram won the championship at 48 years old. Tommy Ellis was like 41-42,” Wallace said.

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“The game changed. It was where, you know, you had Tommy Ellis, you had, you know, Jack Ingram, they’re running long, Tommy Houston, all the big boys.” Wallace added, “My days, it was Bobby Labonte winning the championship, Joe Nemechek running the championship, you know, Steve Grissom, Chuck Bown.”

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Wallace acknowledged, “I came in right at the end there,” before recalling how the division evolved. The series became a stepping stone to Cup for drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick. Wallace described the O’Reilly, Nationwide and Busch divisions as “a stepping stone to get into the Cup Series.”

He also referenced drivers from different generations, including “Dale Jr., Martin Truex” and today’s prospects, such as Corey Day and Tyler Reddick.

Wallace explained how the expectation of moving up became common:

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“And then forever, everybody was like, oh, we’re just going to run a couple years in the O’Reilly Series and we’re going to go to Cup. And that’s what happened.”

He recalled the old “Stars Are Born Here” slogan, but argued that its focus can push veterans to the margins. Allgaier’s consistency reinforces that point: he has never finished lower than seventh in series points across 16 full-time seasons.

One caveat matters: the claim that Allgaier was removed from promotional material and later restored comes from Wallace’s observation. NASCAR has not publicly confirmed a deliberate decision to exclude him, and no independent record of that specific change has been identified.

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At the 2018 NASCAR Media Tour, Kyle Busch, then 32, called the sport’s emphasis on younger drivers “stupid” and questioned why that focus had not been there when he was coming up.

Chief global sales and marketing officer Steve Phelps called the sport’s earlier marketing “a miss on our part,” noted Busch was among 15 Cup drivers in 2018 marketing initiatives, and linked the newer youth focus to Trevor Bayne’s surprise 2011 Daytona 500 win.

Chief marketing officer Jill Gregory said there was no deliberate plan to favor young drivers over champions, but NASCAR would be foolish not to spotlight young winners.

Busch criticized the sport’s broader direction and remained in its campaigns; Wallace alleges a specific removal and return. Both cases highlight NASCAR’s challenge of promoting emerging talent without letting established winners fade.

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Wallace also credited the people around Allgaier. “And like I said, it helps when your car owner is Dale Jr. and Earnhardt Jr. They got pulled. What a great combo, watching Dale Jr. and Kelly go to victory lane,” he said. He concluded: “So collectively and in ending, I would say Justin Allgaier, Dale Jr., and, of course, Kelly made NASCAR change their marketing.”

At 40, Allgaier is not asking for a spotlight reserved for the past. His championship is a reminder that the future of the series also includes the veterans who keep winning.