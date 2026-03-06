Why Is Alex Bowman Missing the Phoenix Race? All About Hendrick Motorsports Star’s Vertigo Diagnosis and Injury History

Hendrick Motorsports suffered a huge blow at COTA after Alex Bowman stepped down mid-race and was taken to the care center. What seemed like a heat stroke turned out to be vertigo, which makes him absent for this weekend’s Phoenix race. While there’s a temporary replacement for him, here’s everything to know about Bowman’s vertigo case.

Why is Alex Bowman missing the Phoenix NASCAR race?

Alex Bowman will miss the upcoming Phoenix Cup Series race because of a vertigo diagnosis. The Hendrick Motorsports driver began experiencing the symptom during the Cup Series race at COTA, following which he had to be substituted by Myatt Snider on Lap 71.

Bowman was taken to the infield care center, and then a detailed medical test was carried out on him. In the end, the doctors ruled him out for the Phoenix race.

What is vertigo and how does it affect drivers?

Generally, vertigo is a type of dizziness that makes a person feel a false sensation of spinning or moving, even when the person is still. The person feels that the room is whirling or tilting.

For a driver, it is tremendously challenging, as driving needs perfect coordination between the eyes, ears, and the brain. Vertigo, in this case, disrupts all of these, causing visual disorientation, imperfect reaction time (something very important for a racing driver), and vestibular issues, which can trigger accidents.

Who is replacing Alex Bowman at Phoenix?

Anthony Alfredo will replace Alex Bowman at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Alfredo comes with 43 Cup Series races to his name, and in 2026, he is competing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series under full-time obligation.

Alfredo, fondly known as ‘Fast Pasta,’ is driving the #4 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Alpha Prime Racing and the #96 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Viking Motorsports. He is also signed up with Beard Motorsports in the Cup Series for their #62 entry.

Has Alex Bowman missed races due to injury before?

Yes, Alex Bowman has missed races due to injuries on two occasions. In 2023, the Hendrick Motorsports driver missed three races after sustaining a compression fracture during a sprint car crash.

In 2022, Bowman missed five races due to a concussion he sustained during a crash in Texas. Josh Berry replaced him on the first occasion, while Noah Gragson filled in for him in the second.

When could Alex Bowman return to racing?

As of now, there is no timeline to pinpoint Alex Bowman’s return to NASCAR this season. There’s no update from HMS either. Alfredo has also remained tight-lipped about it.

Currently, Bowman is in 36th place in the point standings, and Hendrick Motorsports will request a medical waiver to allow the #48 driver to remain eligible for the 2026 Cup Series championship.