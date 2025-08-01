Why Is Teresa Earnhardt in Court? What’s the $30B Ordeal That Earnhardt Family Is Against?

In 2016, Teresa Earnhardt took her own stepson, Kerry Earnhardt, to court over the use of his father’s name in a home design business called the “Earnhardt Collection.” She argued that using the Earnhardt name commercially diluted the brand Dale Sr. had built. That lawsuit sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community not just because of the legal argument, but because of what it revealed: a deep and lasting fracture in the family of one of the sport’s greatest legends.

Now, nearly a decade later, Teresa is again at the center of controversy, this time not over brand rights but land rights. Her plan to build a proposed $30 billion data center campus on nearly 400 acres of property in east Mooresville has reignited tensions with Dale Sr.’s children and stoked widespread opposition from the local community. What was once farmland tied intimately to the Earnhardt name may soon become a monument to Silicon Valley’s ambitions if Teresa gets her way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why is Teresa Earnhardt in court again?

The root of the current legal tension is a zoning battle. Teresa Earnhardt is requesting that 399 acres of her undeveloped land in Mooresville, North Carolina, be rezoned to allow construction of a massive industrial complex, a data center campus proposed by Tract, a developer based in Denver, Colorado.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On July 30, 2025, journalist Joe Marusak of The Charlotte Observer reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the Mooresville Board of Commissioners will consider approving a public hearing date for the rezoning request on August 4. That hearing, if set, will be held on September 15, where commissioners typically vote on such matters the same night.

Mooresville’s mayor, Chris Carney, acknowledged the contentious nature of the situation, telling residents, “If you think you know where any of the seven people on this board are with this, you’re greatly mistaken.” His comment highlights the political pressure surrounding the project, both from Teresa and from the outraged public.

Should the board vote against the rezoning or attach conditions Teresa deems unacceptable, the matter may escalate into a formal legal battle — one that could pit her against local authorities and, indirectly, her late husband’s family.

What the $30 billion deal encompasses

Teresa Earnhardt’s proposal, known as the Mooresville Technology Park, is poised to be one of the most ambitious tech developments in the region. If approved, it would see nearly 400 rural acres converted into a sprawling data hub that aims to “support the Southeast’s digital needs,” according to project materials.

The proposed campus would bring 277 jobs, 195 of which are expected to pay $125,000 per year. The site also promises to deliver hundreds of millions in tax revenue over two decades to Mooresville, Iredell County, and local public schools. In a town still known for its rural roots, these numbers sound impressive, but they’re not enough to quiet the storm of local opposition.

Teresa’s team arranged for local officials to tour other large-scale data centers in nearby counties to evaluate concerns such as noise, traffic, and light pollution. Mayor Carney, after visiting Apple’s Maiden campus, said decibel levels were minimal aside from the beeping of reversing trucks. But for many, this reassurance wasn’t enough.

Why the Earnhardt family and neighbors are against it

The most emotionally charged opposition has come from within Dale Earnhardt’s own family. Kerry Earnhardt, Dale Sr.’s eldest son, made a pointed statement on X following the news: “Dad would be livid, his name is associated in this title! Data Centers don’t belong in neighborhoods.. natural resources are depleted, wildlife uprooted! The landscape, lives that call this home…forever changed. Build homes w/people loving the land we live as land it’s intended!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans have derisively dubbed her the “Wicked Witch of the South,” a hurtful moniker that reflects broader resentment over decisions fans believe prioritized control over compassion. In interviews, Kelley Earnhardt Miller revealed that she and Dale Jr. were not invited to participate in planning their father’s funeral or choosing his gravesite, and they’ve been largely barred from visiting his mausoleum located on Teresa-owned private property in Mooresville. “She’s so extreme that we might get arrested,” Kelley said, summarizing the chilling sense of exclusion they’ve endured.

Beyond the Earnhardt bloodline, Mooresville residents have united in opposition. A website called NoDataCenterMooresville.com outlines concerns from traffic congestion to environmental degradation. Residents have filled informational town meetings, urging officials to preserve the character of their neighborhoods and voicing skepticism about long-term ecological impact.

At a recent town meeting, residents voiced impassioned concerns about the project’s scale and disruption to their rural lifestyle. “The first issue is that we don’t need industrial right in the middle of our residential area,” said Donna Jones, a local homeowner. “We are not against growth, but we just want it to be smart growth.” Another resident, Darren Jones, warned, “The impact on the environment … will be something we will deeply regret.” Meanwhile, Howard Mergen emphasized what’s at stake on a personal level: “I like that it gets dark and quiet here … This data center is going to destroy that for us.” Their concerns range from noise and light pollution to declining quality of life issues they believe are being overlooked in favor of corporate profit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The looming decision over Teresa Earnhardt’s data center plan isn’t just about zoning lines or economic projections. It’s about legacy. It’s about what should happen to land that once carried the spirit of one of NASCAR’s greatest icons.

As September 15 approaches, the battlelines are clear: economic development vs. heritage, family fracture vs. corporate ambition. Whether or not Teresa gets her $30 billion rezoning deal, the public and personal cost may be far higher.