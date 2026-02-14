Why It’s Not Right to ‘Celebrate’ the ‘Anniversary’ of Dale Earnhardt’s Tragic Death at Daytona

Essentials Inside The Story Next Wednesday, February 18, marks 25 years since NASCAR lost Dale Earnhardt in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500

Too many fans and media refer to marking Earnhardt's passing as an "anniversary" to "celebrate," neither of which it should be referred to

Earnhardt's passing led to countless safety improvements in NASCAR that led to significant safety improvements, the result being a big win for NASCAR

I have dreaded the coming of this weekend for 25 years.

As hard as it may seem to believe, it truly has been a quarter-century since, as then-NASCAR Vice President Mike Helton somberly told the world, “This is undoubtedly one of the toughest announcements that I’ve personally ever had to make, but after the accident in Turn 4 at the end of the Daytona 500, we’ve lost Dale Earnhardt” in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.

Earnhardt’s passing at the far too young age of 49 years old not only shocked the NASCAR world, but it was also global news. Many compared his death to the loss of Elvis Presley and others of high stature.

Do you remember where you were when Earnhardt passed away?

It was one of those instances in time and history where folks ask each other, “Where were you or do you recall what you were doing” when the man known as The Intimidator tragically lost his life.

Each of the 25 years that have passed by since Earnhardt’s death has slightly diminished the horror of such a tragedy, but for the most loyal of his fans, it still seems like only yesterday that his car hit head-on into the outside wall coming toward the finish line, essentially snapping his neck and killing him almost instantly.

Oddly and strangely enough, it was the same type of crash that NASCAR has seen innumerable times over its history, with most similar instances ending with the driver simply climbing out of the wreck and walking away uninjured, or at the very least, with only minor injuries.

Not this time. And not just any driver. This was the sport’s biggest star.

Earnhardt’s death proved that no matter how big a star, no driver was bigger than the sport

Many wondered if NASCAR would be able to continue without the man in black. Some said that the moment Earnhardt died, the sport died with him.

But here we are, 25 years later, and NASCAR is still with us, proving that no matter how great or beloved a driver is, the sport itself will always be bigger.

As sad and traumatic as Earnhardt’s death was, his passing was not without a good side: it finally made NASCAR take long-overdue action to increase the safety aspect of the sport.

In the preceding year before Earnhardt’s crash, NASCAR had lost three other drivers to crash-related injuries, several of which could have been prevented, including Kenny Irwin, Adam Petty (Richard’s grandson and Kyle’s son), and Tony Roper.

But it wasn’t until the sport’s biggest star was killed that NASCAR finally took action. The reasoning was simple: if one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history could fall victim to a crash that claimed his life, no driver was immune from a similar fate.

Giving NASCAR credit where it’s due: the sport has not lost another driver in an on-track incident since Earnhardt 25 years ago

Within a short period of time after Earnhardt’s death, we saw NASCAR get to work with countless experts in the field of crash dynamics, vehicle construction, safety equipment, and more. Those significant improvements included things such as SAFER Barrier walls, the HANS head and neck restraint, crash data recorders, and more to enhance the safety of drivers behind the wheel.

And say what you want politically, either for or against NASCAR, there remains one undeniable fact: NASCAR has not lost a driver to death in a crash since Earnhardt.

Within an hour or so of Earnhardt’s passing, I wrote my first column for ESPN.com that set all types of readership records. With my words, I tried to console devastated fans, saying that Earnhardt’s departure from this earth “wasn’t supposed to happen this way.”

But sadly, yes, it did happen that way.

Earnhardt would never get to see his son, Dale Jr., follow him into NASCAR greatness, nor see Junior get married and have children, as well as see other grandchildren from daughter Kelley and son Kerry, or see daughter Taylor (the only child Dale had with his widow Teresa) grow into quite the equestrian star.

Sunday, we will mark 25 years since Helton said, “We’ve lost Dale Earnhardt.” Technically, the actual date of Earnhardt’s passing will be marked on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

I still remember Earnhardt’s last televised interview, just a few minutes before he’d leave his motor coach and climb into his trademark jet black No. 3 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet for what no one would know – or could ever imagine – would be the final time.

It’s almost as if Earnhardt knew something was going to happen in the race

In a chilling, unknown preview of horrible things to come, Earnhardt told FOX Sports’ Matt Yoacum, on FOX’s inaugural telecast as part of a new multi-billion dollar TV package, final words that will forever hauntingly stay with me – and I’m sure have stayed with countless others who tuned in.

The seven-time Cup champion closed the brief 33-second interview with these words: “I think it’s going to be some exciting racing. You’ll see something you’ve probably had never seen on FOX.”

Yes, it’s been 25 years since Earnhardt uttered those last words. And while I understand folks can still get caught up in the moment, one thing has troubled me every time another year passes by when we recall the tragedy.

An ‘anniversary’ that should not be celebrated

Somehow, saying you’re going to “celebrate” the 25 “anniversary” of Dale Earnhardt’s death just doesn’t seem right.

In most cases, an anniversary is to commemorate something good or special, like how long a couple has been married or how long someone has worked for their employer.

How can you celebrate a date that was one of the darkest days in NASCAR history, where one of its greatest drivers was so quickly and unmercifully taken from us?

How can we call it an “anniversary” when anniversaries are meant to be enjoyed and remembered, neither of which Earnhardt’s passing falls into that type of category?

I’m okay with saying we “mark” or “observe”, “recall” or “commemorate” Earnhardt’s tragic death, but I think we all agree that his passing was nothing to celebrate or to call an anniversary – and it never will.

Whether you were one of his millions of fans or even if you weren’t, no one should ever have to undergo the fate that Earnhardt did.

He left a legacy that will probably never be forgotten – and that’s the best way to remember him, who he was and what he meant to the world.