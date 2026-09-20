Why Searching for the Next Danica Patrick Continues to Haunt Female Drivers in NASCAR

Nobody needed to explain reverse gear to Natalie Decker. But that’s basically what happened on national television, and by the time the clip made its way around social media, it didn’t matter what actually happened in that NASCAR car. The story had already been written.

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Here’s what actually went down. Decker was racing at Bristol on Friday night when contact from Anthony Alfredo sent her sliding toward the inside wall exiting Turn 2. The hit itself was almost nothing, Parker Kligerman even said from the booth that it might have been the gentlest wall contact he’d ever seen at that track. But then her crew told her to fire the car back up and reverse away from the wall, and it looked like she couldn’t find the gear. Kligerman, trying to be helpful, told the audience exactly where reverse was located on the shifter.

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That’s the kind of moment the internet devours. Thirty seconds of confused radio chatter, a driver who looks like she’s fumbling with something basic, and a joke that writes itself before anyone bothers to ask what actually happened mechanically.

Except nothing was wrong with how Decker was driving. Something was wrong with the car. Decker explained it clearly once she got the chance. The clutch on her No. 47 had been slipping since the green flag, and it got progressively worse as the race wore on until it simply would not let her select reverse at all.

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NASCAR’s official scoring backs her up on this too, listing the car out with transmission problems after she’d completed just 43 of the scheduled 305 laps. This wasn’t a driver who forgot how a gearbox works. It was a clutch that had been failing all night and finally gave out at the worst possible moment, in full view of a television audience primed to see exactly what they expected to see.

When a broken car becomes a referendum on a NASCAR driver

Strip away the noise and you get two very different versions of what happened at Bristol.

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Version one says a NASCAR driver had an embarrassing moment and needed coaching through a basic mechanical operation. Version two says a part-time driver in underfunded equipment ran into exactly the kind of mechanical gremlin that shows up when you don’t have a full-time crew logging thousands of laps with that specific car and that specific clutch setup.

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Only one of those versions matches what actually occurred. Guess which one went viral. This distinction matters more for Decker than it would for a lot of drivers, because her 2026 season has been anything but stable. She’s bounced between the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series rather than settling into one ride with one crew for a full campaign.

Earlier in the year she ran the No. 42 for Young’s Motorsports at Daytona and finished 22nd. Bristol put her in the No. 47 with Mike Harmon Racing, crew chief Kevin Cram, and sponsorship from T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel, a completely different situation from her Daytona start just months earlier.

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That kind of schedule fragmentation isn’t a minor inconvenience. It’s the single biggest obstacle standing between a promising driver and real development. When you’re in the same car with the same crew every weekend, you build something that can’t be replicated any other way.

Your crew chief starts to understand exactly how you like the car to feel entering a corner. Your engineers accumulate a real data history instead of starting from zero each time. You learn the team’s terminology, their setup philosophy, how their simulator maps onto reality, how their tires behave over a run. All of that adds up to fewer surprises and faster improvement.

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Bounce between three different teams in a season, though, and you’re relearning that entire relationship every single time you climb into a different car. A mechanical failure that a full-time driver’s team might have caught in practice becomes something a part-time driver just has to deal with mid-race, in real time, with a spotter’s voice in her ear and cameras pointed at her reaction.

So Bristol really told two stories at once. One was about a driver working through a tough night. The other was about a transmission that had a problem nobody caught until it was too late to fix. The internet only had appetite for one of them, and it’s not hard to guess which.

Understanding why the Danica comparison exists in NASCAR in the first place

To really get why this keeps happening to every promising woman who shows up in NASCAR’s national series, you have to go back and look honestly at what Danica Patrick actually was, because it wasn’t just “a woman who raced stock cars well.”

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Patrick showed up to NASCAR already established. She’d spent years racing in Europe and in Indy Lights before that, she’d already won IndyCar Rookie of the Year, and in 2008 she became the first woman to win an IndyCar race outright when she took the checkered flag at Motegi.

GoDaddy had signed her as a sponsor back in 2006, two full years before that milestone win, and stuck with her all the way through her transition into stock cars. She didn’t arrive in NASCAR hoping to build a following. She arrived with one already built.

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Then 2013 happened, and the whole thing exploded past anything racing typically generates. Patrick won the pole for the Daytona 500 at 196.434 miles per hour, the first woman ever to do that in NASCAR’s marquee event.

NASCAR’s own reporting on the aftermath described a media blitz that included CBS, ABC, CNN, ESPN, and a stack of local market appearances on top of that. She went on to finish eighth in the race itself after leading nine laps, a genuinely strong result that somehow still felt secondary to the pole.

The commercial engine behind all of this was staggering by any measure. Reports from that era put GoDaddy’s annual sponsorship of Patrick’s NASCAR program at somewhere around 20 million dollars, and Forbes had her sitting on one of the largest personal endorsement portfolios in the entire sport, with deals stretching across Coca-Cola, Chevrolet, Nationwide, and Tissot. She was showing up in Super Bowl commercials while competing at NASCAR’s highest level, which is a combination almost nobody else in the sport’s history has managed.

What Patrick proved, more than anything, is that a female racing driver could be marketed to an audience that had absolutely no prior interest in racing. That’s an enormously valuable thing to demonstrate to an industry built on sponsorship dollars. It’s also, unfortunately, become the exact template that NASCAR has spent over a decade trying and failing to replicate in someone else.

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Why chasing that NASCAR template again is a mistake

A young man walking into NASCAR’s development pipeline faces one dominant question hovering over everything else. Is he actually fast enough?

Sure, money and connections and equipment matter for him too. Nobody’s development path is purely a meritocracy. But the central question stays relatively simple and stays focused on driving.

For a woman in NASCAR, the list of questions multiplies fast. Can she drive at this level? Can she bring in sponsorship dollars? Does she have a social media following worth anything to a marketing department? Can she pull in casual fans who don’t normally watch racing? Could she become the next major face of the sport the way Patrick was?

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None of those questions are unreasonable on their own. Drivers are commercial properties now, full stop, and sponsorship keeps this sport running. The problem shows up when a driver’s commercial upside gets tangled up with honest judgments about her actual development on track.

Julia Landauer ran into exactly this years ago. When people kept calling her the next Danica, she pushed back hard and said she’d rather be known as the first Julia. Her reasoning cuts right to the point. She and Patrick came up through completely different racing pipelines.

Patrick built her name in IndyCar before ever touching a stock car. Landauer worked her way up through NASCAR’s own ladder system from the start. The only thing they genuinely had in common was being women in a sport that doesn’t have many. And yet that alone was enough for the comparison to stick to her anyway.

That tells you something about just how large the gap Patrick left behind actually is. According to Jayski’s historical database, updated as recently as August 2026, only 16 women have ever made a Cup Series start in NASCAR’s entire history. As of this season, there isn’t a single full-time female driver in the Cup Series. That’s not a verdict on the talent or effort of the women who’ve tried to climb the ladder. It’s a plain reflection of how thin the pipeline still is at the very top.

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When there’s only ever one woman in the conversation, she inevitably becomes the representative for an entire gender every time she has a bad night. When there are several women racing at once, they finally get to just be drivers again.

Signs the pipeline is actually widening

There’s a real reason for optimism buried underneath all this frustration, and it showed up at Dover this year in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Natalie Decker, Toni Breidinger, and Dystany Spurlock were all in the same field that day, tying the record for the most women competing in a single NASCAR national-series race. The results weren’t headline-grabbing. Breidinger came home 26th, Decker finished 34th, and Spurlock spun out just 37 laps into her debut and wound up 36th. On paper, not much to celebrate.

But judging that race purely on finishing order completely misses why it mattered. Three women sharing a single field does more for the long-term health of women’s racing in NASCAR than one transcendent star ever could, because it starts to normalize the whole situation rather than treating each appearance as a singular event.

Spurlock said as much herself before her debut. For a long stretch, Danica Patrick was essentially the only name a young female racer could point to and say “that’s who I want to be like” in NASCAR. Watching more women come up through ARCA and then share a Truck Series field with Decker and Breidinger changed that calculation for her entirely.

That’s the actual mechanism of normalization. It doesn’t happen because the sport finds lightning in a bottle a second time. It happens when there are simply enough women racing that the conversation shifts away from whether women belong and toward who’s actually fastest.

Isabella Robusto might be the clearest example of what this should look like going forward. NASCAR has treated her as a legitimate prospect first and a female driver second, which is precisely the right order of operations. She came up through ARCA, posted three top-10 finishes in her first four national-series starts back in 2024, and then moved into a full-time ARCA campaign, currently racing for Nitro Motorsports (the former Venturini Motorsports operation) while pursuing an aeronautical engineering degree at Arizona State. As of September 20, she’s sitting third in the 2026 ARCA Menards Series standings, trailing points leader Jake Bollman and second-place Thomas Annunziata after 18 races.

That is exactly the story the sport should be telling. Not “female driver gets a chance.” Just a driver who’s developing, racing, improving, and stacking up results the same way any prospect would. Her gender still matters, representation genuinely does count for something in a sport this imbalanced, but it shouldn’t be the single most interesting thing about her.

Toni Breidinger complicates the easy narrative

Breidinger is a useful case precisely because she doesn’t fit neatly into either side of this argument. She didn’t jump straight from a large social media following into a national NASCAR ride. She logged 65 ARCA starts and 27 top-10 finishes across five seasons before ever reaching the Truck Series. She then ran a full 2025 Truck season with Tricon Garage and finished 23rd in points, a legitimate season of experience under her belt. This year she’s running an eight-race Truck schedule with Rackley WAR.

At the same time, her commercial footprint is genuinely massive. NASCAR itself points out she was the first driver in the sport’s history to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and Sports Business Journal has repeatedly ranked her among the highest performers in the sport for social engagement.

That combination creates real tension the sport hasn’t figured out how to handle. Her visibility is a genuine asset, capable of pulling in sponsors and casual attention that a lower-profile driver could never generate on her own. But that same visibility means her mistakes get amplified louder than almost anyone else’s on the grid. A driver with millions of eyes on her can’t have a quiet bad weekend. It’s not unique to women, plenty of male drivers with big followings deal with the same dynamic, but women in this sport carry an additional weight that men don’t. A male prospect who has a rough Truck race is just a prospect who had a rough race that day. A female prospect who has the exact same race can end up reigniting an entire argument about whether women can compete at this level in the first place. Call it the scrutiny multiplier, because that’s essentially what it is.

Sponsorship dollars and competitive infrastructure aren’t the same thing

It would be too simple to claim female drivers always end up stuck in bad equipment because they only bring smaller sponsorship checks to the table. NASCAR’s team economics vary wildly from one organization to another, sponsorship deals are private, and there’s no public price sheet anyone can point to that shows exactly what a Truck or O’Reilly Series seat actually costs.

But there’s a broader point here that’s much easier to establish honestly. Bringing sponsorship money to a team does not automatically buy you the engineering depth of an organization like Joe Gibbs Racing or Hendrick Motorsports. A top-tier operation has layers of engineers, historical data, spare parts inventory, experienced crew members, simulation tools, and multiple cars worth of comparison data to draw from.

When something breaks on one of those cars, there’s an entire organization built to diagnose and fix it fast. A smaller team has to solve the same problem with a fraction of those resources and often a fraction of the time.

That gap matters enormously for a driver who’s still learning the sport. If a transmission fails on a heavily funded, well-staffed car, everyone correctly treats it as a mechanical failure and moves on. If the exact same failure happens to a driver with a smaller following whose most recent viral moment shows her apparently stuck trying to find reverse gear, suddenly she becomes the entire story instead of the car that let her down. Bristol is a textbook example of exactly that gap in action.

What actually fixes this

The obvious response to all of this frustration would be to go find another woman capable of generating Danica-level attention. That instinct completely misses the actual lesson here.

Patrick’s career worked because every single piece of it lined up at once, the racing résumé, the IndyCar win, the sponsorship machine, the mainstream celebrity status, all arriving together in one person. That’s not a repeatable development template. It’s an outlier, probably a once-in-a-generation one, and treating it as the bar every new female driver has to clear is setting nearly everyone up to fall short of a standard that was never fair to begin with.

A better model already exists elsewhere in motorsport, and it’s institutional rather than individual. Formula 1 built F1 Academy, where all ten current Formula 1 teams committed to sponsoring a driver and a livery in an all-female series under a multi-year structure. NASCAR doesn’t need to copy that exact format, but the underlying principle translates directly.

Female talent development gets a lot more sustainable once the burden of finding money, attention, and opportunity doesn’t sit entirely on one driver’s shoulders. Endurance racing’s Iron Dames project follows a similar philosophy, building a recognizable identity around sustained team competition rather than waiting around for a single breakout star before anyone invests real resources.

NASCAR doesn’t necessarily need a standalone women’s series to fix this. What it needs is more women getting enough meaningful seat time to actually become known for how they drive rather than for going viral once. That could mean manufacturer-backed development programs, additional ARCA opportunities, real simulator access, proper testing time, engineering support, and fully funded national-series schedules instead of the patchwork most female drivers currently piece together season to season. It means giving promising women the same long runway manufacturers already extend to their other prospects without a second thought.

None of that means handing anyone a Cup seat just because she’s a woman. It means building an actual, realistic path to earn one, which is a very different thing and one NASCAR still hasn’t fully committed to.

If this sport genuinely wants a woman to win at the Cup level someday, the goal can’t be manufacturing another Danica Patrick from scratch. It has to be building the conditions that let the next Isabella Robusto, the next Toni Breidinger, the next Natalie Decker, or someone nobody’s heard of yet develop without having to carry an entire gender’s reputation on her shoulders every time a clutch fails on a Friday night in Bristol.

Because whoever that next driver turns out to be, she probably won’t look anything like Danica Patrick. She might not arrive with a massive social following. She might never appear in a Super Bowl commercial. She might not be famous at all before she ever sniffs the Cup Series.

She might just be fast. And if NASCAR can finally give her the time, the equipment, and the real opportunity to prove that, that might end up being Danica Patrick’s most important legacy after all.