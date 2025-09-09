Why Trackhouse Racing Cars Drove Through the Grass After Gateway? What It Says About NASCAR’s Post-Race Policing

Trackhouse Racing’s drivers, Shane van Gisbergen, Daniel Suarez, and Ross Chastain, closed out the 2025 NASCAR Gateway race under a cloud of playoff pressure mixed with late-race frustration. For Chastain and van Gisbergen, the day ended mid-pack in 24th and 25th, while Suarez faced a disappointing 35th-place DNF finish.

The cooldown lap, however, was where social media and scanners lit up. Fans and competitors alike noticed both Chastain and van Gisbergen deliberately steering their Trackhouse Chevrolets through the infield grass before heading to pit road. Was this just a quirky celebration after tough races for the playoff contenders, or was there more to the move than meets the eye?

The gate is now open for a deeper look into NASCAR’s post-race inspection culture and why Trackhouse’s actions are raising fresh questions about the sport’s enforcement and tactics.

How Trackhouse Racing’s curious grass detour is raising eyebrows?

As video clips spread online, the sight of two Trackhouse cars intentionally taking a detour through the grass sparked immediate debate. Veteran scanner listeners and fans noted the timing. Both Chastain and van Gisbergen were required to undergo post-race inspection due to their playoff status, and their actions echoed similar moves occasionally seen in Formula 1 and other top series.

Was this an innocent cool-down lap flourish? Some doubt it. The chatter intensified when even Hendrick’s Alex Bowman radioed in, “Hey, the Trackhouse cars are driving through the grass. That’s kind of cool,” implying there might be an ulterior motive at play.

Broadcasters and social media did not miss the opportunity to speculate about whether crossing the grass could influence car weight for post-race scales. Or simply help camouflage any last-minute car adjustments. With NASCAR officials hosting their regular Tuesday meetings, fans await clarification if action, explanation, or perhaps new rules are coming soon.

The rubber and weight game and avoiding post-ace inspection

NASCAR teams know every pound counts at the end of a race, as a car that rolls across inspection scales too light risks disqualification. Here, the “rubber and grass game” comes in. Driving through grass or marbles (clumps of tire rubber from the track) can pick up extra mass on hot tires, helping teams avoid falling short on minimum weight requirements.

Corey LaJoie, referencing the Gateway incident, acknowledged online, “Trying to pick up a couple pounds of grass, rocks, rubber to let your car chief feel a little better when you roll across the scale.” This is hardly unprecedented. After intense post-race inspections, especially for playoff cars, teams look for every legal or gray-zone method to protect their results.

The Gateway grass detour wasn’t just for show. Rather, it was a strategic move, born from a culture hyper-attuned to NASCAR’s meticulous scrutiny and the high stakes of playoff advancement.

What are the lessons from Bowman’s 2024 playoff disqualification?

Alex Bowman’s 2024 disqualification at the Charlotte ROVAL served as a cautionary tale for all playoff teams. Despite a strong run, Bowman lost his playoff spot when post-race scales found his car underweight. This scenario cost him dearly and reset team attitudes about inspection risks. That event showed just how tight the margins had become. A few pounds too light, and championship hopes are dashed overnight.

Since then, teams have experimented with “picking up weight” (grass, marbles, or even rocks) on cooldown laps when the rules do not explicitly prohibit doing so. Bowman’s misfortune forms the backdrop for the current Trackhouse tactics. Playoff drivers now default to defensive measures, hoping to avoid a repeat. They know that NASCAR can (and will) strike hard on violations even if the issue arises from mere oversight rather than intentional deception.

Should NASCAR step in or turn a blind eye?

With Trackhouse’s Gateway grass detour grabbing headlines, the question for NASCAR is whether to update enforcement or accept such moves as inventive gamesmanship. On one hand, these tactics live in a gray area. Not directly forbidden, but working around the spirit of post-race tech checks. Strict intervention (such as mandating pit lane only after the finish or rule changes on tire contamination) could tighten controls, but might also stifle clever strategizing that fans love to debate.

On the other hand, letting such practices go unchecked could open doors to more egregious rule-bending, undermining trust in playoff processes. NASCAR’s competition team has been noncommittal so far, but with driver ingenuity on display, the decision whether to crack down or let creative defenses persist could shape playoff culture for seasons to come.