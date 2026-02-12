Wife Samantha & Son Brexton’s ‘Tears of Joy’ Go Viral as Kyle Busch Wins Daytona 500 Pole

Is Kyle Busch back? That’s the question on everyone’s mind as he clinched his first and best pole position in 21 years for the Daytona 500. This comes as a big relief for him amidst the doubts circulating about his performance for two years now. Fans are naturally excited, and his family, who have been with him through thick and thin, couldn’t hold their emotions back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Brexton and Samantha get emotional

In a short video that Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, shared on social media, Brexton can be seen screaming in excitement and getting teary-eyed before pretending to faint. This reaction was deemed valid by most fans, considering the difficult run that Kyle Busch has had with Richard Childress Racing so far.

“Brexton’s reaction to the pole!! Also we are trying not to scream bc Lennix is sleeping in the back now gotta get him calmed down for bed, drivers meeting at 9am, racing non stop in this family!” She wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha’s voice was emotional, too, as she delighted Brexton with the news about the pole being Busch’s best ever at the track. While he has always fallen short of a victory at the 2.5-mile Superspeedway, this might be the time he finally overcomes that barrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As Brexton lay down in pleasant disbelief, fans echoed Brexton’s reaction on social media. There were quite a few cheers for Busch and his family as many now hope for a stronger performance on Sunday.

Fans on the edge of their seats for Kyle Busch

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love this so much I was the same way at home! This is gonna be his year!! go Rowdy!”

To fans, this pole position is more than just a front-row start. This is overcoming the difficulties Busch has recently faced, and a chance to end the win drought that he currently seems to be locked in. Hence, many emphasize with the Busch family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So happy for you guys. These past few years have been tough, great to start the year with a boost of momentum.”

At the same time, Brexton’s reaction has also earned love from the fans. The father-son duo is often spotted at the track, during both Brexton and Kyle’s races.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so nice to see the relationship between Brexton and Kyle. That father/son dynamic can be strong. He obviously loves his mom too.”

The fans love the bond between the family. While Lennix is still too young, the four of them are fan favorites. They also regularly remind Brexton that his father is a racing legend: “Be proud young man, your father is a legend.”

Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 23: Kyle Busch 8 McLaren Custom Grills Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and son Brexton shake hands with fans during diver introductions prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series GEICO 500 on April 23, 2023 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2304235005330

But if this pole position means anything at all, it is a source of pure excitement. “Me and my husband were soooo excited too!!!! Love your doggies reaction….just rested their head in their bed and then “Yes!” And they set up so fast hahaha Love you guys!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many continue to doubt Richard Childress Racing’s overall performance on the track during races. But the raw pace that Busch showcased on the track speaks for itself. The upcoming Duel will be a good test of the performance Kyle Busch can extract; until then, the fans continue to celebrate.