Wild Fans Attacks Kyle Busch’s Arch Rival as He Takes on the NASCAR Community After On-Track Scuffle

Carson Hocevar has picked a fight with the wrong person. Nashville Super Speedway turned up the heat this Sunday—not just with the sweltering June temperatures, but with a race that had everything from surprise charges to boiling tempers. Under the Tennessee sun, the intensity was high, and for Carson Hocevar, it nearly turned into the perfect day.

The 22-year-old, known for his gritty determination and aggressive presence in the Cup series, made his way to a runner-up finish—his best result in weeks—and asserted that the #77 Spire Motorsports team is headed in the right direction, and the Coke 600 run backs it up. But what should’ve been a celebration ended in invisible frustration. Hocevar didn’t mince words when asked about a late-race incident that changed everything for him.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fires off after Nashville wreck

Just hours after a bruising Cup Series race in Nashville, Ricky Stenhouse Junior wasn’t just looking for Carson Hocevar—he had his sights set on veteran NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck, too. Jeff posted a replay of the incident on X, suggesting that if it hadn’t been Carson involved, fans might be blaming Stenhouse for not being “clear” at the moment of contact. That did not sit well with Ricky. The no. 47 driver quickly fired back, saying, “If this wasn’t Hocevar, a lot of people would be saying ‘not clear’ at Stenhouse, no? But seems like Hocevar has Chastain Disease right now, where if he’s near anything, he’s on the negative end of the discussion.”

In his post, Gluck suggested that if Carson Hocevar hadn’t been involved, fans might be blaming Stenhouse for not being clear or far enough ahead to safely move in front. Ricky Sternhouse didn’t sit quietly. He quickly responded to the tweet, trying to correct Jeff, saying, “Not clear, Jeff? He didn’t hit me in the LR tire; he hit me in the rear bumper.”

But Carson hit Ricky’s rear bumper directly, meaning Ricky was already ahead and had space. Stenhouse’s reply makes it clear that he believes the fault lies with Carson, not with him. It was a blunt correction, but also a window into the rising frustration in Stenhouse’s camp—frustration that traces back not just to today’s race but to two weeks of tension boiling over, including a memorable fistfight with Kyle Busch at the All-Star Race last year. Nashville seems to reignite that fire. The late race contact happened as Stenhouse ran 17th and Carson sat just behind on 18th. Heading into turn three, Hocevar appeared to have enough room to avoid contact. Instead, he held his line—and set the number 47 car into the outside wall. This move ended Stenhouse’s day.

The No. 77 driver, in the post-race interview, sounded more confused than apologetic: “I kind of got a run and felt like I was kinda there. That, like, I felt like I was there enough, right, to get a call inside and have him kind of just run the middle. Honestly, probably could have cleared me. So, that’s just what I expected him to do, and he didn’t. And by the time I checked up, I almost spun too.”

Despite the contact, the 22-year-old made it clear that he’s ready to stand his ground. “So, yeah, if he wants to talk, I’ll be glad to talk. I feel like it’s just a product of this, unfortunately. Just everybody just kind of tries to get there. I think there were a bunch of people that got shipped that either didn’t wreck or did get wrecked. At the same time, I feel like maybe I could have got caught a break too with how big of a run I had. So, I think it goes both ways, or could go both ways, and that’s what we’ll talk about.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., however, saw things differently. But no matter what he feels, NASCAR fans know his wild side. Remember how he threw a punch at Kyle Busch after the 2024 All-Star race? Busch walked to his transporter after the race, and Stenhouse was already waiting. Then Ricky said to Rowdy that he had not touched his car before Busch hit the wall on Lap 2. When Busch said he didn’t think that things went that way, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said, “Go back and watch it!” Then he socked Kyle Busch right in the face. And Busch?

Well, he shouted, “Bring it! I don’t give a f—. I suck just as bad as you!” The pit crew held them apart, and things de-escalated after the fierce race.

While the recent incident with Hocevar itself was already contentious, it was a social media spark with Gluck, who is largely seen as a fair and informed voice in the NASCAR media space, that caught fans off guard. Many came to his defense, questioning whether Stenhouse was lashing out too broadly.

Fans roast Ricky Jr. after X rant

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s pointed response to Jeff Gluck on X drew immediate attention—but not in the way he might have hoped. Instead of rallying behind the No. 47 Driver, fans flooded the replies with sharp criticism and a heavy dose of sarcasm. Many felt that Stenhouse, often nicknamed ‘Wrecky Spinhouse‘ for his history of aggressive driving, was in no position to call anyone out.

One fan summed up the general mood with a biting irony, saying, “Turns out Wrecky Spinhouse doesn’t like being raced like Wrecky Spinhouse.” While others were quick to challenge his version of events, insisting that he wasn’t clear when the contact occurred and placing the blame squarely on him. Comments like “You weren’t clear, and that’s why you wrecked.” And “Still not clear, Stanky,” echoes through the replies.

What seemed to really aggravate fans was Stenhouse’s decision to call out Gluck instead of addressing Carson Hocevar directly.

“Talking trash to Gluck online? Go be a man and talk to Hocevar,” wrote one fan, while another added, “You were driven through tonight. But that isn’t Jeff’s fault, so no need for this.”

For many, the sight of Stenhouse complaining about a lack of space was rich with irony. “Wrecky Spinhouse b——- about somebody not lifting to give him space is hilarious. I truly don’t know how he still has a ride.”

Even some who acknowledged Carson’s aggressive move were not entirely sympathetic towards Ricky Junior. “Either way, he was gaining to pass, and you came down late. You took a chance and backfired; don’t be mad at Jeff about it.” Fans saw Ricky Jr.’s reaction not as a righteous outrage, but as a case of the pot calling the kettle black. If there’s any conversation to be had between him and Carson before the Michigan race, fans are likely hoping it’s as dramatic as the online fallout.