Wild NASCAR Stat Details Denny Hamlin’s Grim Odds To Capture Elusive Cup Championship Crown

Denny Hamlin has spent nearly two decades chasing the one prize that has eluded him throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career. Four victories in 2026 have put the No. 11 team in position to challenge for the championship again, but with two races remaining, his hopes have taken a serious hit. Hamlin still has a mathematical path to the title, although the numbers suggest it will take something extraordinary.

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Kyle Larson’s victory at Talladega Superspeedway changed the complexion of the Chase. Larson entered the race five points ahead of Christopher Bell, but his 71-point haul vaulted him into a 73-point lead. Hamlin finished eighth, leaving himself with a mountain to climb at Martinsville and Homestead.

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“The wildest part of the stats that NASCAR sent us is the section about Denny Hamlin,” John Newby wrote while resharing a NASCAR infographic Matt Weaver shared on X. Winning the races at Martinsville and Homestead only gives him a 60 percent chance of winning the title.

That 60 percent figure is the most striking part of the calculation. Hamlin winning both remaining races sounds like the perfect finish to his championship campaign. Yet even if he does that, the infographic suggests he would still face a significant possibility of losing the title. Winning twice would not automatically erase the points gap, and Larson could still collect enough points to survive the charge.

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The distinction matters because Hamlin does not control the championship outright. Larson’s 73-point advantage means the No. 11 team needs more than victories. Hamlin needs Larson to surrender points, whether through poor finishes, missed stage points, or an unusually difficult weekend. A Martinsville win would be a major step, but it wouldn’t settle the contest.

Larson, meanwhile, has a 92.3 percent projected chance of winning the championship. That figure reflects how much ground Hamlin and the other contenders must recover in the final two races. Before Talladega, Larson had a five-point lead over Christopher Bell. The Talladega win gave him an almost unassailable lead

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The infographic gives Larson a 36.8 percent chance of clinching the title at Martinsville. He needs 59 points to guarantee the championship, regardless of what the other drivers do. With a maximum of 76 points available in a race weekend, Larson does not necessarily need another victory. He needs to score enough points to make himself mathematically unreachable at Homestead.

The elimination threshold explains why. Any championship contender who trails the leader by 77 points after Martinsville is out of contention, because only 76 points remain available at Homestead. A driver cannot make up a deficit larger than the maximum points still on offer.

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Even a disastrous Sunday might not be enough to revive Hamlin’s chances. The infographic gives Larson an 81.4 percent championship probability even if he records a DNF at Martinsville. That is a projection, not a guarantee, but it shows how much damage Larson’s Talladega result did to the competition.

Hamlin’s immediate target is to leave Martinsville within 22 points of Larson. Doing so would give him a chance to take control of his own championship fate at Homestead. The problem is that the infographic puts the probability of him reaching that position at just 3.2 percent.

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In practical terms, Hamlin needs a substantial points swing before the finale even becomes a genuine head-to-head contest. He must run near the front, collect stage points, and hope Larson has a difficult afternoon. Anything less could leave the No. 11 team needing an even bigger miracle at Homestead.

History offers a little encouragement. Since 2017, Hamlin has outscored Larson by at least 74 points across a two-race stretch five times, adjusted to the current points format. Three of those stretches included Martinsville. All five featured a short track, while four paired one with an intermediate track.

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That makes a comeback possible, but hardly probable. Christopher Bell has also outscored Larson by 75 points over a two-race stretch once under the adjusted format, at COTA and Phoenix in 2025. The infographic identifies no comparable precedent for Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, or Tyler Reddick against Larson over two races under today’s points system.

Larson’s record at Martinsville offers another reason for confidence. He has finished in the top 10 in eight consecutive races there, his longest such streak at any track in his career. Hamlin must produce an exceptional weekend while hoping the championship leader finally gives him an opening.

For Hamlin, the stakes extend beyond these two races. He has won races, established himself as one of the sport’s leading competitors, and repeatedly reached the championship conversation without securing the Cup Series crown. At 45, another opportunity may come, but there is no guarantee it will arrive with the same combination of speed and title contention.

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The door is not shut yet. But after Talladega, Hamlin needs more than two wins to end a championship drought approaching two decades. He needs Larson to stumble, the points to fall his way, and Martinsville to deliver the kind of turnaround that has defined the rarest championship comebacks.