Will Alex Bowman Be Forced to Quit NASCAR? Everything to Know About His Newly Diagnosed Health Scare

“Yeah, I’m pretty well f***ed here, buddy,” that was Alex Bowman on the radio during the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, a moment that instantly raised alarm inside the No. 48 camp. By Lap 73, Bowman had pulled his car into the garage, clearly struggling, before crew members helped him out and sent him to the infield care center. At first, many assumed the brutal Texas heat had simply taken its toll. But as the week unfolded, it became clear that something far more concerning was behind the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s sudden exit. And, unfortunately, it has now sparked serious questions about his future in NASCAR.

Alex Bowman will miss Phoenix

The situation surrounding Alex Bowman became clearer later in the week when Hendrick Motorsports officially confirmed that the No. 48 driver will miss the upcoming Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. The team revealed that Bowman had been diagnosed with vertigo following the frightening episode that forced him out of his car during the race at Circuit of the Americas.

With Bowman sidelined, Anthony Alfredo will step in as the temporary replacement driver for the No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend. It’s a short-notice opportunity for Alfredo, but the team had already faced a similar scramble during the COTA race itself. When Bowman pulled into the garage mid-race, Myatt Snider was quickly called upon to jump into the car and finish the event. In a strange twist, Snider had originally been at the track working as a spotter on pit road for Jamie Little, the FOX broadcaster.

“We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. It’s obviously frustrating for him because he’s a competitor and wants to be in the race car, especially at his home track. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared,” Jeff Andrews, President of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a press release.

Now, with Bowman officially ruled out for Phoenix, the focus shifts to how long the HMS driver may need to stay away and what this diagnosis could mean for his racing future.

Vertigo explained

Contrary to the popular belief, vertigo isn’t just a quick dizzy spell. In fact, it’s a condition that can completely disrupt a person’s sense of balance and spatial awareness. For a race car driver traveling well over 150 mph, that’s obviously a serious concern.

The condition typically creates a powerful sensation that the room, or the person themselves, is spinning. Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, loss of balance, headaches, and difficulty focusing. In severe cases, even standing or walking can become difficult, let alone piloting a NASCAR Cup Series car through high-speed corners.

According to medical data, around 40% of U.S. adults experience vertigo at some point, while roughly 15 million people live with chronic vertigo.

For drivers like Alex Bowman, whose job depends on precise vision, balance, and lightning-fast reactions, recurring vertigo episodes could pose a major safety risk. The condition raises real questions about whether a long-term return to NASCAR competition will be possible.

What recovery usually looks like

The good news is that vertigo isn’t always permanent. In many cases, doctors are able to manage the condition with a combination of medication, therapy, and lifestyle adjustments. Treatments often include anti-dizziness medications, vestibular rehabilitation therapy (a specialized form of physical therapy designed to improve balance), and maneuvers such as the Epley maneuver, which helps reposition crystals in the inner ear that may trigger vertigo.

Patients are also advised to rest, stay hydrated, and avoid sudden head movements that can worsen symptoms. However, recovery timelines vary widely. Some people recover within days or weeks, while others deal with recurring episodes for months or even years! Now, this is something that could complicate a driver’s return to high-speed racing.

What this means for Alex Bowman’s future in NASCAR

For now, Hendrick Motorsports plans to request a medical waiver that would allow Alex Bowman to remain eligible for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship despite missing the Phoenix race. The team is hopeful the No. 48 driver can return once doctors clear him to race again (hopefully in a couple of weeks).

Imago September 21, 2025, Loudon, Nh, USA: LOUDON, N.H. Ã Sept. 21, 2025 Ã ALEX BOWMAN makes his way through Turn 3 during Stage 2 of SundayÃ s Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., a NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Round of 12 race. Loudon USA – ZUMAa232 20250921_zsp_a232_006 Copyright: xJamesxThomasx

But vertigo isn’t something that usually disappears in a week or two. As mentioned earlier, treatment and recovery timelines can stretch for months, and in some cases, the condition becomes chronic. For a driver competing at 180+ mph, even a brief dizzy spell can be extremely dangerous for himself as well as others on the track, which makes rushing back nearly impossible.

That reality raises a tough possibility: Bowman may not return this season at all. If symptoms continue, he could be forced to step away for an extended period and reevaluate his long-term future behind the wheel. It’s a heartbreaking scenario for fans, because Bowman’s talent and perseverance have made him one of the sport’s most respected competitors. Everyone in the NASCAR community will be hoping this isn’t the end of the road.

We, at EssentiallySports, too wish for his speedy recovery and a quick return to NASCAR!