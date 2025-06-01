Will NASCAR Grant Denny Hamlin a Waiver if He Misses Nashville?

Denny Hamlin is standing at a crossroads in life, and this time, it’s not on the racetrack. The veteran driver is about to welcome his third child, his first boy, with longtime partner Jordan Fish. With the baby due on June 1, the same day as the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville, Hamlin has made it clear where he stands. His loyalty to family has taken the lead position, and he won’t hesitate to step out of the car if the call comes. “[Fish is] due tomorrow. I can’t miss it. I’ve got to be there for her, and that’s the biggest priority. I just wish she could hang on a little bit longer,” Hamlin said.

Toyota teammate Erik Jones supported Hamlin’s choice, saying, “I think it’s awesome, honestly. That’s a big moment. He’s got his priorities right.” In a sport that often celebrates grit and toughness, Hamlin is showing heart and perspective. But his absence would come with questions. Missing a race could affect Hamlin’s playoff run, and fans are left wondering, what happens to his postseason hopes if he skips Nashville? With new playoff waiver rules in place, could this personal decision put his title shot in jeopardy? Let’s explore the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Denny Hamlin get a playoff waiver?

Yes, if Denny Hamlin misses the Nashville race, NASCAR will almost certainly grant him a playoff waiver. Despite tightening the rules this season, the sanctioning body has made clear that medical emergencies, including childbirth, still qualify for full playoff protection. That means no penalty to playoff eligibility or playoff points. According to the new rule, if a driver misses a race and wants a waiver for anything other than a medical issue, they have to start the playoffs with zero playoff points.

Even if they’ve already won races or stages, those points are wiped clean. This change came after Kyle Larson’s controversial waiver in 2024, when he missed the Coca-Cola 600 to run the Indy 500. However, NASCAR’s policy still treats family-related medical absences, like the birth of a child, as valid medical exemptions. That’s good news for Hamlin. According to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, childbirth clearly falls under the medical category. So even if Hamlin skips Nashville, he won’t lose any playoff points he’s earned so far.

And that’s a big deal. Hamlin has already clinched a playoff berth with two wins, one at Martinsville and another at Darlington. He’s also picked up 12 stage points, which rank him third in the series. He currently sits sixth in the regular season standings, which could net him five more playoff points if he finishes there by season’s end. If Hamlin skips Nashville, the only consequence is that he’ll score zero points for that race. That’s standard and expected. But his wins still count. His stage points still count.

And his postseason position remains intact. In short, he doesn’t need to worry, and neither do his fans. Ryan Truex would step into the No. 11 Toyota in Hamlin’s place. Under NASCAR rules, officials still credit Hamlin with the car’s points, even if he doesn’t start the race. NASCAR doesn’t require the primary driver to start every race, as long as the situation is valid and they grant a waiver.

So, unless something unexpected happens and NASCAR changes course, Hamlin’s playoff status is safe. Even with the new waiver rules in place, the sport still values life events that can’t be scheduled. The birth of a child is one of those moments. For Hamlin, stepping out of the car, just this once, won’t cost him a shot at the Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All you need to know about Ryan Truex

Ryan Truex, the younger brother of 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., is no stranger to the NASCAR world. Born in 1992 in Mayetta, New Jersey, Ryan began his career in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where he quickly made a name for himself. He won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010, proving his potential early. Since then, Truex has bounced across multiple NASCAR series. He’s raced in over 100 Xfinity Series events, driving for teams like Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, and Kaulig Racing.

His breakthrough finally came in 2023 when he won the A-GAME 200 at Dover, leading 124 laps. He repeated that success in 2024, winning the BetRivers 200 at the same track. In the Truck Series, Truex has run 73 races, logging 11 top-five finishes and two poles. While he hasn’t secured a Cup Series top ten in his 26 starts, his recent performances in the Xfinity Series show he still has the speed and focus to compete at a high level. He’s familiar with the Next Gen car through Toyota test sessions, making him a smart backup for Nashville.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Truex’s career hasn’t followed a straight line. He has faced gaps in seat time and fought to stay relevant in a crowded field. But he defines himself through resilience. He earned early success and captured late-career wins, all while continuing to work relentlessly. If called upon this weekend, he won’t be just filling a seat, he’ll be ready to make the most of it. Now, if called upon, he may find himself behind the wheel of one of the sport’s most iconic rides, the No. 11 Toyota.