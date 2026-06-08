“Will Never Forget That Voice”- Denny Hamlin Openly Corrects Michael Jordan With Iconic Tribute to NASCAR’s Last Gentleman

In December last year, Michael Jordan referred to Cale Yarborough as the “original 11″ during NASCAR’s antitrust trial, a nod to the legacy behind the number now driven by his 23XI Racing partner, Denny Hamlin. Six months later, after winning at Michigan last Sunday, Hamlin revisited that comment to set the record straight. Following the passing of racing legend Ned Jarrett just days earlier, Hamlin used his post-race press conference to honor the true pioneer of the No. 11.

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“If you listen to MJ, he’ll say that ‘Cale’s the original 11’, right?,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400. “But if you know the sport and you know the history, you know that Ned [Jarrett] was the one that came onto the scene. And the guy showed up, he won.”

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For Hamlin, it was personal. Because even before knowing Jarrett’s racing legacy, he knew his voice. “I just will never forget that voice,” Hamlin remininced. “He and BP and all them, that’s how my introduction into the past started.”

Jarrett retired from racing in 1966 at just 34 and went on to build a long career in broadcasting. Alongside broadcasters like Benny Parsons, he helped bring NASCAR to a new generation of fans during the 1970s. He remained behind the microphone for three decades afterward, becoming one of the sport’s most recognizable voices. Hamlin grew up hearing Jarrett call races and some of NASCAR’s most memorable moments as he fell in love with the sport.

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But once he dug deeper into NASCAR history, he realized Jarrett was much more than an announcer. He was one of the most dominant drivers in the sport’s history.

Nicknamed “Gentleman Ned” for his calm demeanor, Jarrett won championships in 1961 and 1965 and retired with 50 Cup Series victories. “Didn’t he win a race by like four, five laps or something? 14 laps. Like, come on,” Denny Hamlin said, remembering just how brilliant the man was.

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Hamlin was talking about Ned Jarrett’s historic 14-lap victory at the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which stands as the largest margin of victory in NASCAR Cup Series history. On September 6, 1965, driving his famous sky-blue No. 11 Bondy Long Ford Galaxie, Jarrett finished a staggering 14 laps ahead of second-place driver Buck Baker.

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In the end, drivers come and go, wins get broken, and records disappear. But voices and the people who shape how you experience a sport stay with you. Denny Hamlin, by correcting Jordan, was ensuring that the next generation knows who wore the 11 before him. And, most importantly, why NASCAR still talks about Gentleman Ned decades later.

Hamlin made Michigan about Kyle Busch, too

Michigan ended up becoming something bigger than a race win for Hamlin. During his post-race interview, Hamlin paused and took the opportunity to pay tribute to his longtime teammate, friend, and (on track) foe, Kyle Busch.

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“We’re still thinking about Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, [and] Lennix. Just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week, and I don’t take it for granted this opportunity that I’m in, I love to make the best of it.”

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If you watched the celebration closely, the tribute had already started before this. Immediately after taking the checkered flag, Hamlin came over the radio with: “We love you, KB.”

Then one of his crew members handed him a special flag. It was a tribute combining Kyle Busch’s No. 18 from Joe Gibbs Racing with the No. 8 from Richard Childress Racing he later carried. Denny Hamlin grabbed it, turned backward down the frontstretch and did his burnout, with the flag flying high outside his car’s window.

Finally, Denny Hamlin climbed out of his vehicle holding the flag high. Michigan gave Hamlin his 63rd career Cup win. This tied Hamlin with Kyle Busch for ninth all-time wins in the Cup Series.

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Hamlin and Busch spent roughly 15 years together at Joe Gibbs Racing. They weren’t easy teammates. They pushed, argued, and competed like everyone else. But, at the end of the day, they respected each other because they knew exactly what it took to stay elite. So instead of celebrating becoming tied with Busch, Hamlin redirected the moment entirely to remembering Kyle.