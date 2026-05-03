“Will Never Make it to Cup”: Joe Gibbs’ Prodigy Riles Up NASCAR Fans Weeks After Kyle Busch Comparison

It all started a month ago at the ARCA Menards Series East season opener at Hickory Motor Speedway. Max Reaves finished second to 15-year-old Tristan McKee in a race that went to a three-wide battle for the lead in the closing laps. After the race, still stinging from the loss, Reaves delivered a post-race interview that became immediately divisive.

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Now, a similar interview has come after his victory at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series: “My crew chief Matt gave me such a good car; I had to win with it. But then again, I was so scared on that restart. I was a little scared of the restart, and after that, we got a little bit of a gap, so I was nervous at the caution in the end. Because I know what these guys do.

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“The only way to beat us in a place like this is to wreck us, so I was a little worried. But I was totally confident in the car and myself. I have to thank all my guys, including my crew chief, Matt. I got to thank my family, my coach Bobby, and Toyota. I got to thank Cook Out, and I am just thankful to be here. It was an awesome race.”

At Hickory, Reaves was booed not for finishing second, but for what came out of his mouth afterward.

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He told FloSports: “We were the best car tonight. Props to Tristan McKee and all them at PRG, but they were nothing on us. I don’t know what the plan was with Huffman but I think he was trying to take me and McKee out. If you can’t beat them, you got to wreck them. This reminds me of that one interview with Kyle Busch when he cried at the haters. There’s a reason I’m in the No. 18 and not one of those other ones.”

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The crowd, already sensing the gap in resources between the JGR operation and the part-time, self-funded competitors around him, did not appreciate a teenager in a factory-backed, family-funded car making such comments.

Then came Nashville. At the Cook Out Music City 150 on May 2, 2026, a race held at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Reaves dominated from pole to checkered flag, leading the race and securing his second consecutive Music City 150 victory, with Landon S. Huffman and Tristan McKee completing the podium behind him. Still, the backlash came as he did not hold back again.

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It was the second time in a matter of weeks that Reaves suggested his competitors have no realistic way to beat him other than by making contact. While there is a grain of competitive truth to that sentiment in racing, the context he wraps it in is what is making people bristle.

Naturally, his comments did not land in the same way that Kyle Busch’s do.

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Fans call out Max Reaves for being too scared to admit his advantage

The name Max Reaves does not yet appear on any NASCAR national series entry list. He has never turned a lap in the Xfinity Series or the Craftsman Truck Series. At 16 years old, he is still working his way through the ARCA Menards Series East, driving the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with Cook Out as his primary sponsor. What makes that last detail worth noting is that Cook Out is not simply a sponsor.

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It is his family’s business. His grandfather, Morris Reaves, founded the chain in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989. His father, Jeremy Reaves, runs it today as CEO. The restaurant has grown into a cult institution across the American Southeast, with over 300 locations and a fiercely loyal customer base. So, Max Reaves did not choose a life in racing and then find a sponsor. He was born into both at the same time, and that is what fans call privilege.

“It’s one thing to lose honorably; it’s another thing to win like a b–,” one fan said. “LMAO, says the guy in a JGR car with Granddaddy fully funding his and his little brother’s racing career, driving against people who do this part-time.”

The structural advantage Reaves carries in ARCA is not trivial. JGR’s No. 18 Toyota has won five of the six East Series races held at Nashville Fairgrounds this decade. Reaves himself won in his very first ARCA East start at Five Flags Speedway in 2025, making him the first driver born in the 2010s to win an ARCA race. He then also won two of his next three starts.

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That performance is as much a product of the equipment as it is of the driver, and the fans who attend these races understand that better than anyone.

Still, it’s not like Reaves is without talent. The issue for fans is the bubble he lives in, which makes them wish for his downfall.

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“LOL. I could win in a Gibbs car in ARCA. Can’t wait for this kid to fail spectacularly once he faces real competition.”

Another user went rather extreme in their reactions, claiming, “Just waiting to see his mugshot in the future…I can’t with spoiled rich kids.”

Clearly, Reaves comments did not play out well.