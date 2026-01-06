Will Steve O’Donnell Quit NASCAR Following Steve Phelps’ Resignation? Here’s What FOX Analyst Says

Steve Phelps’ sudden resignation as NASCAR’s first-ever commissioner has left the garage buzzing, and fans aren’t just asking why he stepped away. Instead, they’re wondering who’s next? Almost immediately, attention shifted to NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell, with speculation on social media suggesting his exit could be right around the corner.

One fan even joked that O’Donnell’s resignation might already be “sitting in the printer.” With leadership uncertainty swirling and NASCAR’s power structure back under the microscope, a FOX analyst has stepped in to cool the rumors. Now, the focus turns to whether O’Donnell is actually on shaky ground or firmly staying put.

Pockrass pours cold water on Steve O’Donnell’s exit talk as Steve Phelps resigns

Speculation around NASCAR’s leadership reached a fever pitch after Steve Phelps’ abrupt resignation, but FOX Sports analyst Bob Pockrass wasted little time shutting down rumors about another domino falling. Responding directly to a fan post on X, Pockrass replied,

“I expect Steve O’Donnell to continue in his role as president. Phelps was working on international and big-picture planning/ideas and would expect that to be assumed by those in other roles. Don’t expect a replacement to Phelps, who was in a role more or less created for him.”

Pockrass’ response is telling on multiple levels. First, it makes clear that Phelps’ commissioner role was never meant to be a traditional power seat with a direct successor. Instead, it was a custom-built position centered on long-term vision, international expansion, and strategic growth. With that responsibility now being redistributed internally, there’s little reason for NASCAR to disrupt its operational backbone, especially with O’Donnell at the helm.

In fact, O’Donnell has already become a more visible figure as NASCAR quietly distanced itself from Phelps following the antitrust lawsuit embarrassment. The discovery process revealed damaging text messages from Phelps, including calling Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress a “stupid redneck” and “an idiot,” along with an aggressive message about SRX: “Need to put a knife in this trash series.”

While Phelps apologized and framed the comments as frustration-driven, the optics were difficult to ignore. In the aftermath, O’Donnell increasingly emerged as the public-facing leader NASCAR could rely on. That trust has been built over decades.

O’Donnell joined NASCAR in 1996 in marketing, rose to Chief Racing Development Officer in 2014, and played a key role in implementing the playoff system, stage racing, and the Next Gen car. After serving as COO, he was promoted to President in March 2025, a move that now looks more like succession planning than coincidence.

For now, despite fan speculation, O’Donnell isn’t going anywhere. If anything, NASCAR appears to be doubling down on stability.

Drivers Advisory Council update signals stability

While fans continue to speculate about leadership exits at NASCAR’s highest levels, Bob Pockrass’ latest update points in the opposite direction – continuity, not chaos. The FOX analyst revealed that the Drivers Advisory Council (DAC) has named former Daytona International Speedway president and longtime NASCAR executive Chip Wile as its new executive director, replacing Jeff Burton.

On the surface, the move might feel like another leadership change tied to Steve Phelps’ resignation. But in reality, it reinforces NASCAR’s preference for steady, internal transitions. Wile worked with NASCAR through the end of 2025, giving him deep institutional knowledge and long-standing relationships with competition officials, executives, and teams.

That insider familiarity is especially valuable for a council designed to act as a bridge between drivers and the sanctioning body, particularly on safety and competition matters. The DAC, under Wile, now becomes an even more effective conduit for driver concerns at a time when the sport is navigating scrutiny over governance, officiating, and competitive direction.

As for Jeff Burton, his exit doesn’t signal tension or disagreement. Burton, now 58, had served as executive director since the council’s formal creation in 2022. While no official reason was provided, the role demands significant time and involvement. This is something that becomes harder alongside broadcasting, advocacy, and personal commitments.

Importantly, Burton isn’t leaving the picture entirely; he’ll remain on as an adviser to Wile, ensuring continuity and historical perspective. The current Drivers Advisory Council board reflects a blend of present-day relevance and veteran insight: active drivers William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, and Michael McDowell, joined by former drivers Kurt Busch and Kyle Petty, alongside former Growth Energy CEO Tom Buis.

Taken together, the message is clear. Even amid headline-grabbing resignations, NASCAR is choosing evolution over upheaval. And that same philosophy likely applies to Steve O’Donnell’s future as well.