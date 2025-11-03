William Byron Apologizes to Denny Hamlin After Costly Caution Sways Championship Finish

“Positive vibes only. We’re staying positive.” Denny Hamlin was keen on upholding a fuzzy mindset ahead of the grand finale. The 60-time NASCAR Cup race winner was looking forward to hoisting his first-ever championship cup after two decades in the sport. What’s more, he wanted his ailing father, Dennis Hamlin, to witness the glory. And that’s why William Byron, who was Hamlin’s rival in the final race, felt pangs of regret by the end of it.

Fans were awaiting the Cup Series championship race with bated breath. Once it was flagged off, all hands were on deck for a glittering Joe Gibbs Racing victory. In fact, Denny Hamlin almost did it by being the most dominant driver throughout the race. However, the ‘positive vibes’ turned negative and affected even William Byron’s fold.

The pain of stealing a heavy dream

Throughout the race, William Byron was the biggest threat to Denny Hamlin’s lead. Byron won the first stage, while Hamlin claimed the second. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports driver hounded the No. 11 Toyota’s rear bumper, ever-alert for opportunities to sneak past. He got those chances, too, especially when a flat rear tire dropped Hamlin several positions back. Yet the JGR veteran stormed to the lead repeatedly, and held onto it – only until the 309th lap. At that time, Byron unexpectedly suffered tire damage and brought out a caution.

This shuffled the restart so much so that Kyle Larson came out ahead. And sadly, Denny Hamlin’s 2025 championship dream was shattered as he could not make it to the front in time. With Larson’s victory, HMS grabbed its 15th Cup title. Yet the feelings in HMS were not all hunky dory, as William Byron regretted the fallout. He went into the media center and apologized to Hamlin. Byron said, “It doesn’t seem right, you know. Seeing him, he beat us, we’re running second, get into the wall, and I don’t want to be that guy … dont want to change the outcome. That sucks.”

Kyle Larson, who had won the 2020 Cup Series title as well, capped his 11th full-time season with a masterful drive to a championship. However, even he felt dejected for Denny Hamlin. In the post-race interview, he could not help but admit, “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t sad for him.”

Evidently, NASCAR hearts are aligned for Denny Hamlin’s tragic loss on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates!