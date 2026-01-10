William Byron Defies His Father’s Brutal Reality Check With Bold ‘Denny Hamlin’ Confession

In 2025, William Byron had a thumping good season. The NASCAR Cup Series driver fetched three race trophies, secured 11 top-5 finishes, and led 1,330 laps. What’s more, he came dangerously close to clinching a long-awaited Cup Series title. All these achievements were visible to racing fans. But behind the scenes, Byron has engaged in another sport, which he is as passionate about as Denny Hamlin.

William Byron has a special solace

“It’s funny, like my dad would give me a hard time growing up. He’s like, ‘You don’t have the patience for playing the game.’ I would get angry and maybe throw a club here and there. But I think as I grew older, it honestly takes me to a whole another place, mindset-wise, than racing does. And I love the competition of golf and competing against yourself. So I just love hitting a pure shot, a pure iron shot. I mean, I probably hit balls 2-3 times a week,” William Byron told the Golf Channel recently.

These words may ring a bell for Denny Hamlin fans. The Joe Gibbs Racing star, who recently fetched his 60th Cup Series win, is also an avid golfer. He had admitted that the stick-and-ball sport helps relieve the stress he gets from racing cars every weekend. Interestingly, it was while playing golf that the idea of creating 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan took root in Hamlin’s mind.

And as it turns out, golf provides a peaceful mind space for William Byron as well. Immediately after the 2025 Cup Series finale, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports driver was excited to leave the wheel and pick up the golf club during the off-season. From November to February, he is usually working on his golf craft – a practice he has pursued since he was 18. Indeed, he really defied his father’s words and helped nurture a fine passion.

What’s more, William Byron has used his passion for golf for noble purposes as well. In 2021, he hosted the inaugural William Byron Charity Golf Tournament in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. Since then, the tournament has raised more than $1.2 million.

As William Byron hones his skills in golf, he also prepares for a feisty NASCAR season.

Partnering with a dynamic brand

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is almost here, and so is William Byron’s renewed championship bid. To help support the 16-time Cup Series race winner, the Phorm Energy drink brand will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 24 car for two races. These are Talladega on April 26 and St. Louis – the home of Phorm Energy – on September 13. This new partnership strengthens Phorm Energy’s footprint in the racing community through a mix of content creation, in-person appearances by Byron, and a host of other activities.

“Bringing William Byron into the Phorm Energy family is a clear extension of our presence in racing and the work we’re doing with fans. We’re proud to partner with William and Hendrick Motorsports, the most victorious team in the history of racing, as Phorm Energy has big plans to keep driving momentum in 2026, while fueling every mission along the way,” said Thomas Russell, General Manager of Phorm Energy.

Clearly, William Byron is well-equipped for a fascinating season. Let’s wait and see how the driver/golfer performs.