William Byron Determined to Hold Off Chase Elliott as He Eyes Regular Season Championship Hunt

William Byron’s rise in NASCAR has been anything but traditional. While most of his peers cut their teeth on dirt tracks or late models, Byron sharpened his skills behind a computer screen on iRacing. That digital start made him a target early on. Some drivers doubted his legitimacy, whispering that he didn’t “belong” in the Cup garage without the same grassroots grind.

But Byron never flinched. He turned skepticism into fuel, pairing raw talent with discipline until wins and consistency spoke louder than the criticism. Now, in 2025, the conversation has shifted completely. With multiple victories under his belt, Byron isn’t just proving he belongs. In fact, he’s chasing the regular-season championship lead into the playoffs. And as Richmond looms, Byron’s focus is razor sharp. He’s determined to keep Chase Elliott at bay and lock in the points advantage before hitting the postseason.

Richmond is critical for William Byron

With only two races left in the regular season, William Byron is in a delicate but gameable position. Sitting 42 points clear of Chase Elliott, he knows how quickly things can change. After all, a race win delivers 40 points, and strong stage finishes can tip the scales even further. One slip-up for Byron or a stellar run from Elliott, and that margin could evaporate by the time they pack up at Richmond.

Richmond Raceway is no place for luck. “There’s no flukes or anything at Richmond,” Byron told a Frontstretch reporter. And it makes sense. This 0.75-mile D-shape oval is notorious for its tight quarters, tactical racing, and heavy emphasis on pit strategy. Races here are won or lost in yellow flag cycles, restarts, and concentrating through clean laps.

For William Byron, history is on his side. He’s averaged a 15.0 finish at Richmond over 13 starts and has led 239 laps, alongside a best-place finish of 3rd. While he’s still chasing that first checkered flag at the track, consistency has been his strength. As for the upcoming race, William Byron has made his intentions clear. “It’s just go out there, try to run well and do a good job throughout the weekend,” he said.

He knows practice sets the tone, then in qualifying, getting Group A timing sheets right, and, finally, watching the Trucks leads to notes on track grip and setup shifts. The difference, he says, is in the little details. It’s how the car drives in practice, how crews handle tires, and how the car responds late in runs. “Just doing all the little stuff throughout the weekend,” Byron explained.

With playoff seeding and crucial bonus points on the line, Richmond isn’t just another race. For William Byron, it’s the pivot for a championship push. Everything starts now, in every practice, lap, and setup decision. And for Byron, the goal is clear: perform smart now and let the rest fall into place under the lights.

Richmond qualifying drama sets the stage

William Byron’s drive to secure the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship hit a minor roadblock in qualifying at Richmond Raceway. Despite leading the standings with a 42-point cushion over teammate Chase Elliott, Byron could only manage a 14th-place starting spot. He’s on the cusp of the top 10 after posting a lap time of 22.461 seconds.

While Byron’s position keeps him comfortably ahead in the battle for regular-season points, it’s Chase Elliott who delivered the stronger lap under the pressure of the regular-season championship at the 0.75-mile D-shaped oval. Elliott thundered in with a 22.361-second lap, locking down P5 on the grid and placing himself in the heart of the action from the drop of the green.

The contrast is stark: Byron’s mid-pack setup will force him to pick his way forward through traffic, whereas Elliott starts with clear air and arguably better track position to attack early and score bonus points. In a championship chase where every stage point counts, that fifth-place starting position gives Elliott the upper hand heading into Saturday night’s Cook Out 400.

And with only two regular-season races left before the playoff field is locked in, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Richmond’s qualifying shuffle could shift the momentum in Byron’s way. Or let Elliott close the gap if he executes perfectly from the front half of the pack.

As the field rolls off the grid tonight, all eyes will be on whether Byron can overcome the mid-field grind to maintain his championship advantage. Or will Elliott capitalize on his stronger qualifying to pressure his teammate and close in on the regular-season crown? Who do you think will come out on top at Richmond? Do let us know in the comments below.