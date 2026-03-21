William Byron Issues ‘Hypocritical’ 5-Word Support to Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Demand

When asked about new drivers entering NASCAR, especially Cup, Brad Keselowski was clear in saying there should be a process. He believes that youngsters are being rushed into NASCAR’s biggest stage without enough seasoning, which can be harmful for themselves as well as other drivers. Interestingly, William Byron seemed to agree with the sentiment. The twist? His own journey to the Cup Series tells a completely different story.

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William Byron’s take raises eyebrows

“I do think there could be some patience on that side. I feel like it’s very marketing-driven and very economics-driven, so I probably have a different take on this.” William Byron offered his support to Brad Keselowski’s viewpoint. But not without raising a few eyebrows.

Byron’s own journey through the NASCAR ranks has been anything but slow and steady. In fact, it’s often cited as one of the most rapid ascents in modern stock car racing. Starting out on iRacing rather than traditional short tracks, Byron quickly transitioned to Legends cars and grassroots racing before making a name for himself in a remarkably short span.

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By 2015, he had already captured the ARCA Menards Series East title (then K&N Pro Series East) with four wins. That same year, he made his national series debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway with Kyle Busch Motorsports. It didn’t take long for the next step either.

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By the summer of 2016, Hendrick Motorsports had signed him, setting up a full-time Xfinity Series ride with JR Motorsports in 2017. Then came the leap that defines this entire debate.

With just one full Xfinity season under his belt, Hendrick Motorsports fast-tracked William Byron to the Cup Series in 2018, where he made his debut in the Daytona 500. From ARCA and Trucks in 2015 to NASCAR’s top level in 2018, William Byron’s climb took barely three years.

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That’s exactly why his comments feel a bit conflicting. While he’s advocating for patience and a more structured path, his own career is a textbook example of the modern, marketing-driven rise he’s now questioning.

Byron believes his best is yet to come

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“I don’t really look at the accomplishments, but I look at the fact that there’s still a lot of growth that can happen with me. I’m 28 years old, and hopefully I’m just kind of reaching the peak of my career,” William Byron said, shifting the conversation from the past to what lies ahead.

Now in his ninth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, Byron has quietly built one of the most consistent résumés in the garage. Driving the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, he has already racked up 16 career Cup victories. His most recent triumph came at Martinsville Speedway in October 2025, a win that secured his third consecutive Championship 4 appearance. It was further proof that he’s no longer just a rising talent, but a legitimate title contender.

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The 2025 season, in particular, marked a turning point. Byron clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship at Richmond Raceway, holding off teammate Chase Elliott with a commanding points advantage. It was a statement year that showcased both speed and maturity.

So far in 2026, Byron has continued to build on that momentum. Sitting eighth in the standings, he’s coming off a solid stretch that includes a seventh-place finish at Phoenix and a strong third at Las Vegas. The results may not be headline-grabbing wins (yet), but they underline a driver steadily positioning himself for another deep playoff run.

For Byron, the next decade is what truly matters. The early years were about learning (sometimes the hard way), but now, it’s about capitalizing on that experience. And if his recent form is any indication, the conversation around his career might soon shift from potential to legacy.