William Byron Lifts Lid on ‘Weight’ of Winless Slump After Emotional Martinsville Victory

Twelve months ago, William Byron needed a miracle at Martinsville Speedway. He found it by putting the bumper to Ryan Blaney in the closing laps to steal the final Championship 4 berth. On Sunday, no miracle was required. There was no cutline to sweat and no title to chase, just 500 laps around a 0.526-mile paper clip and a driver with something left to settle.

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“Yeah, I think it just means a lot to a lot of people. You know, I think there’s, yeah, a lot of just a lot of history there. And, yeah, I think it meant a lot for Rudy and I as well. So, yeah, I think it’s just really a pretty cool win, a pretty special win. You know, and I think, yeah, like you said, I think just weight off our shoulders as well, because it’s been a tough year and challenging for us,” Byron told the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X.

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“But, you know, we never quit on it, and we never mailed it in. So I think that there’s a lot to be said about just keep showing up and continue to fight. And that’s just what our team’s always been about: continuing to fight and battle.”

“And that’s how we made, you know, the Championship 4 and all those things throughout the year. So it’s, yeah, just really, really proud of that. It was a really special moment for everybody,” Byron said.

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William Byron won the Xfinity 500 on November 1, snapping a 35-race winless streak that stretched back to that October 2025 victory. He led 362 laps, swept both stages and held off Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for his fourth career win at the Virginia short track. It was his first victory of 2026 and the 17th of his Cup career.

A season that started like the last one ended

The numbers explain the relief. Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle had reached the Championship 4 in three straight seasons, from 2023 through 2025. They began 2026 as one of the sport’s measuring sticks, and the results never matched that standing.

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By the time the series arrived at Martinsville, the title fight belonged to others, and Byron’s Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson was the one chasing back-to-back championships.

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This was not new territory for the No. 24 team. In 2025, Byron won the Daytona 500 for a second consecutive year, then went six months without a win and still took the regular-season championship.

His 11-race winless stretch ended only when he won at Iowa in August. That drought also ended at Martinsville, where he outran Blaney to lock into the final four. The difference is that last year’s win saved a season, while this year’s cannot.

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Byron saw the pattern coming. In August, as the regular season wound down, he told reporters the team was still capable of a title run.

“We’re a championship-capable team. This year has been tough on us. We haven’t had a lot of consistency. I have no doubt that our group can put it together for the 10 weeks that we need to,” Byron said.

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That confidence matters. He was backing his team before there was any proof to point to, and his post-race comments read as the payoff of that bet.

The two Martinsville wins were also nearly mirror images. In 2025, Byron led a career-high 304 laps and had to win to advance. In 2026, he led 362 and had nothing to gain in the standings. After last year’s win, he described how freeing it was to race on offense rather than count points. That same freedom may explain why this performance looked so effortless.

His remark about never mailing it in speaks to the work behind the scenes. Driver and crew chief make calls together on race weekends, then go back to the shop to figure out what went wrong. When results lag, that cycle wears on a team. Byron’s reference to Fugle showed that the relief belonged to the whole No. 24 operation, not just the man behind the wheel.

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Martinsville is also a fitting place for a Hendrick driver to turn a season around. Hendrick is the winningest organization in the track’s history, with 32 victories, and Elliott’s runner-up finish gave the team a one-two.

The track holds a particular place in Rick Hendrick‘s story. It is where the organization won for the first time and where it endured the 2004 plane crash that killed 10 people.

Jeff Gordon, now Hendrick’s vice chairman, is a nine-time winner at Martinsville. He called Byron’s 2025 win “the race of his life.” Gordon’s old No. 24 now belongs to Byron, who has won all 17 of his Cup races in that car.

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The victory could not put Byron back in the championship picture, but it lifted his career standing. His 17 wins tie him for 55th on NASCAR’s all-time list with Hall of Famers Curtis Turner and Marvin Panch. It also extended his streak of winning at least once every season to seven years.

The 2026 season will not be remembered as a championship campaign for the No. 24 team. Martinsville gave them a result that matched their effort, and it kept the standard William Byron and Fugle set from slipping out of reach.