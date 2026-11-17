After six seasons, 16 Cup Series victories and two Daytona 500 triumphs, William Byron and his crew chief Rudy Fugle will part ways for the 2027 season and beyond. Hendrick Motorsports knows it cannot rely on Kyle Larson to carry its championship ambitions alone. With an eye on making all four cars title contenders in 2027, HMS is starting with its crew-chief pairings. William Byron, who finished eighth in the 2026 standings, is among those getting a new voice on the pit box.

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Motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck posted an update on Hendrick Motorsports camp, which will reshuffle and internalize their silly season recruitment by focusing on cross-promotions while roping in new talent from their Truck and O’Reilly Series teams.

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“News from Hendrick Motorsports: William Byron has a new crew chief, as Rudy Fugle moves to Alex Bowman next season and Byron gets Adam Wall (promoted from O’Reilly Series/Corey Day). Hendrick adds: “The pairings of Larson with crew chief Cliff Daniels and Chase Elliott with crew chief Alan Gustafson remain unchanged for 2027.”

The development comes after the team’s jarringly contrasting 2026 season, as Kyle Larson and his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, lifted their third drivers’ championship trophy while the other three Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished 8th, 12th, and 26th in the standings.

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The multiple championship-winning team suffered because of the new Chevrolet aero body design, which plagued its season with inconsistency and reliability issues. However, it has identified what worked for Larson and his No. 5 team: having the right driver-crew-chief pairing. First on the team’s list were William Byron and Alex Bowman’s teams, as Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott preferred to continue working with their crew chiefs, Cliff Daniels and Alan Gustafson, respectively.

The switch comes after Alex Bowman’s crew chief, Blake Harris, left the No. 48 program at Hendrick Motorsports to join Trackhouse Racing‘s No. 97 Chevrolet, where he will work with Shane van Gisbergen in 2027. Bowman, who is now looking at his final Cup Series run in 2027, wanted to retire on a good note, as his 2026 season was disrupted by his vertigo and deteriorating health. The team believes moving Byron’s crew chief, Rudy Fugle, to the veteran driver’s garage would make a fitting pairing for the driver’s final season. Fugle’s experience could also help Bowman find his competitive edge again.

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“Alex (Bowman) and I have a strong foundation,” Fugle said. “We know each other well. We’ve been in countless competition meetings together, so I have a good understanding of what he looks for in a race car.”

“With the people and resources at Hendrick Motorsports, we expect to win races, make the Chase and compete for a championship in Alex’s final Cup season. I’m all in, and I know he is, too. The work starts today, and I have a lot of confidence in what the No. 48 team can accomplish.”

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While this marks the end of William Byron and Rudy Fugle’s six-year-long partnership at Hendrick Motorsports since 2021, the driver will now work with his new crew chief, Adam Wall. Byron’s new team member has previously worked as Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team’s lead race engineer in 2021. In 2024, Wall moved to JR Motorsports’ O’Reilly Series team as a crew chief, before returning to Hendrick Motorsports‘ No. 17 program.

Wall has also worked with William Byron in two O’Reilly Series races in 2025, winning at Charlotte and finishing second at COTA. In 2026, Wall worked with No. 17 driver Corey Day and won four races while securing 12 top-five finishes and 22 top-10 finishes, along with two pole positions across the season.

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Although the new crew chief, replacing Rudy Fugle, has worked with Hendrick Motorsports, the 2027 season will mark his first full-time Cup Series debut as a crew chief for William Byron. This marks his first big opportunity to work on the No. 24 program. Wall has reflected on his upcoming partnership with Byron by drawing on his experience working with the driver before in 2025.

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief with Hendrick Motorsports is something I’ve worked toward for a long time,” Wall said. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some of the best people in racing, and I appreciate the faith the organization has in me. William (Byron) is a proven winner who puts a tremendous amount of effort into his preparation. We’ve won together in the No. 17, and I’m ready to build on that with him and the No. 24 team.”

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While the duo will have to set the tone for their partnership at the Cup Series division, Hendrick President and General Manager, Jeff Andrews, believes the new talent is the perfect crew chief for Byron’s No. 24 garage. “Adam has earned the opportunity to lead a Cup program, and his history with William gives them a lot to build on.”

Adam Wall’s appointment comes after Byron’s disappointing 2026 season stint, where the driver and his crew chief could not extract performance out of the package as Larson’s No. 5 crew did.

Byron and Fugle’s partnership dates back to 2016, when the driver-crew chief duo first worked together at Kyle Busch Motorsports. The pair won seven races together in Byron’s rookie Truck Series campaign.

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After reuniting with his former Truck Series crew chief at HMS in 2021, the driver won six races and finished third in the standings in 2023, and carried the momentum forward in 2024, winning three races and securing his second consecutive third-place finish in the drivers’ standings. However, despite their strong six-year run as a driver-crew chief pairing, their 2026 campaign did not deliver.

William Byron finished eighth in the standings, won just once in Martinsville in the penultimate race of the season, and led just 578 laps compared to the 1,331-lap lead in 2025. He also had to face setbacks with five DNFs this year, costing him his chance to fight for the title win this year. Byron wrapped his 2026 season with 8 top-five finishes and 18 top-10 finishes throughout the season.

While Hendrick Motorsports’ 2027 strategy may come off as a reshuffle within the organization, it is prioritizing results by gambling on new dynamics instead. From what these partnerships suggest, Hendrick’s focus is on strengthening its No. 48 program to give Alex Bowman a fitting farewell by partnering him with an experienced crew chief like Rudy Fugle, who has race-winning experience.

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On the other hand, what this could mean for William Byron is that he can finally get a fresh start with a younger, more driven perspective leading his No. 24 program. Wall would want to ensure he delivers strong results in his debut season as a full-time Cup Series crew chief for Byron, and the driver can build on his new strategies to fight for race wins and points at the front again.

The gamble also allows Hendrick to play a safe bet by ensuring it does not disturb its championship-winning teams in the process of reviving the other two drivers’ performance.

Other teams are also focusing on restructuring their teams with notable crew chief trade-offs, including Stephen Doran’s move from Shane van Gisbergen’s team to Michael McDowell’s No. 71 team. Kaulig Racing, Legacy Motor Club, and RFK Racing have also announced the appointment of new crew chiefs like Aaron Kramer, Chais Eliason, Jeremy Bullins, and Derrick Finley, respectively.