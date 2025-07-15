William Byron’s Lost Love Life Potentially Rekindled as NASCAR Fans Unearth New Finding

Redeeming something valuable always makes for a good storyline. For NASCAR fans, stories of redemption usually revolve around snapping winless streaks or regaining full-time seats after a long hiatus. William Byron is currently struggling to redeem his 2025 stats, as, despite leading the points standings, the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s last victory came at the season-opening race, the Daytona 500. Meanwhile, however, fans want him to redeem something else as well.

NASCAR mostly spells high-octane competition on the racetrack. But off the racetrack, it also spells strong familial relationships and resilient romantic bonds. Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio exemplified these ideals when they got married in December 2024. Is Blaney’s sister also getting back on the same path?

William Byron’s old partner puts out new hints

“I texted Erin first. ‘I think you forgot to tell me some news,’” Ryan Blaney said in 2019. He confessed he was not aware of his sister, Erin Blaney, and William Byron’s relationship. Nevertheless, he blessed the duo’s bond, and the two Cup Series stars from rival teams spent many family holidays together. From posting romantic pictures on Victory Lane to joking about Byron being Blaney’s brother-in-law, this romance was well-loved.

However, in the spring of 2024, the love came to an end. William and Erin unfollowed each other on social media. Other hints lay in Byron arriving at the 2024 NASCAR awards alone and his absence from Ryan Blaney’s wedding in Aspen, Colorado, last year. Now, however, new evidence has emerged to suggest a reversal of this soured relationship.

As quietly as their relationship fizzled out, William Byron and Erin Blaney’s bond seems to be rekindling via the latter’s Instagram page actions. An enthusiastic NASCAR fan wrote on Reddit: “Anyone else notice that her Instagram highlights have rearranged orders and the third one is now an old pic of her and WB? Maybe a rekindling?” Indeed, and in the highlight named ‘Cheesin’, Blaney has included several pictures of Byron and her together. Those include Victory Lane moments and date night memories as well.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA United Rentals Work United 500 Mar 12, 2023 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron 24 celebrates his victory of the United Rentals Work United 500 with girlfriend Erin Blaney at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA

This development is curious considering that neither of the former lovebirds has posted anything evidence-wise recently. There have been updates nullifying any rekindling. For instance, William Byron reacted positively to a parody account pairing him up with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter after his Daytona 500 win.

Then, in May this year, Erin Blaney wrote a meaningful message on Instagram: “And it happens… One day, you wake up and you’re in this place. You’re in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is lit. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You’re at peace, at peace with where you’ve been, at peace with what you’ve been through, and at peace with where you’re headed.”

Nevertheless, fans hope that Erin Blaney has now found peace in her older relationship. They are crossing their fingers for some good news.

Social media stir leaves fans craving

After all, William Byron is one of the most loved NASCAR Cup Series stars. Despite riding a winless streak since February, the No. 24 driver still dominates the first rank in championship standings. With 11 top tens and 7 top fives, he keeps captivating his fans – and they want the best for him on the racetrack and off it. So one fan longingly wished for his patch-up with Erin Blaney: “They were always adorable together – and I’ve always had hope they’d work things out. That said, I hope they’ve both matured and figured out how to work through the issues they had, so that if they get back together, they’re in it for the long haul.” Watching the lovebirds express their love for each other was heartwarming. Hence, another fan wrote, “Don’t get my hopes up.”

NASCAR fans dissected the Reddit post’s sharp observation. Somebody commended the person for their spying skills, as Erin Blaney‘s rearranged highlights also featured more of William Byron’s photos. They wrote, “There are a bunch of pictures of her and William in there, good catch!!” Another fan needed no more evidence to proclaim the much-awaited patch-up. Their comment read, “Looks like they are back together now.”

However, the fact remains that the evidence is too less. Erin Blaney’s social media actions do point to something stirring her mind, but concrete proof of a rekindled relationship is yet to come. That is what a NASCAR fan pointed out, preferring to be realistic: “Same, but they haven’t re-followed each other on IG either so 🥲.”

Clearly, the NASCAR community is proactively seeking William Byron’s love life. We can only wait and see if the former couple decides to give it another shot.