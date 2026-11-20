When Adam Wall first arrived at Hendrick Motorsports, he was desperately trying to get his foot in the door of the championship-winning team. 15 years later, he has gone from sweeping floors at the team’s chassis shop to sweeping wins with multiple Hendrick Motorsports drivers in different capacities. And while his appointment as William Byron’s crew chief has raised a few eyebrows at HMS’s recent crew chief shakeup for 2027, Wall knows he comes well equipped, courtesy of the legends that have trained him to thrive in all areas of the team. After all, when an organization like Hendrick Motorsports replaces a talent like Rudy Fugle with Adam Wall, it seldom does so based solely on the statistics and race wins the incoming crew chief brings.

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During his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Interviews, Wall took a moment to name every key contributor and role model at Hendrick Motorsports who has helped him evolve from a race engineer into a crew chief.

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“I’ve been blessed to work with some of the best (people) over here, over the years, you know. To be around Chad (Knaus) and Stevie (Steve Letarte) when I moved up the hill into the team shops here. And then eventually worked under Greg (Ives), and then under Kevin Meendering, and then under Cliff (Daniels).”

He elaborated, “Having that list of guys to kind of set an example of how to work well in this role, you couldn’t ask for a better list of guys to learn from. I’m thankful for the opportunity to have worked under all of those because I think it makes this step a little easier. I kind of know what it looks like.”

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Wall’s appointment comes as part of a wider crew-chief reshuffle at Hendrick Motorsports ahead of the 2027 season. He takes over William Byron’s No. 24 team, replacing Rudy Fugle, who moves across to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 garage. The change also follows the departure of Bowman’s lead race engineer, while Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will continue with their respective crew chiefs, Cliff Daniels and Alan Gustafson.

Fan Pulse Who Benefits More From Hendrick Motorsports’ Major Team Reshuffle for 2027? Alex Bowman, He’s Getting Fugle’s Proven Team William Byron, Adam Wall Has Huge Potential Both Drivers Will Benefit Equally It’s Too Early to Tell FRFARO20 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

For Wall, the move marks a significant step up from the O’Reilly Series, where he most recently led Corey Day’s No. 17 Hendrick entry. After guiding Day to four wins in 2026, Wall now gets his first full-time Cup Series crew-chief assignment, taking charge of one of Hendrick’s most successful driver-team combinations.

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The decision has nevertheless raised eyebrows, given the success Fugle and Byron built together. In six seasons, the pair collected 16 Cup Series wins, including back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025, making the change a significant one for the No. 24 garage. And although Wall may not match Fugle’s race-winning success just yet, he has other strengths that make him the ideal candidate for this move.

William Byron‘s new crew chief has displayed commendable adaptability, working range, ability to win with multiple drivers, and contribute to the wins with a more holistic lens of being an engineer before a crew chief, identifying setups that bring championship-winning success.

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This adaptability stems from his career path. Over the years, Wall has worked his way into notable teams like Hendrick and JR Motorsports, switching roles between the two while understanding the organizations from the ground up. From 2011 to 2015, Wall worked his way up from fabrication and setup work to his first engineering role at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 team.

Wall returned to Hendrick Motorsports in 2019, working with Cliff Daniels and Jimmie Johnson on the No. 48 team before becoming lead race engineer for Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team in 2021. Larson won 10 races and the Cup Series championship that year, with Wall part of the engineering group. He remained with the team for the following two seasons, during which Larson added seven more victories.

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In 2024, Wall returned to the O’Reilly Series (formerly the Xfinity Series) as crew chief for Sammy Smith at JR Motorsports. The following two years further strengthened his credentials as a crew chief capable of working with multiple drivers and delivering strong results.

After working with JR Motorsports, Wall returned to Hendrick’s No. 17 part-time program in the O’Reilly Series in 2025. This is when he first worked alongside his now full-time Cup Series partner, William Byron. The duo worked together for only two races that year and went on to win one at Charlotte. The O’Reilly crew chief also worked with other Hendrick Motorsports drivers as the No. 17 car saw the Cup Series driver compete in a rotating format.

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His current season partnered him with Corey Day as a full-time driver in the O’Reilly seat and the duo won four races while securing 12 top-five finishes, 22 top-10s and two poles.

While his overall career saw him move back and forth between Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports, he climbed the ranks at both teams while demonstrating his strength by understanding car setups, leading as a race engineer for multiple drivers across both teams, and eventually earning his role as a crew chief in the O’Reilly Series and now the Cup Series.

And although Wall did a commendable job of learning through his roles, his mentors over the years were an equally talented bunch.

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Working closely with Greg Ives, Steve Letarte, and Kevin Meendering, Wall gained perspectives from crew chiefs who understand how to work with talents like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Alex Bowman. On the other hand, being mentored by Chad Knaus and Cliff Daniels allowed him to learn under the wing of multiple championship-winning crew chiefs, with Knaus having won seven championships with Johnson and Daniels having led Larson to three, respectively.

In 2027, the incoming crew chief will now work alongside some of his biggest mentors and is already looking forward to reuniting with his race-winning driver, William Byron, to take on a new challenge. And his relationship with the No. 24 driver has also been a key reason behind his appointment as his crew chief.

While Byron’s tough 2026 season and on-track banter with his current crew chief in Atlanta gave away the rising frustration between the duo, the key issue wasn’t a lack of success, but an evolving driver-crew chief relationship: after a difficult 2026 and some tense radio exchanges, Byron wanted a more collaborative leadership role within the team.

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Wall’s engineering experience with Larson’s 2021 championship campaign, combined with mentorship from Hendrick’s established crew chiefs, could help him offer the technical insight and communication Byron is looking for.

Team Boss Jeff Gordon revealed that Byron was looking for a change at the end of the season.

“So, we looked at what the opportunities were, and Adam Wall was a guy who has earned the right to be a Cup crew chief,” said Gordon.

“You look at his past and his history and winning a championship as a lead engineer with Cliff (Daniels) and that team with the 5 team, and now what he’s doing with the O’Reilly Series and the success that he and Corey (Day) had this year, it’s part of his growth and evolution as well to become a Cup crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports. So when we presented that to William, he was very open to that and liked that idea and felt like it would be a good fit.”

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Rick Hendrick, the founder and co-owner of Hendrick Motorsports, also backed Wall’s caliber to lead the No. 24 program by saying, “Adam has earned the opportunity to lead a Cup program, and his history with William gives them a lot to build on.”

William Byron’s frustrating 2026 season saw him finish 8th in the standings while his teammate Kyle Larson lifted the trophy with the same package but a better crew at work on his No. 5 team. Byron’s only race win of the year came at the penultimate outing of the season in Martinsville, but he still managed to secure eight top-five finishes and 18 top-10 finishes this year.

Reflecting on the season, Byron said, “I feel like my career and this 24 team has always been on an upward trajectory. We made three Championship 4s in a row; we’ve always gotten better through the years. This year hasn’t been a reality check, but it’s been a lot tougher. It’s been a grind.”

For Hendrick Motorsports, its biggest learning was that having a championship-winning driver-crew chief duo can be enough to win the title despite the car not being the best in the field.

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Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels’ bond has largely inspired the crew-chief shakeup at HMS, as the pair have single-handedly won three titles in the last five years solely by outsmarting rivals, bringing the best strategy to maximize results from the existing package, and finding consistent results instead of chasing race wins.

Hendrick Motorsports now knows that it could have all its drivers in contention if it only fixes its internal dynamics, and the best way to do so is to look within the team’s existing pool of talent that understands the team instead of looking outwards.