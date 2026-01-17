Winter Heat’s Forgotten Legacy: How Benny Parsons’ Red-Flag Banter Quietly Pushed Greg Biffle Into NASCAR

Every racing career has a turning point, and for Greg Biffle, it didn’t come under the bright lights of NASCAR. It came on a winter morning, in a series few fans talk about anymore, with a Hall of Fame racer watching quietly from the sidelines. Benny Parsons saw Greg Biffle in Winter Heat and recognized what others hadn’t, and that is what made all the difference in Biffle’s legendary career.

Parsons, a former NASCAR champion and broadcaster, took notice of Biffle during a red flag session in the late 1990s at the event on the Tucson Speedway.

That moment wasn’t random. Biffle’s rise from regional short track racer to a nationally recognized NASCAR driver began in the 1995-96 NASCAR Winter Heat Series, which he dominated by winning the championship and drawing attention from influential figures in the sport like Parsons.

With 126 of 150 laps to go, Biffle had parked his car in first during the wait when Parsons began a striking conversation about restarts and driving in general.

“Yeah, it does. Uh, I was, uh, pulling out pretty good on those restarts, you know…You know, my crew chief’s telling me green, and then, you know, I’m shifting gears. We’re out of there. But, uh, the officials are getting pretty hard on me. You know, they say they’re gonna smack me if I don’t, uh, if I don’t start, start slower,” Biffle replied.

Parsons, already respected in the racing world for his insight and eye for talent, was impressed enough to take action. He actively advocated for him with one of NASCAR’s top team owners, Jack Roush.

Biffle later recounted the moment in an interview with Dale Jr. last year, explaining how quickly Parsons turned that brief exchange into something much bigger.

“Benny was impressed…and he puts his hand on my back, he goes ‘I’ll pass your name around.’…Parson’s again in the garage area at Michigan, talks to Jack Roush, and Jack says ‘Hey, I wasn’t able to hire Tommy Kendall to drive my third truck team. He said ‘Hey, don’t forget about that kid I told you about out in Washington; he’ll do a good job,’ He went back, told Jeff Smith to hire me,” he said.

For Biffle, the phone call from Roush Racing that followed didn’t feel like the next step in a career. It felt like a life-changing break.

Biffle added that when he got the call offering him a ride, it felt “like winning the lottery.”

That chance opportunity turned into a career-defining break.

The then 29-year-old driver joined Roush Racing in the 1998 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earned Rookie of the Year, and then went on to win the 2000 truck championship.

He later captured the 2002 NASCAR Xfinity Series title and became a long-standing competitor in the Cup Series.

Without Parsons’ recommendation based on what he saw in Winter Heat, Biffle’s path to the NASCAR national stage might have looked very different, turning a regional standout into a national racing star.

Fast forward to today, and NASCAR fans in the community cannot help but grieve the legend’s passing and have recently gathered at the memorial in Charlotte.

NASCAR community gathers for Biffle’s memorial

Bojangles Coliseum was filled with racers, friends, and grieving fans Friday as the NASCAR community gathered to remember Greg Biffle, his family, and three others who lost their lives in last month’s plane crash near Statesville.

The building that once occurred with tears instead held silence, reflection, and stories of a life that reached far beyond the racetrack.

Moreover, it was Jordyn Biffle, the niece of the NASCAR veteran, who couldn’t hold back her tears.

“While this loss is devastating beyond words, their impact remains,” she said. “It is etched into all of us who were lucky enough to know them, love them, and be changed by them.”

Among the speakers was YouTube creator Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cletus McFarland, who described an unlikely and deeply meaningful friendship with Biffle. The two met in 2024, and Biffle quickly became a mentor.

“I’m proud to say that I was able to meet Greg at the perfect time,” he said, drawing light laughter through tears. “I think Greg wanted to be a YouTuber more, but he just didn’t realize it till he was 54.”

Jordyn also shared memories of Greg’s life away from racing, speaking about his wife, Christina, and their children, Emma and Ryder.

She highlighted the family’s work providing relief in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene in 2024, describing generosity as a defining trait.

“[The Biffles] lived fully, loved deeply, and gave freely,” she said.

Also remembered were Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and Jack Dutton, who were killed alongside the Biffle family in the crash. Their names were spoken with the same care and reverence, closing a service defined by loss but also gratitude for lives that left a lasting mark.