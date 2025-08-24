Wishes Pour In as F1 Driver Breaks 25 Year Long Curse With NASCAR Championship

There was always something inexhaustible about Rubens Barrichello’s appetite for racing. Born in São Paulo in 1972, Barrichello rose through the junior formula series to make his Formula One debut in 1993 and carved out a 19-season career defined by grit, longevity, and hard-won highlights. He won 11 Grand Prix and twice finished runner-up in the world championship (2002 and 2004) while riding some of the sport’s most competitive machinery, including an extended and intensely watched stint at Ferrari alongside Michael Schumacher. Those seasons built Barrichello’s reputation as a driver who could extract performance consistently across changing eras of cars and rules. His F1 milestones, including his first win at Hockenheim in 2000, long service, and 326 starts, remain central to how the motorsport world remembers him today.

After stepping away from F1, Barrichello didn’t retreat from racing; he reinvented himself in touring and stock-car paddocks. He returned to Brazil’s premier domestic series, the Stock Car Pro Series, where he claimed titles, notably in 2014 and again in 2022, and proved he could master heavier, close-quarters racing that rewards racecraft as much as outright downforce. Those campaigns honed the wheel-to-wheel instincts and oval/road-course adaptability that many saw as a natural fit for NASCAR-style competition. Over the last decade, he also mixed in endurance outings, including Le Mans in LMP2 and media work, keeping him plugged into evolving racecraft and technical observations, a background that made a transition to NASCAR Brazil less surprising once the opportunity arose.

The career arc that began with a first F1 victory a quarter century ago reached a new summit this month. In his rookie NASCAR Brazil season, Rubens Barrichello clinched the series championship after a decisive victory at Autódromo Velo Città, taking the title on his first attempt and edging established national names in a tight finale. He had endured long stretches in the Stock Car Series without a championship hardware, particularly struggling to nab a win at his home track, Interlagos, failing at 19 attempts over years of heartbreak and mechanical woes. Now the breakthrough came thrillingly at the sixth at Mogi Guaçu’s Autódromo Velo Città circuit, where his victory not only snapped the drought but secured the championship at age 53. That win, his fourth of the season, propelled him to 180 points, cementing the moment as both a comeback and a culmination of decades of racing evolution.

But one can never forget how Barrichello’s career was textured by fierce on-track contests and enduring personal bonds. The infamous 2002 Austrian Grand Prix team order illustrated the rivalry between Barrichello and Schumacher, yet the latter insisted that his Ferrari teammate was “the quickest teammate I have ever driven with.” In candid interviews, Barrichello reflected, “I always made friends and I’ve always had a good relationship with all my teammates … But [Michael] was never supportive. He was never there to offer help so I never asked.” Yet rivalry begets respect. Rubens raced wheel-to-wheel against Fernando Alonso in several series, and even reflected that “Lewis Hamilton was better than Schumacher,” underscoring his broad lens on competition and respect across generations. And it’s the human connections that have turned Barrichello’s improbable title into a national talking point.

For the fans, Barrichello’s NASCAR Brazil crown felt like a long arc finally closing, and they responded in kind. Social feeds, comment threads, and dedicated motorsport communities exploded with congratulations blended with delight that a beloved figure had reinvented himself to win again. The appreciation underscored how motorsport fandom honors both the past glories and surprising new chapters.

Fans celebrate a timeless champion

One fan chimed in, saying, “Rubens Barrichello; put some respect to that name. Proof that form is temporary Class is permanent.” Despite a few indifferent years in Brazil’s Stock Car Pro Series and his long racing pedigree being in the rearview mirror, his resurgence in 2025 confirmed what his fans always believed: once a hero, always a hero. The fact that a once-retired Formula 1 stalwart could adapt and succeed against Brazil’s younger stock-car talents proved class outweighs form, and no comeback better illustrates this tribute.

Another conveyed a deep heartfelt tribute, saying, “This is just incredible! What a legend. 25 years after that first F1 win, to still have the passion and drive to become a champion in a completely different discipline like NASCAR is truly inspiring. Huge congratulations, Rubens! A true racer, through and through. So well deserved!” Barrichello’s first Formula 1 triumph came at the 2000 German Grand Prix, where he staged a stunning change from 18th place, navigating tumultuous conditions to claim his maiden win amid cheers and a high-emotion celebration. Now his win in 2025 demonstrated masterful control and adaptability in a completely different discipline, solidifying that same determination fans admired two decades earlier.

Some fans reminisced, “I still remember that win in Hockeheim so clearly. 25 years….amazing!” In the Grand Prix, he sliced through the field in wet, changing conditions, and even eschewed a crucial true change when rain hit late, ultimately winning by more than seven seconds. It was a breakthrough that came after seven winless seasons and 128 starts. McLaren’s Mika Häkkinen finished second, with teammate David Coulthard third. Even after 25 years, that moment continues to linger in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Others calling Rubens Barrichello the “Best brazilian driver after Senna’s death,” isn’t just a fan hyperbole, it is deeply rooted in how motorsport history unfolded. After losing Ayrton Senna in 1994, Brazil liked to fill a void in its F1 racing identity. Barrichello, despite never clinching a championship, achieved significant success as the country’s most enduring driver, racking up 11 F1 wins, 68 podiums, 14 pole positions, and over 322 starts over 19 seasons, becoming the last Brazilian to win a Grand Prix in 2009. Sport historians often cite him alongside Felipe Massa as the most successful Brazilian in F1 since Senna.

Another summed up the feeling perfectly, excitedly writing, “WOW Rubens NOW a NASCAR champion and (perhaps) one day you may even become a NASCAR legend. BIG CONGRATULATIONS and I know your Spanish amigo will be proud OF you. AND your Brazilian racing compatriots will be pleased FOR you (and YES I include Aytron among them).” As a matter of fact, after his breakthrough win at Hockenheim in 2000, Barrichello dedicated that first victory to Senna, calling him his inspiration and acknowledging, “he did so much for me.” Over the years, his warmth and approachability made him a mentor figure not just back home but internationally, with Ferrari’s 2021 driver, Carlos Sainz, praising Barrichello’s record and emphasizing real friendship and mutual respect.

These fan sentiments capture the authentic admiration that has shaped Barrichello’s enduring connection with fans, fellow drivers, and Brazilian motorsport culture.