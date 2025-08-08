Wishes Pour in for NASCAR Driver as The Family Gets Blessed with a Baby Boy

Tanner Gray is entering his sixth full season with the team. The NASCAR driver debuted in Truck Series action in late 2019 and has been going full‑time since 2020. The driver piloting the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage has had many incredible moments. He scored a career-best 13th in the point standings in 2024. This included earning his second straight pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway and competing strongly across the season. It’s been quite the journey both on and off the track for the talent. And now, he has also recently developed a personal life milestone that makes all the wins feel even sweeter!

Off the track, the NASCAR driver has been building a life with Brittany Cooper. While the couple has been a beacon, they’ve mostly kept to themselves over the years. Though public details of when they began dating are limited, the couple made fans cheer in March 2025. This was when they announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy due in August. Much to the delight of their fans, this long‑awaited moment has finally arrived. The couple received a most wonderful gift!

One of the greatest joys a NASCAR driver can have

TRICON Garage broke the wonderful news with a heartfelt post, “BABY GRAY! … Congrats to Tanner and Brittany on the newest member of the squad, Jett.” This simple message quickly became a beacon of joy for the racing community. The reactions had started pouring in even back then. Fellow NASCAR drivers chimed in with, “Congrats guys!” from John Hunter Nemechek, and Todd Gilliland added a cheerfully understated “Congrats!!”. Fan responses were equally warm, with one writing. These responses beautifully capture how this milestone resonates beyond just one family. It has brought a moment of collective joy to the NASCAR world.

Beyond the wall of congratulations, details have emerged. Tanner shared the newborn’s name: Jett August Gray, born on August 4, 2025. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. This arrival isn’t just a personal milestone. It represents a shift in perspective for Gray. The NASCAR driver reflected in a recent interview on how having a child brought a new sense of balance and meaning to his life. He said that a glimpse at the baby monitor can transform any rough day into something beautiful. It’s a moment of immense joy that resonates well beyond the racetrack, reinforcing the importance of family in a high-speed world.

With baby Jett’s arrival, the road ahead promises both personal joy and professional ambition. Gray and TRICON Garage are gearing up for another competitive Truck Series season in 2025. With Spring training kicking off at Daytona. Gray remains motivated to make his mark and finally crack into the postseason. He will be pursuing that first elusive victory under fresh, joyful circumstances. For fans, the table is set. A proud new dad on the verge of breaking through.

Will the recently turned father soar at Watkins Glen?

Tanner Gray has enjoyed a competitive season in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Currently, he is sitting 14th in the standings with solid top-10s and stage points under his belt. As he navigates late-summer momentum with TRICON Garage, he’s also just welcomed a new chapter in his life. The arrival of baby Jett has added a joyful dimension. And now, all eyes are on Watkins Glen to see how this newly energized father performs.

Watkins Glen returns as part of a rare double road-course swing this season. This makes it one of only three road courses on the 2025 schedule. And a pivotal late-season test before the playoffs. Gray’s experience around The Glen is limited. He’s made only one start there, finishing 14th, which matches his average on road courses of 14.0. With stakes rising, the question is: Can fatherhood-fueled focus translate into a breakthrough performance?

According to recent odds for the Mission 176 at The Glen, Tanner Gray is not among the favorites. He’s listed at +75,000 to win, placing him deep in the field. The entry list includes several road-course specialists and Cup-level drivers, making the challenge even tougher. Gray has limited success on similar tracks, but he’s no slouch. His average finish of 17.5 across all Truck Series races and steady road-course form suggest he could surprise.

As the regular season winds down and the playoffs loom just beyond Watkins Glen, strong results here could be pivotal for Gray’s chances at postseason contention.