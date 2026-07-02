“Wishing So Badly That Coy Was There”- Heather Gibbs Reveals Why Son Ty’s Biggest NASCAR Triumph Still Hurt

On April 12, Ty Gibbs won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. His 131st start. A 0.055-second margin over Ryan Blaney in overtime, the closest Bristol finish since 1991. The kind of moment a driver and a family spend years waiting for.

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When it happened, his mother, Heather, was somewhere near the NASCAR pit wall, completely falling apart. It took her ten minutes to get her composure back.

“Wishing so badly that Coy was there,” she said. “It was just the happiest and the saddest being at the track all day.”

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Coy Gibbs, Ty’s father and the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, died in November 2022 at age 49. The timing was devastating. He passed away in his sleep the night after watching Ty win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix. The last time Coy was seen in public, he was standing on a stage talking about how proud he was of his son.

Heather has been carrying that ever since. She stepped into Coy’s role at JGR, became co-owner and COO, and has been running the organization while raising the family and watching Ty build his Cup career. Bristol was the payoff for all of it, and it hit her in every direction at once.

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“It was the coolest thing, the saddest thing. The happiest all mixed into one,” she said.

When Ty climbed out of the NASCAR car, he spotted her in the crowd, jumped the wall, and handed her the flag. Then he asked her to get in the car with him. She was wearing a dress.

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“I’m trying to gracefully hop over the wall in my dress and get in the car,” she said. “It’s so hot in there — it’s not meant for a passenger.”

Inside, Ty asked which way to go. She told him to keep it on the apron. He had a different idea.

“No, we’re going to the top,” he told her.

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He drove her up the high-banked Bristol concrete while the fans cheered. She watched drivers, owners, and crew chiefs pour in to celebrate. The whole NASCAR community showing up for one of their own.

“It was a family win,” she said. “It was just really such an emotional, special thing.”

The victory itself was a product of strategy and nerve. Ty led just 25 of 505 laps. But he stayed out during a late caution on older tires, inherited the lead, and held off Blaney and Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 284 laps, through a two-lap overtime shootout.

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It was also the first Cup win for the No. 54 car since Lennie Pond won at Talladega back in 1979.

The Speed was never the question for this NASCAR team

Bristol answered whether Ty could win. Sonoma, two months later, showed he could control a race entirely on his own terms.

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He took the pole, swept both stages, and led wire to wire through the first half of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The issue came down to strategy. Crew chief Chris Gayle kept him out to collect maximum stage points, 20 each, but that meant pitting after the stages ended, dropping him deep into traffic both times.

His competitor, Shane van Gisbergen, did the opposite, pitting three laps before the stages ended, sacrificing points to inherit clean air and front track position. Van Gisbergen won. Ty finished third. Notably, they’re both considered to be really good on road courses.

“Obviously, we come here to win,” Ty said after the race. “Definitely felt like we were capable on speed to win. Wish we would’ve.”

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He still walked away with 54 total points on the day, the second-most of any driver, and moved past Kyle Larson into fourth in the standings. The trophy went elsewhere, but the championship math worked in his favor. The call might sound controversial, but Gibbs chose to go for the points safety net and play the long game.

Coy never got to see Bristol. But the team he helped build is very much in the fight.