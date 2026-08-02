“With What Money?”– NASCAR Star Opens Up on the Unlikely Friendship With That Led Him to His Wife

Fans celebrated another milestone in one of the most beloved relationships in NASCAR when Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet revealed they were expecting their first child together. However, the couple’s tale hinged on an odd connection developed via late-night parties, homesickness, and language obstacles long before they began their life together.

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Looking back on those early days, Suarez shared on the Bless Your Hardt podcast how a fellow racer became his first true friend in America. And unknowingly played matchmaker in the process.

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“And I said, ‘With what money? Are you going to sponsor it?'” was Suarez’s reaction to Nelson Piquet Jr. suggesting he should put a ring on Julia’s finger before she packed up her life in Miami and moved to North Carolina.

Julia, who was on the podcast with Daniel, explained that Nelson Jr., a former Formula 1 driver, had called Suarez because he was genuinely worried about his younger sister. She was preparing to quit her job, leave her apartment behind, and move states for a relationship. If things didn’t work out, she’d have nowhere to go. So, as any big brother would, Nelson wanted reassurance that Suárez was serious about her.

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Suarez, meanwhile, joked about the cost of an engagement ring. He asked if Nelson planned to sponsor it. The year was 2020, and he hadn’t established himself as a NASCAR driver yet. Julia, however, quickly pointed out that beneath the humor, Daniel had assured Nelson he would propose when he felt the time was right.

The exchange was especially fitting considering Nelson had unknowingly been responsible for the couple meeting in the first place. Rewinding nearly a decade, Suarez recalled arriving in the United States from Mexico in 2011 as an unknown teenager chasing a NASCAR dream beginning with the K&N Pro Series East series.

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He had driven all the way from Mexico with little money and almost no ability to communicate. Making friends inside the NASCAR garage was nearly impossible until he met Nelson Piquet Jr., one of the few drivers who spoke Spanish. As a former Formula 1 driver and the son of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., he was one of the best people Suarez could have had in his corner.

The friendship quickly extended beyond the racetrack. Nelson was competing in the Truck Series at the time. So, race weekends often ended with celebrations after Friday and Saturday nights. Curious about the lifestyle, Suarez started joining the group.

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“That’s actually how I met Julia,” Suarez revealed on the podcast.

Their first meeting came in 2012. But communication wasn’t exactly easy, as Suarez couldn’t speak English. Julia, meanwhile, didn’t know Spanish. Laughing about those awkward early encounters, Suarez joked there were “only kisses,” before Julia immediately interrupted him.

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“No, there were no kisses, just hand gestures,” she said.

Although nothing happened immediately, the friendship with Nelson continued to grow. Even after the Brazilian left NASCAR, the two remained close, reuniting every December for Brazil’s prestigious 12-hour endurance go-kart race.

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Suarez also admitted Nelson loved to party, while insisting he wasn’t much of a drinker himself. Still, those annual gatherings became one of the few times each year he would truly let loose with friends.

That reputation eventually came back around when Suarez and Julia officially started dating in 2019. Having only ever seen Daniel during those lively Brazilian race weekends, Nelson warned his sister that he was a “party boy.”

“I said, ‘Nelson, you didn’t even know. You are the party boy,'” the Spire Motorsports driver laughed.

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Years later, the same friend who welcomed a homesick young driver into his circle, introduced him to his future wife, warned Julia about dating him, and eventually pressured him about proposing. Now, as Daniel and Julia prepare to welcome their first child together, it’s clear that one unlikely friendship changed the course of both their lives.