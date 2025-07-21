“Wonder If I Still Have It”: Denny Hamlin Confesses Being “Paranoid” as Age Takes a Toll

At 44 years old, Denny Hamlin is redefining what it means to be a veteran in NASCAR. While the sport has seen late-career brilliance from the likes of Mark Martin, Kevin Harvick, and even Jimmie Johnson, few have dominated a season the way Hamlin is in 2025. His mastery of high-pressure moments, including multiple overtime restarts at Dover, shows that reflexes and racecraft do not necessarily dull with time. Yet amid his victory celebrations, there lingers a personal question that no amount of speed can outrun. In the wake of his latest win, Hamlin made comments that, while honest, could send a chill down the spine of NASCAR fans.

While fans see Denny Hamlin as sharp, dominant, and unshaken on the track, behind the wheel could be a man wrestling with time. The physical and mental toll of two decades in the Cup Series is not easily ignored. This past weekend at Dover, he became the only driver with four wins this season, putting him at the top of the leaderboard. But age is not a ghost that leaves easily.

He has had flashes of self-doubt in the past, from neck and back strain to fatigue setting in during late-summer races. Forty-four may not be the end, but it is certainly a signpost. Hamlin’s post-race admission reveals that beneath all the confidence lies a truth that even the fiercest competitors must eventually confront.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Denny Hamlin worried that he might be losing his competitive edge

“Every morning when I wake up, I’m just hoping I still got what I had yesterday,” Hamlin confessed following his win at Dover. For a man who just outdueled younger, fresher drivers through three tense restarts, the candor of that line was jarring. And it did not stop there. “Last night I was looking at the TV, it was a little fuzzy… I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m not losing my eyesight, am I?’” Hamlin laughed nervously. What might sound like offhand banter could also be concerning. His use of the word “paranoid” shows that the concern is real. For elite athletes, aging is not just physical, but also psychological. You do not simply compete against younger drivers. You compete against the creeping doubt that maybe, just maybe, your last great day is behind you.

This is not the first time Hamlin has hinted at this internal tug-of-war. While there is no clear decline in performance, his recent comments reveal how closely he monitors himself. “Ultimately I got the better end of all the restarts in the end, but it was certainly stressful to have to overcome those three overtime finishes,” he said, acknowledging the pressure.

While there have been no public indications of diminished reflexes, the strain of double duty between driving and running 23XI Racing is undeniable. The fact that he can joke about fuzzy vision today might not mean much, but it points to the heightened sensitivity he has developed about maintaining peak performance.

via Imago June 8, 2025, Brooklyn, Mi, USA: DENNY HAMLIN 11 of Chesterfield, VA wins the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Brooklyn, MI. Brooklyn USA – ZUMAa161 20250608_aaa_a161_048 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

But make no mistake, he is winning big. Hamlin’s four victories this season already surpass his total from the last three years. In fact, this is his best season since 2020, when he finished with seven wins and came close to claiming his elusive first Cup title. As of now, he leads the field in victories and sits second in championship points, just behind Chase Elliott. The Monster Mile win also marked his second straight at Dover, making him one of just 13 drivers in NASCAR history to win back-to-back races at that track. In his 20th full-time Cup season, Hamlin is not merely hanging on, he is also thriving.

JGR teammates Hamlin and Chase Briscoe put the team first at Dover

At Dover Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing achieved the rare and remarkable feat of finishing 1–2. But the story wasn’t just about Denny Hamlin’s win. Instead, the spotlight shifted to the tension between brotherhood and ambition as Chase Briscoe wrestled with a choice. Go for the win or protect his teammate’s success. And in an era where individual glory often trumps team loyalty, Briscoe’s decision stands out.

Though drivers are raised to race hard, Chase Briscoe made it clear post-race: this was different. What unfolded on the Monster Mile was more than just a high-speed duel. It was a test of restraint and unity that demands attention. The full picture of Briscoe’s mindset, and why it matters, unfolds in the moments that followed the checkered flag.

“If it wasn’t a teammate, I definitely could have been a little more aggressive,” Briscoe admitted. He was just 0.310 seconds shy of Hamlin at the finish. That single line pulls back the curtain on a simmering internal conflict. The thrill of opportunity clashing with team loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He added, “He was doing such a good job of pinning me so tight that I couldn’t really do a whole lot… Denny was probably the best car, so it was going to be hard to just pass him even with the tire advantage”. Briscoe’s candidness reveals a driver who respects performance. His restraint speaks volumes about his maturity and respect for Hamlin’s edge. This moment isn’t just about Dover. Across 21 races, Briscoe has racked up four poles, eight top-five finishes, and a playoff-worthy six playoff points. His calculated decision in Dover signals a young talent growing into leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Hamlin, his veteran insight combined with Briscoe’s maturity makes this pairing more than just fast—it’s formidable. Their Dover showing offers a glimpse of what NASCAR can look like when talent blends with teamwork.